It's nearly turkey time for those in the United States and this November, Peacock is giving subscribers a lot to be thankful for. From the SVOD premiere of the hit blockbuster Twisters to Season 2 of Based on a True Story, and a new adaptation of The Day of the Jackal.
You can check out the list below to find out what else is arriving on Peacock in November.
Available November 1:
- The American President
- Angels Sing
- Annie (1982)
- Annie (2014)
- Appetite for Love
- Atomic Blonde
- Back To The Future
- Back To The Future II
- Back To The Future III
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Belfast
- Billy Madison
- Black Hawk Down
- Black Nativity
- Blockers
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Casino
- CBGB
- A Christmas In Vermont
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
- The Departed
- Dick (1999)
- Die Hard
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing (2017)
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
- The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating
- Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Erin Brockovich
- Face/Off
- The Family Man
- The Family Stone
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Flight
- Flip That Romance
- Game 6
- Hannibal
- Harry and the Hendersons
- Heaven Is For Real
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
- Interstellar
- It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
- It’s Complicated
- The Journey Ahead
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- King Kong
- The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
- Les Miserables
- Liar, Liar
- Little Fockers
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Madagascar
- Major Payne
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
- Meet The Fockers
- Meet The Parents
- Mixed Nuts
- Moulin Rouge
- My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)
- Mystery 101: Pilot
- Norm Of The North
- Notting Hill
- Paddington
- Penguins of Madagascar
- The Perfect Holiday
- Phil
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Quigley Down Under
- Red Riding: 1974
- Red Riding: 1980
- Red Riding: 1983
- A Ring by Spring
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
- Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
- The Secrets of Bella Vista
- The Silence of The Lambs
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Sing
- Soul Food
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
- Sweet Carolina
- Ted
- There Be Dragons
- This Christmas
- The Truman Show
- The Turkey Bowl
- Una
- Volcano
- Walk The Line
- The Warlords
Available November 2:
- A Carol For Two (Hallmark)
- The Outfit
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Available November 3:
- Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)
Available November 4:
- Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)
- Mr. Jones
Available November 5:
US 2024 Presidential Election
Just in time for the election, Peacock will expand the Multiview experience, one of the most popular features from its 2024 Paris Olympics coverage, to election night, marking the first time it will be available beyond sports content.
Peacock’s election Multiview will feature three live streams of NBC News coverage and analysis, allowing users to move around the screens, switch the audio, and click through to watch full screen and dive deeper into the action. The election Multiview will include:
- NBC News Now: Breaking news and real-time election coverage from the award-winning NBC News team, led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, with journalists reporting from battleground states.
- Kornacki Cam: Informative election night analysis from Steve Kornacki, National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, at the big board analyzing the polling numbers as they come in through the night.
Election Results and Balance of Power Map: Electoral College results and other key results from the NBC News Decision Desk.
Also available November 5:
- The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special
Available November 6:
- After the Ball
- Divorce Bait
- From Time to Time
- Paradise Hills
- So Undercover
- Tiger Eyes
Available November 7:
- Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Available November 8:
- Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)
- I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)
Available November 9:
- Trivia at St. Nick's (Hallmark)
Available November 10:
- Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)
Available November 11:
- Manson: The Women
- Night School
- Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
- Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
- 'Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)
Available November 12:
- Anatomy of a Crime
- Firestarter (2022)
Available November 13:
- St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)
Available November 14:
'The Day of the Jackal' Season 1
An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.
Also available November 14:
- 2024 Audio Description Awards Gala
Available November 15:
'Twisters'
Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.
Also available November 15:
- A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)
- Fast X
- Marrowbone
Available November 16:
- Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)
- Furious 7
- Miss Universo 2024
- You Won’t Be Alone
Available November 17:
- Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)
Available November 18:
- Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
- Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)
Available November 19:
'Making Manson'
An explosive series offering unfiltered insights into America's most notorious killer, Charles Manson. Through 20 years' worth of never-before-aired conversations, those closest to the case have their views challenged as Manson talks openly about his part in the infamous crimes, as well as his upbringing, criminal youth and his true feelings about "The Family." Manson reveals the cruelty he suffered in reform school and the childhood experiences that made him who he was. Former "Family" members listen to the exclusive conversations and are taken back to the time when they "would do anything for Charlie." Manson recounts the early crimes that led to the murder spree in the summer of ‘69, laying out an explanation of loyalty and brotherhood that pushes against the accepted motive: his desire to incite Helter Skelter. In the final moments before his death, Manson reflects on his life in prison and shows rare tenderness for the man who spoke to him across the decades.
Available November 20:
- Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)
- The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Available November 21:
'Based on a True Story' Season 2
Season two finds new parents Ava and Nathan Bartlett three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good -- Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt -- until danger comes knocking, literally.
Also available November 21:
- Clerks III
- Press Start, Season 1
Available November 22:
- A Novel Noel (Hallmark)
Available November 23:
- Ambulance
- Christmas on Call (Hallmark)
- I Am Not Your Negro
Available November 24:
- On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
- Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)
Available November 25:
- Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)
- To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)
Available November 26:
- Queen of The Capital
Available November 27:
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
Available November 28:
- Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)
- Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
- A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
Available November 29:
- Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)
- The One That Got Away
Available November 30:
- A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)
- Deck the Walls (Hallmark)
- Hick
- Mad To Be Normal