Peacock is looking to have an exciting November with one of the summer's biggest blockbusters making its streaming debut, the TV spin-off of one of Universal's most aca-tastic franchises, and plenty of familiar favorites.
Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele floored audiences with his directorial debut Get Out, he raised plenty of eyebrows with his follow-up film Us, and this past summer he blew our minds once more with his biggest film to date, Nope. The film stars Academy Award Winner Daniel Kaluuya, who collaborated with Peele on Get Out, as well as Keke Palmer, and Academy Award Nominee Steven Yeun and offers a fresh, new take on the classic alien abduction story. The film is making its streaming debut on Peacock this month.
Adam Devine will return as Bumper Allen in the new Peacock original series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which will follow the A Cappella singer traveling to the German city in hopes of finding success.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are coming to Peacock this November.
Available November 1:
5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas
8 Mile
The Adjustment Bureau
Admission
Along Came Polly
American Gangster
Balto
Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure
Barbie in a Christmas Carol
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2
Barbie in the Pink Shoes
Barbie: The Pearl Princess
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Battleship
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
The Big Lebowski
Blankman
Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt
Blue Streak
The Bone Collector
The Boss
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Cape Fear
Casino
Death Becomes Her
Death Race
The Deer Hunter
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical
Easy A
Evan Almighty
The Express
The Family Man
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Greenberg
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Harry and the Hendersons
How Murray Saved Christmas
Howard the Duck
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
It’s Complicated
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Just Friends
King Kong
The Last of the Mohicans
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
Liar, Liar
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Lucy
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Major Payne
Mamma Mia!
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You
Midway
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Mystery Men
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
One True Thing
Out of Africa
Pixels
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Prime
Reality Bites
The Replacements
Ride Along 2
Role Models
Saving Santa
Scarface
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Selena
Taken 2
The Spy Who Dumped Me
This is 40
Tower Heist
Two Can Play That Game
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Waltons: Homecoming
Wanderlust
Warcraft
The Wedding Date
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Whiplash
Woody Woodpecker
Snake in the Grass, season 1 (USA)
Available November 3:
The Capture, season 2, episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Available November 4:
The Silent Twins
Available November 7:
Election Coverage (MSNBC)
The Secret Life of Pets
Available November 9:
Messi
Available November 10:
The Calling, season 1, episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
Available November 11:
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Available November 13:
Caillou: The Silver Knight (Peacock Original)
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
The Turning Point, documentary series (MSNBC)
Available November 14:
Celebrity Game Face, season 3 (E!)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)
Available November 15:
Black Widow Murders, season 1 (Oxygen)
Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, season 1
Available November 16:
Acoso, season 1
Suffragette
Available November 17:
Leopard Skin, season 1, episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
Available November 18:
Nope
Available November 19
Messi
Available November 20
Booksmart
Available November 21
Celebrity Beef with Joel McHale, season 1 (E!)
El Final Del Paraíso, season 1
Madres: Amore Y Vida, seasons 1-4
Pulsaciones, season 1
Available November 22
911 Crisis Center, season 2 (Oxygen)
Available November 23
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, season 1, episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Available November 24
National Dog Show 2022 (NBC)
Available November 25
Croods: Family Tree, season 5
Available November 29
Homicide for the Holidays, season 5 (Oxygen)
Available November 30
Irreverent, season 1, episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)