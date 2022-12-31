'Poker Face' starring Natasha Lyonne is among the new titles hitting Peacock this January.

What's New on Peacock in January 2023

Peacock is celebrating January with plenty of titles to keep you entertained during the wintertime. From action-packed blockbusters like The Rundown, Hulk, and Pitch Black, hilarious comedies such as Happy Gilmore, 13 Going on 30, Step Brothers, and Trainwreck, family fare like Madagascar and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, spine-tingling horror and powerful dramas such as Schindler's List, Fruitvale Station, and Ray.

Most importantly January will bring us Poker Face, an all-new mystery series from Rian Johnson, the mind behind Glass Onion, and starring Natasha Lyonne.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Peacock this January.

Related:New 'Poker Face' Image Introduces Natasha Lyonne's Truth-Finding Detective

(* - Titles with an asterix beside them indicate that they are exclusive to Peacock)

Available January 1:

13 Going on 30, 2004*

The 40 Year-Old Virgin, 2005

50 First Dates, 2004*

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

Apollo 13, 1995

Billy Madison, 1995

Bulletproof, 1996

Cell, 2016*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*

Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs, 2009

Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Doom, 2005

Facing Ali, 2009

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

The Godfather, 1972

The Godfather Part II, 1974

The Godfather Part III, 1990

God’s Not Dead, 2014

The Good Sheperd, 2011

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Heist, 2015*

Here Comes the Boom, 2012*

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2010

Hulk, 2003

Lee Daniels’ The Butler, 2013

Legend, 1986

Liar, Liar, 1997

MacGruber, 2010

Madagascar, 2005

Midnight Run, 1988

The Money Pit, 1986

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*

The Other Guys, 2010*

Pitch Black, 2000*

The Quiet Ones, 2014*

Ray, 2004*

Repentance, 2014*

The Rundown, 2003

Schindler’s List, 1993

The Shack, 2017

Step Brothers, 2008*

Stepmom, 1998*

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006*

Trainwreck, 2015

Unbanned: The Legend AJ1, 2018*

Warm Bodies, 2013*

Fruitvale Stations, 2013

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks*

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Nottingham v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa*

Sunday Night Football Week 17 – Ram vs. Chargers (English & Spanish)

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Available January 2:

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Premier League – Brentford v. Liverpool

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2023

Available January 3:

America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS130*

Premier League – Arsenal v. New Castle

Premier League – Everton v. Brighton

Premier League – Leicester City v. Fulham

Premier League – Man United v. Bournemouth

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 4:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode 121 (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS130*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Wolves

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Tottenham

Premier League – Leeds United v. West Ham

Premier League – Southhampton v. Nottingham Forrest

Available January 5:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS142*

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 1

Premier League – Chelsea v. Man City

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 6:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bella Calamidades, Season 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIS Austria 2023 – Bischofshofen, AUT – 4HT HS142*

Grimm, Seasons 1-6

ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 1*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens

Available January 7:

2023 All-American Bowl 2023

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 3

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Northampton Saints

The Wedding Veil Expectations, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Available January 8:

ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 3*

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bristol Bears

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Teams TBD

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Available January 9:

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 10:

80th Golden Globe Awards

America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Men & Women’s Parallel Slalom*

FIS Austria 2023 – Flachau, AUT – Women’s Slalom Run 1 & 2*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 11:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode Bravo) ‘

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Mixed Team Parallel Slalom*

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

U.S. Swimming – 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Available January 12:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Makery, Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Available January 13:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk Day 1*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1405 (Bravo)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota*

PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 2

Available January 14:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Men & Women’s Big Air – Kreischberg, AUT*

FIS Austria 2023 – Women’s Downhill – St. Anton, AUT*

ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk - Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota*

PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 3

Premier League – Brentford v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Brighton v. Liverpool

Premier League – Everton v. Southampton

Premier League – Man United v. Manchester City

Premier League – Wolves v. West Ham

Sunday Night Football – Wild Card Game 1

The Wedding Veil Inspiration, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Available January 15:

FIS Austria 2023 – St. Anton, AUT – Women’s SuperG*

Miss Universo 2022 (Telemundo)

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Sunday Night Football – NFL SNF Wild Card Game 1

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Available January 16:

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 6, (Peacock Original) *

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

R.I.P.D, 2013

Available January 17:

America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode 1008 (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fruitvale Stations, 2013

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 18:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023

Available January 19:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Available January 20:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT– Men’s Downhill*

Law & Order, Season 22, Episode 2212 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, Episode 312 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season24, Episode 2412 (NBC)

LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1406 (Bravo)

Nitro Rallycross – Quebec – Qualifying – Battle Brackets

U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023

Available January 21:

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 1*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions

The Wedding Veil Journey, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Available January 22:

FIS Austria 2022-23 – Snowboard Cross TBD, AUT*

FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT, – Women’s Slalom Run 1 &2*

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 2*

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Teams TBD

Sunday Night Football – Playoff Divisional Game

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Available January 23:

Dame Chocolate, Season 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Premier League – Fulham vs. Tottenham

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 24:

America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FIS Austria 2023 – Schladming, AUT – Slalom Run 1&2*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 25:

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short Night

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Short

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Available January 26:

2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med-Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Free

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Short

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Poker Face, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Women's Short

Available January 27:

2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Free

FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying Qualification

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 7.5km*

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women 5km*

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 1*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season24, New Episode (NBC)

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin*

U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Championships 2023 – Rhythm Dance

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Free

Available January 28:

2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

2023 U.S. Track & Field – Dr. Sander Invitational

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Free Dance

FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Jumping SF HS235*

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109*

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men Mass Start 10km*

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women HS109*

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women Mass Start 5km*

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney – Men & Women Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin*

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 - Men's Short (NBC Simul-stream)

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Pairs Free

WWE Royal Rumble (English & Spanish)*

Available January 29:

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109*

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 12.5km*

FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying SF HS235 Qualifying/Race*

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 3*

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Available January 30:

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

​​​​

Available January 31:

America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)