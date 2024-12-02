December is officially in full swing, and with it comes a brand-new month of exciting television. While the year may be coming to a close, there are still plenty of exciting shows to look forward to before 2025 officially begins. Wondering what new shows and specials you can expect this week? Read below to find out.
Monday – December 2, 2024
Monday Highlight - 'Superman & Lois'
The CW is rapidly approaching the end of an era with Superman & Lois, which is speeding through its final season. After massive success with shows like Arrow and The Flash, this latest adventure with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) will officially bring the Arrowverse to a close. Ahead of the Man of Steel's return to the big screen with James Gunn's Superman in 2025, there's no better way to bring this closing era of DC Comics storytelling to a close than with the brand's signature hero.
The complete Monday guide is below.
Tuesday – December 3, 2024
Tuesday Highlight - 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town'
He's making a list, he's checking it twice, but how did he start finding out who's naughty or nice? December means Christmastime, and that means Christmas specials will be airing, such as the all-time classic Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. Fred Astaire narrates the definitive origin story of Santa Claus (Mickey Rooney) straight from Rankin/Bass.
The complete Tuesday guide is below.
Wednesday – December 4, 2024
Wednesday Highlight - 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC's Emmy-winning sitcom continues to soar to new heights, with Abbott Elementary's fourth season proving it to be one of TV's best comedies. Once again, audiences are reunited with Ms. Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and the rest of the titular elementary school's dedicated staff as they try their best to teach the next generation with limited resources. With an unexpected crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on the way, there's never been a better time to enroll in Abbott Elementary.
The complete Wednesday guide is below.
Thursday – December 5
Thursday Highlight - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
Another all-time Christmas classic, there's a reason why Dr. Seuss' beloved book has been adapted multiple times. The original How the Grinch Stole Christmas sees the infamous Grinch (Boris Karloff) try to ruin Christmas in the peaceful town of Whoville. However, on this specific Christmas, the Grinch may finally realize what the true meaning of the holiday really is.
The complete Thursday guide is below:
Friday – December 6
Friday Highlight - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
Arguably Rankin/Bass' most popular character, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has captured the hearts of millions for generations. Rudolph (Billie Mae Richards) grows up while not being accepted by his fellow reindeer in the North Pole. However, on one foggy Christmas Eve, he'll finally have the chance to prove himself once and for all.
The complete Friday guide is below:
Saturday – December 7
Saturday Highlight - Lots of Sports
The complete Saturday guide is below:
