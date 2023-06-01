Blockbuster season is here and Peacock is streaming titles from some of Universal's biggest franchises this June. From the super spy thriller The Bourne Identity to the high-octane action of Fast & Furious, to all the dinosaurs you could want in Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, the thrills of The Purge, and the adorable Secret Life of Pets. That's not all either as Peacock will be the exclusive home to the new film Shooting Stars, which takes a look back at the young life of one of the NBA's greatest, LeBron James. The film features a talented cast that includes Caleb McLaughlin, Wood Harris, Dermot Mulroney, Algee Smith, and newcomer Marquis Mookie Cook as James himself. After starring in two seasons of The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco is moving over to Peacock to solve murder mysteries alongside Chris Messina in the dark comedy series Based on a True Story.

You can check out the list below to see what else will be coming to Peacock in the month of June.

Read More About What's Streaming on Peacock:

* = only available on Peacock

Available June 1:

10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

Akeelah and the Bee, 2006

All Eyez On Me, 2017*

Art and Pep, 2022

The Bone Collector, 1999*

The Bourne Identity, 2002*

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Bourne Legacy, 2012*

The Calling, 2014*

Casino, 1995*

The Fast and the Furious, 2001*

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

Fast & Furious, 2009*

Fast Five, 2011*

Field of Dreams, 1989*

Flushed Away, 2006

Have No Fear: The Life of Pope John Paul II, 2005

Higher Learning, 1995

Hurricane Season, 2009

The Hurricane, 1999

Judgement Day, 1999*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997*

Jurassic Park III, 2001*

Jurassic World, 2015*

Kick-Ass, 2010

The Last Legion, 2007

Life on the Line, 2016

Lost in Translation, 2003

Love the Coopers, 2015*

Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006

Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Marauders, 2016

The Money Pit, 1986

Outlander, 2009

Out of Sight, 1998

The Producers, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

The Purge, 2013*

The Purge: Election Year, 2016*

Rent, 2005

Ride Along, 2014*

Scarface, 1983

The Secret Life of Pets, 2016*

Soul Men, 2008

Spare Parts, 2015*

State Property, 2002

Still Waiting, 2009*

Superbad, 2007

They Came Together, 2014

Transamerica, 2006

Waiting…,2005*

War, 2007*

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

XXX, 2002

XXX: State of The Union, 2005

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 1

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 1

Soulful and Funny, Season 1*

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

Available June 2:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Detroit, MI*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Patrona, Season 1

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 2

Shooting Stars, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)*

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Florence, Italy

Available June 3:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Track League – Music City Track Carnival – Nashville, TN*

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, 2023 (Hallmark)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – Michelin Pilot Challenge – Belle Isle

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Detroit, MI*

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Round 3

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 19 – Hangtown*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

USFL – Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions

Available June 4:

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 1

Golf’s Longest Day

IndyCar Race – Detroit, MI*

LPGA Tour – Mizuho Americas Open – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Champions – Principal Charity Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – The Memorial Tournament – Final Round

Wedding Season, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available June 5:

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)

The Culture Is: Indigenous Women, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 2

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 6:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 3

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Race to Survive: Alaska, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, Season 1, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Available June 7:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 4

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 8:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Based On A True Story, Season 1, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 9:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, 2023 (Hallmark)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – ShopRite Classic – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 2

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Paris, France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 10:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 6

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – ShopRite LPGA Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – American Family Insurance Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Round 3

Super Motocross Race Day Live & Round 20 – Thunder Valley*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. Memphis Showboats

Available June 11:

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 8

Love’s Greek to Me, 2023 (Hallmark)

LPGA Tour – ShopRite LPGA Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – American Family Insurance Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – RBC Canadian Open – Final Round

USFL – Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers

Available June 12:

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Criterium du Dauphine Cycling Race – Stage 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Live From the U.S. Open

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Prince: The Final Secret (Reelz)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 13:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warriors, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 14:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 15:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 6, Episodes 1-8

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

U.S. Open Championship – Round 1*

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Oslo, Norway

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode, (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 16:

2 Guns, 2013

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IndyCar – Road America – Practice 1*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tierra de Reyes, Season 1

U.S. Open Championship – Round 2*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 17:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

IndyCar – Road America – Qualifying & Practice 2*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 21 – High Point*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals

U.S. Open Golf Championship – Round 3*

Available June 18:

FINA World Swimming Championships

IndyCar Race – Road America

Live From the U.S. Open

LPGA Tour – Meijer LPGA Classic – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs*

U.S. Open Championship – Final Round*

The Wedding Contract, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available June 19:

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Guns N’ Roses: America’s Most Dangerous Band (Reelz)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 20:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 1

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Available June 21:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 2

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 22:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 3

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 1*

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 23:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Porsche Carrera Cup*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 24:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Day 4

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IMSA – Watkins Glen – Porsche Carrera Cup*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Round 3

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

USFL – Playoff Game

Available June 25:

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – Six Hours of the Glen

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Final Round

Make Me a Match, 2023 (Hallmark)

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Travelers Championship – Final Round

Track & Field – Toyota Outdoor Championships

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Available June 26:

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Journey: A Voice Lost… and Found (Reelz)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 27:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warriors, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 1

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 28:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 2

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 29:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki (Peacock Exclusive Episode)

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 3

U.S. Senior Open – Round 1*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available June 30:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio – Practice 1*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Lausanne, Switzerland

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 4

U.S. Senior Open – Round 2*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)