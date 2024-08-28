A new true-crime original series, a heaping of spooky flicks, and some beloved classics make their way to Peacock this September, with a fun mix of stories and talent that are sure to help you cool down as summer comes to a close. With stories ranging from heists to aliens to one very angry professional golfer, there's something to watch no matter what your viewing mood. For our seven picks for what to watch in September, check out the list below.

'Fight Night' (2024)

Available: September 5 Genre: Action, Crime Cast: Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard

The power of the podcast continues to be proven with Peacock’s newest original series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Based on the critically acclaimed iHeart Radio podcast, the miniseries tells the true-crime story of the infamous armed robbery that occurred on the night of iconic boxer Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight. When Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an after-fight party filled to the brim with wealthy attendees, it’s the makings of the most outlandish heist in Atlanta’s history.

Produced by Hart (Ride Along), Jason Horwitch (Luke Cage), and Shaye Ogbonna (God’s Country), the series co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Don Cheadle (Crash), Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures), Terrence Howard (Hustle & Flow), Chloe Bailey (The Giver), and Lori Harvey (Hip Hop Squares). Written by Ogbonna, Fight Night will release its first three episodes on September 5, with the remainder of the episodes premiering throughout the rest of the month.

'The Thing' (1982)

Available: September 1 Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi Director: John Carpenter Cast: Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon

The now-iconic horror film The Thing tells the story of a group of American researchers in Antarctica who come across an extraterrestrial life form that is able to transform into other organisms. The group’s isolation, coupled with the uncertainty of what is real and what isn’t, causes paranoia that threatens the safety of everyone as their sanity begins to unravel.

Based on the 1938 John W. Campbell, Jr. novella titled Who Goes There, The Thing was written for the screen by John Lancaster and was directed by John Carpenter, best known for the creation of the Halloween franchise. Starring Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), A. Wilford Brimley (The Natural), T.K. Carter (Domino), David Clennon (Gone Girl), and Keith David (Armageddon), among others, The Thing was originally unsuccessful upon its release. It wasn’t until years later that the film was re-evaluated for its direction and is now hailed as one of Carpenter’s best pieces of work, with the British Film Institute calling it one of ten great films about aliens visiting Earth.

'Bones' (2005-2017)

Available: September 1 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Cast: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel, Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne

Beloved crime drama Bones had an epic run on Fox, following FBI Special Agent Selley Booth (David Boreanaz) and anthropologist Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) as they investigate tricky cases where all that remains of the victims are their bones. While both Brennan and Booth are skilled at their jobs, their conflicting methods of work and life cause no shortage of friction between the two.

The two-time Primetime Emmy nominee enjoyed twelve successful seasons and was enjoyed by audiences and critics alike. Bones’s end in 2017 had fans desperately trying to save the series, not wanting to part with fan-favorite characters played by co-stars Michaela Conlin (Yellowstone), T.J. Thyne (NCIS), Tamara Taylor (October Faction), and John Francis Daley (Spider-Man: Homecoming). With all twelve seasons of Bones coming to Peacock, it’s the perfect time to discover (or rediscover) the addictive series.

'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Available: September 1 Genre: Drama, Romance Director: Robert Zemeckis Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Sally Field, Dan Sinise

Through Forrest Gump, audiences are given a look at American History through the eyes of a man from Alabama named Forrest (Tom Hanks) who longs to be reunited with his childhood love, Jenny (Robin Wright). Forrest’s unwavering optimism and ability to get along with almost anyone he comes across gives him an extraordinary life, regardless of the unkindness he often receives from the world around him. From meeting the president to running across the country to starting a restaurant, Forrest's adventures are done with a positive, infectious attitude that continues to make audiences smile thirty years after the film was originally released.

Based on the 1986 novel of the same name, Forrest Gump was a triumph at the box office upon its premiere, grossing over $670 million dollars worldwide, and winning six Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Hanks, Best Screenplay by Eric Roth, and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis. In addition to its Oscar wins, the film won three Golden Globe Awards, a Director's Guild of America award, and a BAFTA. Including some of the most instantly recognizable film quotes of all time, Forrest Gump was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress's National Film Registry and is featured in four of the American Film Institute's 'Best Of' lists.

'Split' (2016)

Available: September 1 Genre: Horror, Thriller Director: M. Night Shyamalan Cast: James McAvoy, Betty Buckley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson

When a stranger (James McAvoy) abducts Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her friends from a parking lot, the young woman soon realizes there is much more to this man than meets the eye. Casey discovers that their kidnapper is the host of twenty-three different personalities and that their capture is all to appease a mysterious, and dangerous, new twenty-fourth personality. As time runs out before the arrival of this new personality, Casey must try to save her friends, and herself, from meeting it.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Split was a huge success when it was released in 2016, grossing $278 million against its modest $9 million budget. Co-starring Betty Buckley (The Happening), Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Apart), and Jessica Sula (Skins), the film got a sequel in 2019 titled Glass. With a twist ending that had audiences worldwide jumping out of their seats, Split is a heart-pounding ride from start to finish.

'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Available: September 1 Director: Dennis Dugan Genre: Sports, Comedy Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Frances Bay

Happy Gilmore tells the story of Happy (Adam Sandler), a young man whose hockey skills come in handy when he enters a golf tournament to save his grandmother's house. Suddenly a big star in the eyes of golf fans everywhere, Happy must learn to harness his unbridled rage to not only win the competition but the heart of Virginia (Julie Bowen), a public relations director who catches his eye.

Written by Sandler alongside Tim Herlihy (Bad Moms), Happy Gilmore became a cult classic after its release in 1996 and is widely regarded as one of Sandler's best films. Directed by Dennis Dugan (Big Daddy), the film co-stars Christopher McDonald (Thelma & Louise), Frances Bay (Blue Velvet), Carl Weathers (Predator), Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live), and Allen Covert (50 First Dates). With Happy Gilmore 2 about to begin production in New Jersey, fans couldn't be more excited to rejoin Happy in his golf career almost thirty years after he first swung his way into the audience's hearts.

'The Grudge' (2004)

Available: September 1 Director: Takashi Shimizu Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Clea DuVall, Jason Behr, William Mapother, and KaDee Strickland

The Grudge follows Karen (Sarah Michelle Gellar), an American nurse working in Tokyo who encounters a supernatural curse that puts Karen, and everyone around her, in grave danger. When people begin mysteriously dying, Karen investigates the evil spirit in hopes of stopping it from destroying any more lives.

Based on the 2002 Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge by Takashi Shimizu, The Grudge was also directed and co-written by Shimizu. It was a hit with audiences, grossing $187 million worldwide against its $10 million budget, and spawning a franchise that includes The Grudge 2, The Grudge 3, and The Grudge (2020). Co-starring Jason Behr (Roswell), William Mapother (Lost), Clea DuVall (The Faculty), and KaDee Strickland (Fever Pitch), fans return to The Grudge for its eerie visuals and its fantastic performance by Gellar.