From summer 2024 box office hits to one of only three movies to have ever won all five of the Academy's biggest awards, Peacock has a bit of everything arriving this November. After an October that saw the horror genre rightfully dominate thanks to Halloween fever, it's back to business for the rest of the industry in November as major names get a chance to once again shine. So, without further ado, here's a look at the 7 best movies and shows coming to Peacock this November.

'Twisters' (2024)

Available: Friday, November 15 Genre: Action Director: Lee Isaac Chung Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos

One of the big hitters at the 2024 box office, this long-awaited sequel to the cult-classic Twister stars Glen Powell as social media superstar Tyler, who joins forces with former storm chaser Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) to take on a whirlwind new storm season. Despite past trauma, new technology and a vibrant verve make this their most exciting trip into the world of wild weather ever.

Storming its way to over $350 million in worldwide revenue, Twisters has been an unquestionable success at this year's box office. Packed full of chaotic action and plenty of heart, Twisters is a ride well worth taking. Powell and Edgar-Jones make for a phenomenal pair, easing their way through some tricky action moments as the emotional center of this wild tale is carved open joyously. Twisters also stars the likes of Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Maura Tierney.

'The Day of the Jackal' (2024)

Available: Thursday, November 14 Genre: Thriller Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Úrsula Corberó, Lashana Lynch

Peacock's most exciting brand-new addition this November is based on the 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name, as well as the Academy Award-nominated movie. However, this adaptation has screenwriter Ronan Bennett bringing the tale into a modern-day setting, with Eddie Redmayne's ruthless assassin known only as The Jackal finally meeting his match and entering into a game of cat-and-mouse that might just prove fatal.

A British-Italian production, The Day of the Jackal will always prove a story worth retelling, such is its intricate detail and perfectly twisting plot. The first adaptation in some time, the evolution into a modern setting makes for some exciting new quirks this adaptation can adopt, with the bustling, busy world of 2024 well worthy of a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse such as this. Also starring the likes of Úrsula Corberó, Lashana Lynch, and Ben Hall, you won't want to miss this.

'Based on a True Story' (2023 - Present)

Season 2

Available: Thursday, November 21 Genre: Comedy Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman

After the success of the first outing, November 21 brings back the darkly comic stylings of Based on a True Story. Season 2 sees Kaley Cuoco's Ava and Chris Messina's Nathan ready to take on a family of three as new parents, all in the shadow of the shocking world of murder.

With a 76% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes as well as a fan score of 78%, the proof of Based on a True Story's success is easy to see. The darker the comedy the more enticing the series seems to be the current streaming trend, with Craig Rosenberg's ability to find a wonderful balance between the violent and the funny making this one of Peacock's most exciting shows.

7 10 Based on a True Story Release Date June 8, 2023 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Chris Messina , Tom Bateman , Liana Liberato , Natalia Dyer , Priscilla Quintana

'Back to the Future' Trilogy (1985, 1989, 1990)

Available: Friday, November 1 Genre: Sci-fi, comedy Director: Robert Zemeckis Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover

One of cinema's best-loved trilogies, Back to the Future sees high school student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) become unlikely friends with unconventional scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and the pair firing 30 years into the past to the year 1955. Before they can get Back to the Future, the pair must make sure Marty's parents meet, all while changing the course of rock music forever.

From Back to the Future's first moments, you'll sense a smile widening on your face that won't drop throughout the entire trilogy. Although the first two are considered masterpieces and the third more divisive, the choice to blend the sci-fi genre with the stylings of a Western in the final entry in the trilogy adds a unique perspective that keeps the franchise fresh. Fox's finest performance in a wonderful career, the Back to the Future trilogy will continue to age like a fine wine.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Available: Friday, November 1 Genre: Action Director: John McTiernan Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Paul Gleason

Yippee-ki-yay, Die Hard is on Peacock. This classic action flick stars Bruce Willis as vest-wearing, ever-swearing NYPD cop John McClane. The movie follows him and his wife Holly's (Bonnie Bedelia) trip to LA for a business Christmas party, only for the event to be hijacked by a terrorizing group of criminals led by the dastardly Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman).

Whether you think it's a Christmas film or not (spoilers, it is), Die Hard will always be a rollercoaster ride of action-packed fun. Featuring both an iconic hero and a villain, - with this shockingly being Rickman's first-ever film role - this tale of good versus evil pulls no punches as it explodes into fiery chaos. Beloved for a reason, there's not a moment of Die Hard that stays still, and it's all the better for it.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Available: Friday, November 1 Genre: Adventure Director: Steven Spielberg Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough

There's nothing else quite like Jurassic Park. A highlight of Steven Spielberg's storied career, Jurassic Park follows the opening of the titular prehistoric theme park where cloned dinosaurs create the main attraction. However, the walls of Jurassic Park aren't as safe as once thought, with a power failure unleashing dino-hell on all in this anachronistic park.

An unquestionable classic, Jurassic Park will forever be an enormously fun time. From the shaking of the cup to Richard Attenborough's iconic welcome, Jurassic Park has too many memorable moments to count. A tense, action-packed adventure in one minute and a soft, heartwarming flick in another, this movie has something for everyone. Luckily for Jurassic Park fans, once the credits roll on this first trip, there's plenty more about where that came from. Officially, November 1 also marks the arrival onto Peacock of Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Available: Friday, November 1 Genre: Psychological Thriller Director: Jonathan Demme Cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine

Considered to be one of the greatest horror movies of all time, The Silence of the Lambs follows up-and-coming FBI cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), whose chance at proving her worth arrives when serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) requires catching. However, on her mission, she requires help from incarcerated cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), with the pair engaging in a mental game of chess that Clarice starts to lose control of.

The Silence of the Lambs not only broke the horror genre's awful record at the Academy Awards, it swept the 1992 season, picking up all five of the major Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. An intense, psychologically challenging ride through the very worst of human experience, The Silence of the Lambs is an unapologetic horror masterpiece without resorting to overt gore or jump scares. Simply put, there's a reason this is considered one of the greatest movies ever made, and now it's on Peacock.