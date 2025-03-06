2025 is already shaping up to be another top year for Peacock. Following a January packed with exciting new and returning content, February arrived with the likes of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Suits LA to keep the entire nation entertained. Add this to a continually expanding library of some of the best movies of all time, and you have a streamer well worth the subscription fee. With February now in the rearview mirror, attention turns to March, and, with that in mind, here's a look at the 7 best films and shows to stream on Peacock in March 2025.

'Hitpig!' (2024)

Available: Friday, March 7 Genre: Animation Director: Cinzia Angelini, David Feiss Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Lilly Singh, Rainn Wilson

This star-studded animated flick, directed by Cinzia Angelini and David Feiss, follows Jason Sudeikis' titular Hitpig!, a pig who is hired by those in need to track down and return escaped animals. Next on his list is the innocent Pickles (Lilly Singh), an elephant running from a terrifying Vegas showman. After catching up with his target, Hitpig soon finds this to be his toughest challenge yet, as an adventure begins and a friendship is born.

Alongside both Sudeikis and Singh, Hitpig also boasts the vocal talent of the likes of Rainn Wilson, RuPaul, Andy Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne, and many others. A visually exciting flick with a central premise sure to keep the family entertained, Hitpig might be the best new addition to Peacock for the younger members of the audience, with a short runtime and plenty of friendly humor.