After a strong 2024, Peacock kicked off 2025 with a bang thanks to a January that fed subscribers a feast of great film and television. However, the best streamers are consistently strong with their content, and Peacock can surely be considered one of the top streaming platforms in the world. It will come as no surprise then to learn that February 2025 will be another strong month for Peacock, with some of the most exciting new movie releases and the arrival of critically acclaimed titles padding out the shortest month of the year. So, without further ado, here's a look at the 7 best films and shows to stream on Peacock in February 2025.

'Piece by Piece' (2024)

Available: Friday, February 7 Genre: Animation, Biopic Director: Morgan Neville Cast: Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg

Several big-name biopics were released in 2024, but one of the more innovative examples perhaps flew under your radar. Piece by Piece tells the story of iconic producer and musician Pharrell Williams, through the ups and downs of his rise to the top of the music industry. However, not wanting to make an average biopic, Williams teamed up with director Morgan Neville to craft a biopic told exclusively through the use of LEGO.

Also featuring a plethora of the biggest names from the music industry, from Kendrick Lamar to Snoop Dogg, Piece by Piece is a vibrant, exciting biopic that doesn't try to fit into the mold laid before it. Wholly original, this is worth adding to your watchlist if you're simply looking to try something new this February.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' (2025)

Available: Thursday, February 13 Genre: Romantic, Comedy Director: Michael Morris Cast: Renée Zellweger, Leo Woodall, Hugh Grant, Isla Fisher

Perhaps the highlight of Peacock's February comes from across the pond, with the long-awaited return of everyone's favorite hopeless romantic, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger). The movie is set in the shadow of the death of Colin Firth's Mark Darcy, with a newly widowed Bridget and her children having to contemplate a life without her love. However, the buzz of romance is on the horizon once again, with a much younger man (Leo Woodall) and her son's science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor) forming an unlikely web of awkward love.

With a new decade comes a new diary entry, and it arrives in time for Valentine's Day. However, this time, Bridget Jones is tackling more mature themes, with the grief of losing the love of her life affecting every moment of this romantic comedy. Alongside Zellweger, Ejiofor, and Woodall, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy also stars Hugh Grant, Isla Fisher, and Emma Thompson.

'Fast Five' (2011)

Available: Saturday, February 15 Genre: Action Director: Justin Lin Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster

2011's Fast Five is one of the best in the Fast and the Furious franchise, with Justin Lin's fifth installment featuring Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner and Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto as they fashion an expert crew to help steal $100 million from the corrupt businessman Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida). A heist of this level was never going to go unnoticed, with the crew slowly but surely chased by U.S. Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

The Fast and the Furious franchise is full of highs and lows, with Fast Five's quality coming at the perfect time. Sandwiched between two of the poorer entries in the series, this fifth installment isn't just a highlight on your Peacock viewing list, but was also a major success in 2011, earning over $600 million at the box office. Certainly fast and very furious, this is the action highlight of Peacock's February.

'Suits LA' (2025 — Present)