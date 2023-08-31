September is looking to be a massive month for Peacock with exciting films fresh from the big-screen, fan-favorite genre titles, and one of the most anticipated new shows of the year.

The world of John Wick is expanding with the three-part prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the new series stars Colin Woodell as a younger version of Winston (played in the previous 4 films by Ian McShane) and will tell the origin story around how he became the proprietor of the New York branch of The Continental. Mel Gibson also stars in the series as the villainous Cormac.

Vin Diesel and his family will be racing their way to Peacock with the streaming debut of one of this summer's biggest blockbusters: Fast X. The first part in the thrilling finale in the Fast & Furious saga finds Dom taking on a dangerous new threat, the jaded mercenary Dante (Jason Momoa). Previous installments including Fast & Furious 6, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will also be making their way to Peacock in September.

With October only being a month away, Peacock will be getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early with plenty of fan-favorite horror titles from monster movie classics like Bride of Frankenstein, Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, and The Mummy’s Tomb, to iconic franchises like Psycho, Halloween, Saw, and Child's Play, and modern hits such as Get Out, Us, The Visit, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Peacock in September.

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(+) = New Hallmark films available on–demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz originals series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel, respectively, and are available on demand the next day.

(~) = New episodes of TODAY stream live on the Premium Plus tier through your local NBC station feed. Episodes are available to stream on-demand on the Premium tier later in the day for 72 hours after release.

Available September 1:

3:10 to Yuma, 2007*

The 4th Quarter: Legacy, 2023

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*

Amityville 3-D, 1983*

The Amityville Harvest, 2020*

The Amityville Moon, 2021*

Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*

Amityville Uprising, 2022*

The Bad Guys, 2022*

Bad Teacher, 2011*

Ben Is Back, 2018

Billy Madison, 1995

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Bulletproof, 1996

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Chicken Run, 2000*

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

The Christmas Train, 2017

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*

Dead Silence, 2007

Desperado, 1995

Despicable Me 3, 2017

A Dog Named Christmas, 2009

Dracula, 1979

Duplicity, 2009

Easy A, 2010*

Enchanted Christmas, 2017

Erin Brockovich, 2000

The Expendables, 2010

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

Fallen Angel, 1998

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014

Frenzy, 1972

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Friday Night Lights, 2004

Get Out, 2017

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Grudge 3, 2009

Halloween II, 1981*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hollow Man, 2000*

Hollow Man 2, 2006*

Hypnotic, 2023*

I Spy, 2002*

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019*

Just One Kiss, 2022

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2, 2016

Land of the Dead, 2005

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last Exorcism, 2010

Leatherheads, 2008

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Life, 1999

Love Happens, 2009

Love in the Sun, 2019

Machete, 2010

Madagascar, 2005*

Marnie, 1964

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix Resurrections, 2021

Mercy, 2014

A Midnight Kiss, 2018

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

Ms. Matched, 2016

The Mummy, 1999*

The Mummy Returns, 2001*

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

The Mummy, 2017*

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002

Notting Hill, 1999

November Christmas, 2010

The Other Guys, 2010

Patient Zero, 2018*

Penguins of Madagascar, 2014*

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015*

Playing Cupid: 2021

The Possession, 2023

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho 1998

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Rally Road Racers, 2023

Remember Sunday, 2013

Rudy, 1993

The Rundown, 2003

Saboteur, 1942

Salt, 2010*

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

The Scorpion King, 2002*

A Season for Miracles, 1998

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Shocker, 1989

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, 2017

Silver Bells, 2005

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

South Beach Love, 2021

Stranded in Paradise, 2014

Taking a Shot at Love, 2021

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 2011

The Thing, 1982

Thirst, 2009

To Catch a Spy, 2021

An Uncommon Grace, 2017

United 93, 2006*

Us, 2019

Videodrome, 1983

The Visit, 2015*

Village of the Damned, 1995

What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012*

The Wolfman, 2010

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

IndyCar – Portland, OR – Practice 1*

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 7*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour Portland Classic – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 4

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

TODAY Citi Concert Series – Darius Rucker (NBC)

Available September 2:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Big Ten College Football – East Carolina at Michigan*

Big Ten College Football – West Virginia at Penn State

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Diamond League Track & Field – Xiamen, CH*

IndyCar – Portland, OR – Final Practice*

IndyCar – Portland, OR – Practice 2*

IndyCar – Portland, OR – Qualifying*

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 8

Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour Portland Classic – Round 3

Notre Dame Football v. Tennessee State

Premier League Match Week 4

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Walker Cup 2023 Golf – Day 1

WWE Payback (English and Spanish)*

Available September 3:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

INDY NXT Race – Portland, OR*

IndyCar Race – Portland, OR

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 9

Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)

LPGA Tour Portland Classic – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers*

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Darlington

Premier League Match Week 4

Viña del Mar 2023, New Episode (Telemundo)

Walker Cup Golf – Day 2

Available September 4:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Celebrity Game Face, Season 4, New Episodes (E!)

Chucky, Season 2, 8 Episodes

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

TODAY (NBC)~

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available September 5:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 10*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Available September 6:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 11*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 7:

2023 NFL Kickoff Game – Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs (English and Spanish)

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Round 1

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 12*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 8:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Boxed In 2, 2023

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Diamond League Track & Field – Brussels, BE*

DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Round 2

IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Practice 1

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 13*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Ascension Charity Classic – Round 1

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – France v. New Zealand*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

TODAY Citi Concert Series – Olivia Rodrigo (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 9:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football – Charlotte at Maryland

Big Ten College Football – Delaware at Penn State*

Dateline, Season 31, New Episodes (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Round 3

Guiding Emily, 2023 (Hallmark)

INDY NXT Race – Laguna Seca, CA

IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Practice 2*

IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Qualifying*

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 14

Liga MX – Chivas v. Leon

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 3

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Kansas

PGA TOUR Champions – Ascension Charity Classic – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Australia v. Georgia*

Rugby World Cup 2023 – England v. Argentina*

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Ireland v. Romania*

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Italy v. Namibia

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

SuperMX – Race Day Live – Charlotte

SuperMX – SMX Playoff 1 – Charlotte

U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Uzbekistan (Spanish)

Available September 10:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Final Round

Fourth Down and Love, 2023 (Hallmark)

INDY NXT Race 2 – Laguna Seca, CA*

IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Final Warm–up *

IndyCar Race – Laguna Seca, CA

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 15

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Final Round

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Kansas*

NYRR 5th Ave Mile

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

PGA TOUR Champions – Ascension Charity Classic – Final Round

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Japan v. Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Scotland

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Wales v. Fiji

Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (English and Spanish)

Viña del Mar 2023, New Episode (Telemundo)

Available September 11:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available September 12:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 16*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S. Men’s Soccer v. Oman (Spanish)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 13:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 17*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 14:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour — BMW PGA Championship – Round 1

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 7, Episode 7

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Round 1

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 18*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Tour Fortinet Championship – Round 1

Rugby World Cup 2023 – France v. Uruguay*

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 15:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

It Came from Outer Space, 1953

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour — BMW PGA Championship – Round 2

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Fast & Furious 6, 2013

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019

Fast X, 2023

The Fate of the Furious, 2017

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

Frankenstein, 1931

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

The Invisible Woman, 1940

Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Round 2

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 19*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

My Son, 2021*

Night Monster, 1942

PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Roud 2

PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International – Round 1

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven,1935

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – New Zealand v. Namibia*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Werewolf of London, 1935

Available September 16:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football – Syracuse at Purdue

Big Ten College Football – Washington at Michigan State*

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Ricoh Woodbine Mile

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour — BMW PGA Championship – Round 3

HBCU New York Classic – Morehouse College vs. Albany State

IMSA – Indianapolis – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IMSA – Indianapolis – Michelin Pilot Challenge

IMSA – Indianapolis – Porsche Carrera Cup

Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Round 3

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 20

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Is In The Air, 2023 (Hallmark)

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Bristol

Notre Dame Football v. Central Michigan*

PGA TOUR – Tour Fortinet Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Champions Sanford International – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 5

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Ireland v. Tonga*

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Samoa v. Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Wales v. Portugal

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

SuperMX – Race Day Live – Chicago*

SuperMX – SMX Playoff 2 – Chicago*

Available September 17:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Diamond League Track & Field – Diamond League Final/Prefontaine Classic – Eugene, OR – #2*

DP World Tour — BMW PGA Championship – Final Round

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episodes (MSNBC)

IMSA – Indianapolis – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IMSA – Indianapolis – Porsche Carrera Cup

IMSA – Indianapolis Motor Speedway*

Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Final Round

La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 21

Notes of Autumn, 2023 (Hallmark)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

PGA TOUR – Tour Fortinet Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Champions Sanford International – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 5

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Australia v. Fiji

Rugby World Cup 2023 – England v. Japan*

Rugby World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Romania

Sing, 2016*

Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (English and Spanish)

Available September 18:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notes of Autumn, 2023 (Hallmark)

Premier League Match Week 5

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available September 19:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017*

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 20:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Italy v. Uruguay*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 21:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship – Round 1

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – France v. Namibia*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 22:

2023 Solheim Cup – Day 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship – Round 2

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – PURE Insurance Championship – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Argentina v. Samoa*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

TODAY Citi Concert Series – Kelly Clarkson (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 23:

2023 Solheim Cup – Day 2

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major, 2023 (Hallmark)

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship – Round 3

Liga MX – Chivas v. Pachuca

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Notre Dame Football v. Ohio State

PGA TOUR Champions – PURE Insurance Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 6

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – England v. Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Georgia v. Portugal

Rugby World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Ireland*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

SuperMX – Race Day Live – Los Angeles*

SuperMX – SuperMotorcross World Championship Final – Los Angeles*

Available September 24:

2023 Solheim Cup – Final Day

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episodes (MSNBC)

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship – Final Round

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Texas

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

PGA TOUR Champions – PURE Insurance Championship – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 6

Retreat to You, 2023 (Hallmark)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Scotland v. Tonga

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Wales v. Australia*

Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (English and Spanish)

U.S. Women’s Soccer v. South Africa (Spanish)

Available September 25:

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Protégé, 2021*

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Available September 26:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Irrational, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 27:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Uruguay v. Namibia*

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

TODAY (NBC)~

U.S Open Cup – Final (Spanish)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 28:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dino Pops, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

People's Choice Country Awards

People's Choice Country Awards Backstage*

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Japan v. Samoa*

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 29:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023

LPGA Tour – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – New Zealand v. Italy*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Available September 20:

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Girls Trip, 2017*

Live From the Ryder Cup 2023*

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Round 2

Mystery Island, 2023 (Hallmark)

Premier League Match Week 7

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Argentina v. Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Fiji v. Georgia

Rugby World Cup 2023 – Scotland v. Romania*

Ryder Cup – Day 2

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE – NXT No Mercy (English and Spanish)*