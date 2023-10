November 1 has often been labeled as the unofficial start of the holiday season, and Peacock is bringing in a plethora of exciting titles to get you into the spirit of the season.

Holiday films such as Almost Christmas, The Best Man Holiday, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, This Christmas, and more will be added to Peacock in November.

Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, better known as the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, have been major standouts on Saturday Night Live, with popular skits such as "Three Sad Virgins," "Rami Wants a Treat," and "Hard Seltzer." Now, they've teamed up with producer Judd Apatow for their very first feature film Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, which follows three childhood friends who are stuck in a rut and decide to go on a quest to find gold treasure that is rumored to be buried on a nearby mountain. Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Megan Stalter, and X Mayo also star in the comedy film narrated by John Goodman.

Everyone's favorite zany Greek family, the Portokalos, return in the comedy sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which will be making its streaming debut on Peacock this November. The new film features the return of Nia Vardalos and John Corbett as Toula and Ian, who travel to Greece for a family reunion.

Peacock will also be adding a number of familiar favorites including Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Big Lebowski, The Hunger Games, and Straight Outta Compton to the service.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in November.

Available November 1:

5 More Sleeps ‘Till Christmas, 2021

14 Love Letters, 2022 (Hallmark)+

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Almost Christmas, 2016*

Along Came Polly, 2004

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

Balto, 1995

Battleship, 2012

The Best Man, 1999*

The Best Man Holiday, 2013*

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The ‘Burbs, 1989

Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Casino, 1995

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, 2009*

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, 2009

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Don’t Let Go, 2019*

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat, 2003

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 2018

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, 2020

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, 2004

The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Fighting Temptations, 2003*

Finding Love in Mountain View, 2020 (Hallmark)+

Haywire, 2012*

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul., 2022*

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Jason Bourne, 2016*

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

King Kong, 2005

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Drummer Boy, 1968

Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Love's Portrait, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Macgruber, 2010

Maid in Manhattan, 2002*

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014*

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mr. 3000, 2004

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, 1962

Mystery Men, 1999

Norm of the North, 2015

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom, 2019

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Norm of the North: Family Vacation, 2020

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

One for the Money, 2012*

Out of Sight, 1998

A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Ray, 2004

Reality Bites, 1994

Red, 2010*

Red 2, 2013*

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin, 1971

A Rip in Time, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Seeking A Friend for the End of the World, 2012

She’s All That, 1999*

The Smurfs, 2011

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

This Christmas, 2007*

This is 40, 2012

Unconditional, 2023

Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup Final Round

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 2:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Jurassic World Dominion, 2022*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 3:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women's Short*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, 2023

My Christmas Guide, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 4:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football*

Breeders’ Cup Classic*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Flipping for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Four Continents Short Track Championships – Day 1 – Laval *

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women's Free*

Liga MX – Chivas v. Cruz Azul

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Round 3

PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 11*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Wall, Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE – Crown Jewel (English and Spanish)*

Available November 5:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Four Continents Short Track Championships – Day 2 – Laval*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Exhibition Gala*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship – Phoenix

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Never Been Chris’d, 2023 (Hallmark)+

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Final Round

PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 11*

Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Available November 6:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Princeton vs. Rutgers*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 11*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Santa Summit, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Available November 7:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available November 8:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 9:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA The Annika – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available November 10:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Alabama State vs. Iowa*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Tennessee vs. Wisconsin*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Texas A&M vs. Ohio State*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – UTSA vs. Minnesota*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Short*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

LPGA The Annika – Round 2

Meet the Press (NBC) NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Trampoline World Championships – W Tumbling & M DMT Team Finals*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro – Day 1*

Available November 11:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football – Michigan State vs. Ohio State*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Everything Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Free*

LGPA The Annika – Round 3*

Meet the Press Reports (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3

Premier League Match Week 12*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Trampoline World Championships – M & W DMT & Tumbling Finals / TRA Team Finals*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro – Day 2*

Available November 12:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Christmas Island, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Exhibition Gala*

LGPA The Annika – Final Round*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 12*

Sunday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

Trampoline World Championships – SYN & TRA Finals / All-Around Team Finals*

World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro – Day 3*

Available November 13:

A Heidelberg Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Showcase at Cedar Crest – Round 1

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

The Turning Point: Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 14:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Showcase at Cedar Crest – Round 2

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 15:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Showcase at Cedar Crest – Final Round

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 16:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 1

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The RSM Classic – Round 1

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vengeance, 2022*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available November 17:

A World Record Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Morehead State vs. Penn State*

CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Despicable Me, 2010*

Despicable Me 2, 2013*

DP World Tour Championship – Round 2

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Short*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, 2023*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The RSM Classic – Round 2

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing – Day 1*

Available November 18:

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Oregon State vs. Nebraska*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – USC Upstate vs. Minnesota*

CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 3

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Free*

Meet the Press Reports (NBC)

Miss Universo (Spanish)^

Navigating Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Football vs. Wake Forest

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois (Shamrock Classic)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The RSM Classic – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing – Day 2*

Available November 19:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

CME Group Tour Championship – Final Round

DP World Tour Championship – Final Round

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Exhibition Gala*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Meet the Press (NBC)

Merry Scottish Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

The RSM Classic – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing – Day 3*