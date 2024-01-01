2024 has begun, and Peacock is kicking off the New Year with a promising batch of titles making their way to the streaming service throughout January.

Alexander Payne's The Holdovers was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2023 and has solidified itself as a major Oscar contender. The holiday dramedy stars Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, an unpopular history professor at a private New England boarding school who is forced to supervise the students who are unable to return home over Christmas break. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hunham is soon stuck with just Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), a brilliant but troubled young man, and the grieving head cook at the boarding school, Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). The film became available to stream on Peacock on December 29.

Seth MacFarlane's foul-mouthed, beer-guzzling, pot-smoking teddy bear Ted is back in the all-new prequel event series, appropriately named Ted. Set in 1993, the series finds the titular teddy bear being forced to attend high school with his best friend John (Max Burkholder). With plenty of raunchy humor, foul language, and bad behavior, the new series looks to recapture what made us fall in love with the original two films that starred Mark Wahlberg.

Other new titles making their way to Peacock in January include new seasons of The Traitors, Vanderpump Rules, and Night Court. Movies being added to the service include Freaky, Nope, BlacKkKlansman, and The Twilight Saga.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in January.

Now Available:

The Holdovers, 2023

Available January 1:

2 Guns, 2013

Air Force One, 1997

All Eyez on Me, 2017

Along Came A Spider, 2001

Basic Instinct, 1992

Battleship, 2012

Billy Madison, 1995

BlacKkKlansman, 2018

Bombshell, 2019

The Bone Collector, 1999

Bringing Down the House, 2003

The Cookout, 2004

Crank, 2006

Crooked Arrows, 2012

Dear White People, 2014

The Dilemma, 2011

Do the Right Thing, 1989

The Equalizer, 2014

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1082

Fight Club, 1999

Finding Forrester, 2000

Freaky, 2020

From Paris with Love, 2010

Gamer, 2009

Guns Down, 2023

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hell or High Water, 2016

Higher Learning, 1995

House of Ho, Seasons 1–2, All Episodes

The Hurricane, 1999

Ideal Home, 2017

Identity Thief, 2013

In Good Company, 2004

Inside Man, 2006

Kick-Ass, 2010

Land of the Lost, 2009

Leatherheads, 2008

Let Him Go, 2020

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Little Rascals, 1994

Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Oblivion, 2013

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, 2009

The Proposal, 2009

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

The Rundown, 2003

Safe House, 2012

Seriously Red, 2023

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sideways, 2008

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

Sons of Summer, 2023

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

True Grit, 2010

True Lies, 1994

Twilight, 2008

Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, 2019

Uncle Buck, 1989

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Wanted, 2008

The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Available January 2:

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Compliance, 2011

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Flawless, 2007

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 3:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 4:

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Silent Twins, 2022

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 5:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 6:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 8:

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 9:

13 Assassins, 2010

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)r

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World’s Fastest Indian, 2005

Available January 10:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Renegade, 2004

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 11:

Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1–3, All Episodes

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 12:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 13:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)

Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 14:

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)

Available January 15:

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 16:

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Ms. Match, E!

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 17:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Train to Busan, 2016

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 18:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Nope, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 19:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Syrup, 2013

Take This Waltz, 2011

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 20:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 22:

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 23:

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Maybe It’s You, New Episode, (E!)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 24:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 25:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 26:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Europa Report, 2013

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 27:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 29:

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Available January 30:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Arranged Love, E!

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available January 31:

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)