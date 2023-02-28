Peacock will have plenty of familiar favorites available to stream this March.

What's New on Peacock in March 2023

As Poker Face nears its season finale and Bel-Air Season 2 rolls out, Peacock will have plenty of titles available to stream in March as you wait for new episodes. Fan-favorite Universal franchises such as Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, American Pie, and The Cornetto Trilogy will be available to stream at the top of the month, while March 31 will bring all four films in the smash hit Hunger Games franchise. Peacock will also stream all of your favorite NBC shows the day after they air new episodes so look out for new episodes of The Voice, Night Court, American Auto, La Brea, and much more.

Check out the list below to see what else will be streaming on Peacock this March.

Related:The Best Movies on Peacock Right Now

* = is exclusive to Peacock

+ = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

++ = New episodes of THE WAY HOME stream live on the Hallmark Channel on Peacock and are available on demand the next day

Available March 1:

2012, 2009

Addicted, 2014*

Admission, 2013

Alex Cross, 2012*

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

American Reunion, 2012

Apollo 13, 1995

Back To The Future, 1985

Back To The Future Part II, 1989

Back To the Future Part III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998*

Bend it like Beckham, 2003

Blood Ties, 2013*

Bruce Almighty, 2003*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Cop Car, 2015

The Core, 2003*

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Croods, 2013*

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Death Become Her, 1992

Employee Of the Month, 2006*

Everly, 2015*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Good Luck Chuck, 2007*

Hanna, 2011

The Happening, 2008

Hop, 2011*

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How To Train Your Dragon, 2010

Joe, 2014*

A League of Their Own, 1992*

Leatherheads, 2008

The Legend of Hercules, 2014*

Legends of the Fall, 1994

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun 2, 1994*

Leprechaun 3, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997*

Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

MacGruber, 2010

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021*

Minority Report, 2002

One True Thing, 1998

Paul, 2011

Pineapple Express, 2008*

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015*

Point Break, 1991

Prime, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

Rambo, 2008*

The River Wild, 1994

Salt, 2010

School Daze, 1998

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

The Sixth Sense, 1999

Snitch, 2013*

The Spirit, 2008*

Suffragette, 2015

Traffic, 2001

Twelve Monkeys, 1996

Van Helsing, 2004

The Village, 2004

The Wolverine, 2013

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton

Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves*

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 2:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 5

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 1

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 1*

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 3:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015*

FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Halfpipe &

Snowboard Cross*

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition*

IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 1*

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997*

Jurassic Park III, 2001*

Jurassic World, 2015*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Round 2

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Northampton Saints*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 2*

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 4:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Halfpipe

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition*

IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 2*

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Santos

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Brighton v. West Ham*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leeds United*

Premier League – Man City v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Tottenham

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Daytona, FL*

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Available March 5:

FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Big Air, Big Air & Snowboard Cross Team

IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Final Warm Up & Race

ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands*

LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Final Round

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)+

PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Final Round

Premier League – Liverpool v. Man United

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Everton

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. London Irish*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Saracens*

Available March 6:

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Dama y Obrero, Season 1

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS

Premier League – Brentford v. Fulham

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Steven Spielberg: The Fable Man (NBC News NOW)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

Available March 7:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Killed Robert Wone?, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Available March 8:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Crank, 2006*

Crank: High Voltage, 2009*

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 9:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 1

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 1

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 10:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 2

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bath Rugby*

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 11:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 3

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Liverpool

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Man City

Premier League – Everton v. Brentford*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Chelsea

Premier League – Man United v. Southampton (English & Spanish)*

Premier League –Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest*

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – England v. France

Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Italy v. Wales

SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Indianapolis, IN*

Available March 12:

Game of Love, 2023 (Hallmark)+

ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR

PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Final Round

PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Final Round

Premier League – Fulham v. Arsenal*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves

Premier League – West Ham v. Aston Villa

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Harlequins*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Sale Sharks*

Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Scotland v. Ireland

Available March 13:

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Unexpected Grace, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC)

Available March 14:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 15:

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 16:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Sebring 1 & Michelin Pilot Challenge

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 1

Queens Court, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 17:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets

PGA TOUR – Hoag Classic Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 2

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 18:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chivas vs. America

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets

PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton

Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham*

Premier League – Southampton v. Tottenham

Premier League – Wolves v. Leeds United*

Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – France v. Wales

Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Ireland v. England

Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Scotland v. Italy

SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Detroit, MI*

Available March 19:

Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets Final

PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Final Round

Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Brighton v. Man United*

Premier League – Man City v. West Ham

A Winning Team, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Available March 20:

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Recall: Reframed, 2020 (MSNBC)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available March 21:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Floribama Murderers, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Short

Available March 22:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 1

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Freestyle

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Pairs Short

Available March 23:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 2

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Short & Rhythm Dance

Available March 24:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 3

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Freestyle

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Free Dance

Available March 25:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Drive on Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 4

Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana

Available March 26:

LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Semifinals & Finals

A Picture of Her, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana Derby

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Seattle, WA – Round 11 World Championship*

World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Freestyle

Available March 27:

Barmageddon, Season 1 (USA)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

En Otra Piel, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau, Season 9*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Ride, Season 1 (Hallmark)+

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available March 28:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available March 29:

Abominable, Season 2

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Available March 30:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 6

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 1

Available March 31:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Cooler, 2003*

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men’s Competition

The Hunger Games, 2012*

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013*

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014*

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 2

World Synchronized Skating Championships

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony*