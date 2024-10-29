It's nearly turkey time for those in the United States and this November, Peacock is giving subscribers a lot to be thankful for. From the SVOD premiere of the hit blockbuster Twisters to Season 2 of Based on a True Story, and a new adaptation of The Day of the Jackal.

You can check out the list below to find out what else is arriving on Peacock in November.

Available November 1:

The American President

Angels Sing

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Appetite for Love

Atomic Blonde

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belfast

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casino

CBGB

A Christmas In Vermont

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day Day The Earth Stood Still

The Departed

Dick (1999)

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing (2017)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Flight

Flip That Romance

Game 6

Hannibal

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)

Interstellar

It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s Complicated

The Journey Ahead

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madagascar

Major Payne

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mixed Nuts

Moulin Rouge

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)

Mystery 101: Pilot

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday

Phil

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 3

Quigley Down Under

Red Riding: 1974

Red Riding: 1980

Red Riding: 1983

A Ring by Spring

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Secrets of Bella Vista

The Silence of The Lambs

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing

Soul Food

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Sweet Carolina

Ted

There Be Dragons

This Christmas

The Truman Show

The Turkey Bowl

Una

Volcano

Walk The Line

The Warlords

Available November 2:

A Carol For Two (Hallmark)

The Outfit

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Available November 3:

Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)

Available November 4:

Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)

Mr. Jones

Available November 5:

US 2024 Presidential Election

Just in time for the election, Peacock will expand the Multiview experience, one of the most popular features from its 2024 Paris Olympics coverage, to election night, marking the first time it will be available beyond sports content. Peacock’s election Multiview will feature three live streams of NBC News coverage and analysis, allowing users to move around the screens, switch the audio, and click through to watch full screen and dive deeper into the action. The election Multiview will include: NBC News Now: Breaking news and real-time election coverage from the award-winning NBC News team, led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, with journalists reporting from battleground states.

Breaking news and real-time election coverage from the award-winning NBC News team, led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, with journalists reporting from battleground states. Kornacki Cam: Informative election night analysis from Steve Kornacki, National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, at the big board analyzing the polling numbers as they come in through the night. Election Results and Balance of Power Map: Electoral College results and other key results from the NBC News Decision Desk.

Also available November 5:

The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special

Available November 6:

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes

Available November 7:

Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Available November 8:

Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)

I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)

Available November 9:

Trivia at St. Nick's (Hallmark)

Available November 10:

Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)

Available November 11:

Manson: The Women

Night School

Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)

'Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)

Available November 12:

Anatomy of a Crime

Firestarter (2022)

Available November 13:

St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)

Available November 14:

'The Day of the Jackal' Season 1

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Also available November 14:

2024 Audio Description Awards Gala

Available November 15:

'Twisters'

Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.

Also available November 15:

A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)

Fast X

Marrowbone

Available November 16:

Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)

Furious 7

Miss Universo 2024

You Won’t Be Alone

Available November 17:

Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)

Available November 18:

Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)

Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)

Available November 19:

'Making Manson'

An explosive series offering unfiltered insights into America's most notorious killer, Charles Manson. Through 20 years' worth of never-before-aired conversations, those closest to the case have their views challenged as Manson talks openly about his part in the infamous crimes, as well as his upbringing, criminal youth and his true feelings about "The Family." Manson reveals the cruelty he suffered in reform school and the childhood experiences that made him who he was. Former "Family" members listen to the exclusive conversations and are taken back to the time when they "would do anything for Charlie." Manson recounts the early crimes that led to the murder spree in the summer of ‘69, laying out an explanation of loyalty and brotherhood that pushes against the accepted motive: his desire to incite Helter Skelter. In the final moments before his death, Manson reflects on his life in prison and shows rare tenderness for the man who spoke to him across the decades.

Available November 20:

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Available November 21:

'Based on a True Story' Season 2

Season two finds new parents Ava and Nathan Bartlett three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good -- Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt -- until danger comes knocking, literally.

Also available November 21:

Clerks III

Press Start, Season 1

Available November 22:

A Novel Noel (Hallmark)

Available November 23:

Ambulance

Christmas on Call (Hallmark)

I Am Not Your Negro

Available November 24:

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)

Available November 25:

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)

To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)

Available November 26:

Queen of The Capital

Available November 27:

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

Available November 28:

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Available November 29:

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)

The One That Got Away

Available November 30: