'Nope' is one of the many exciting titles coming to Peacock this November.

Peacock is looking to have an exciting November with one of the summer's biggest blockbusters making its streaming debut, the TV spin-off of one of Universal's most aca-tastic franchises, and plenty of familiar favorites.

Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele floored audiences with his directorial debut Get Out, he raised plenty of eyebrows with his follow-up film Us, and this past summer he blew our minds once more with his biggest film to date, Nope. The film stars Academy Award Winner Daniel Kaluuya, who collaborated with Peele on Get Out, as well as Keke Palmer, and Academy Award Nominee Steven Yeun and offers a fresh, new take on the classic alien abduction story. The film is making its streaming debut on Peacock this month.

Adam Devine will return as Bumper Allen in the new Peacock original series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which will follow the A Cappella singer traveling to the German city in hopes of finding success.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Peacock this November.

Available November 1:

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas

8 Mile

The Adjustment Bureau

Admission

Along Came Polly

American Gangster

Balto

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure

Barbie in a Christmas Carol

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2

Barbie in the Pink Shoes

Barbie: The Pearl Princess

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas

Battleship

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

The Big Lebowski

Blankman

Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt

Blue Streak

The Bone Collector

The Boss

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Cape Fear

Casino

Death Becomes Her

Death Race

The Deer Hunter

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical

Easy A

Evan Almighty

The Express

The Family Man

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Greenberg

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Harry and the Hendersons

How Murray Saved Christmas

Howard the Duck

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

It’s Complicated

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Just Friends

King Kong

The Last of the Mohicans

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Liar, Liar

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Lucy

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Major Payne

Mamma Mia!

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You

Midway

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mystery Men

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

One True Thing

Out of Africa

Pixels

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Prime

Reality Bites

The Replacements

Ride Along 2

Role Models

Saving Santa

Scarface

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Selena

Taken 2

The Spy Who Dumped Me

This is 40

Tower Heist

Two Can Play That Game

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Waltons: Homecoming

Wanderlust

Warcraft

The Wedding Date

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Whiplash

Woody Woodpecker

﻿Snake in the Grass, season 1 (USA)

Available November 3:

The Capture, season 2, episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Available November 4:

The Silent Twins

Available November 7:

Election Coverage (MSNBC)

The Secret Life of Pets

Available November 9:

Messi

Available November 10:

The Calling, season 1, episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)﻿

Available November 11:

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Available November 13:

Caillou: The Silver Knight (Peacock Original)

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

The Turning Point, documentary series (MSNBC)

Available November 14:

Celebrity Game Face, season 3 (E!)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)

Available November 15:

Black Widow Murders, season 1 (Oxygen)

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, season 1

Available November 16:

Acoso, season 1

Suffragette

Available November 17:

Leopard Skin, season 1, episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Available November 18:

Nope

Available November 19

Messi

Available November 20

Booksmart

Available November 21

Celebrity Beef with Joel McHale, season 1 (E!)

El Final Del Paraíso, season 1

Madres: Amore Y Vida, seasons 1-4

Pulsaciones, season 1

Available November 22

911 Crisis Center, season 2 (Oxygen)

Available November 23

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, season 1, episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Available November 24

National Dog Show 2022 (NBC)

Available November 25

Croods: Family Tree, season 5

Available November 29

Homicide for the Holidays, season 5 (Oxygen)

Available November 30

Irreverent, season 1, episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)