2024 has begun, and Peacock is kicking off the New Year with a promising batch of titles making their way to the streaming service throughout January.
Alexander Payne's The Holdovers was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2023 and has solidified itself as a major Oscar contender. The holiday dramedy stars Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, an unpopular history professor at a private New England boarding school who is forced to supervise the students who are unable to return home over Christmas break. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hunham is soon stuck with just Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), a brilliant but troubled young man, and the grieving head cook at the boarding school, Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). The film became available to stream on Peacock on December 29.
Seth MacFarlane's foul-mouthed, beer-guzzling, pot-smoking teddy bear Ted is back in the all-new prequel event series, appropriately named Ted. Set in 1993, the series finds the titular teddy bear being forced to attend high school with his best friend John (Max Burkholder). With plenty of raunchy humor, foul language, and bad behavior, the new series looks to recapture what made us fall in love with the original two films that starred Mark Wahlberg.
Other new titles making their way to Peacock in January include new seasons of The Traitors, Vanderpump Rules, and Night Court. Movies being added to the service include Freaky, Nope, BlacKkKlansman, and The Twilight Saga.
You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in January.
Now Available:
The Holdovers, 2023
Available January 1:
2 Guns, 2013
Air Force One, 1997
All Eyez on Me, 2017
Along Came A Spider, 2001
Basic Instinct, 1992
Battleship, 2012
Billy Madison, 1995
BlacKkKlansman, 2018
Bombshell, 2019
The Bone Collector, 1999
Bringing Down the House, 2003
The Cookout, 2004
Crank, 2006
Crooked Arrows, 2012
Dear White People, 2014
The Dilemma, 2011
Do the Right Thing, 1989
The Equalizer, 2014
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1082
Fight Club, 1999
Finding Forrester, 2000
Freaky, 2020
From Paris with Love, 2010
Gamer, 2009
Guns Down, 2023
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Hell or High Water, 2016
Higher Learning, 1995
House of Ho, Seasons 1–2, All Episodes
The Hurricane, 1999
Ideal Home, 2017
Identity Thief, 2013
In Good Company, 2004
Inside Man, 2006
Kick-Ass, 2010
Land of the Lost, 2009
Leatherheads, 2008
Let Him Go, 2020
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Little Rascals, 1994
Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006
Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Oblivion, 2013
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, 2009
The Proposal, 2009
Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
The Rundown, 2003
Safe House, 2012
Seriously Red, 2023
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sideways, 2008
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
Sons of Summer, 2023
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
True Grit, 2010
True Lies, 1994
Twilight, 2008
Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, 2019
Uncle Buck, 1989
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
Wanted, 2008
The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Available January 2:
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Compliance, 2011
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Flawless, 2007
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 3:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 4:
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Silent Twins, 2022
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 5:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 6:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 8:
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Available January 9:
13 Assassins, 2010
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)r
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
World’s Fastest Indian, 2005
Available January 10:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Renegade, 2004
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 11:
Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1–3, All Episodes
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 12:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 13:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)
Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 14:
Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)
Available January 15:
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Available January 16:
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Ms. Match, E!
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 17:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Train to Busan, 2016
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 18:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Nope, 2022
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 19:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Syrup, 2013
Take This Waltz, 2011
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 20:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 22:
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Available January 23:
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Maybe It’s You, New Episode, (E!)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 24:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 25:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 26:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Europa Report, 2013
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 27:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 29:
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Available January 30:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Arranged Love, E!
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Available January 31:
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)