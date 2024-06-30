Summer is in full swing, and Peacock is bringing some major blockbuster films, original programming, and live events to celebrate. From the original summer blockbuster Jaws to new releases like Those About to Die, to exclusive coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games, Peacock is the place to beat the heat this July. For our seven picks of the best new releases on the streaming platform, check out the list below.

'Back to Black' (2024)

Available: July 5 Genre: Biography, Drama Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson Cast: Marisa Abela, Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville

Based on the life of the acclaimed singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, Back to Black captures Winehouse's life from childhood to adulthood, leading up to the creation of her album 'Back To Black.' While several studios attempted to make a film about the singer's life after her 2011 death, it wasn't until years later that Winehouse's estate agreed to have a biopic made about her life.

Starring Marisa Abela as Winehouse, the film deals with her sobriety battle, her toxic relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil, and her untimely death at just twenty-seven years old. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) and written by Matt Greenhalgh (Control), Back to Black is a sobering look at the struggles of finding fame on a global scale.

'Those About to Die' (2024)

Available: July 18 Genre: Action, Drama Directors: Roland Emmerich, Marco Kreuzpaintner Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Jojo Macari, Sara Martins, Iwan Rheon

A show of epic proportions, Those About to Die focuses on the horrific world of gladiator fighting in ancient Rome. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Daniel P. Mannix, the stories depicted throughout the series explore gladiator fighting as an entertainment business, telling the tales of those who were immersed in the corruption of the sport.

A Peacock exclusive premiering on July 18, the ten-episode series is directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) and Marco Kruezpainter (The Lazarus Project), with Robert Rodat, who is best known for writing Steven Spielberg's classic, Saving Private Ryan, as its head writer. Those About to Die stars Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Jojo Macari (Moribus), Sara Martins (Death in Paradise), and Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones).

'Bruce Almighty' (2003)

Available: July 1 Genre: Comedy Director: Tom Shadyac Cast: Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall, Lisa Ann Walter

One of the most iconic comedies of the early 2000s, Bruce Almighty follows unappreciative news anchor Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) as he gets the opportunity to switch places with God (Morgan Freeman). While Bruce initially has a ton of fun with his new abilities, like walking on water, moving the moon, and controlling his annoying co-worker Evan Baxter (Steve Carell), it's not long before the power causes him to lose sight of what's important.

With laugh-out-loud scenes and intelligent humor, Bruce Almighty has stood the test of time as a great feel-good comedy. Co-starring Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Bruce Almighty was a hit when it premiered in 2003, spawning a spin-off based on the life of Evan Baxter called Evan Almighty. The film is as fun as it is insightful, with the lesson of appreciating what we have instead of yearning for what we want.

'Jaws' (1975)

Available: July 1 Genre: Adventure, Mystery, Thriller Director: Steven Spielberg Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton

When a murderous shark appears in a Cape Cod community in the heat of summer, the townspeople must band together to end its reign of terror. This is the premise of Steven Spielberg's Jaws, the 1975 classic that is now one of the most highly regarded and instantly recognizable films ever released. From its simple but haunting score by John Williams to its horrific special effects, Jaws was ahead of its time in many ways.

Starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton, Jaws was an absolute triumph at the box office, grossing $477 million against its $7 million budget. In addition to its incredible earnings, the film won three Academy Awards, including 'Best Original Dramatic Score' by Williams. Also nominated for 'Best Picture,' Jaws is continually hailed as one of the greatest films of all time.

'Office Space' (1999)