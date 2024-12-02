December is officially in full swing, and with it comes a brand-new month of exciting television. While the year may be coming to a close, there are still plenty of exciting shows to look forward to before 2025 officially begins. Wondering what new shows and specials you can expect this week? Read below to find out.

Monday – December 2, 2024

Monday Highlight - 'Superman & Lois'

The CW is rapidly approaching the end of an era with Superman & Lois, which is speeding through its final season. After massive success with shows like Arrow and The Flash, this latest adventure with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) will officially bring the Arrowverse to a close. Ahead of the Man of Steel's return to the big screen with James Gunn's Superman in 2025, there's no better way to bring this closing era of DC Comics storytelling to a close than with the brand's signature hero.

ABC 5:00 PM PST - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

6:00 PM PST - Press Your Luck

8:35 PM PST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bravo 5:00 PM PST - Below Deck Sailing Yacht

6:00 PM PST - Below Deck Sailing Yacht

7:00 PM PST - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen CBS 5:00 PM PST - The Neighborhood

5:30 PM PST - Poppa's House

6:00 PM PST - NCIS

7:00 PM PST - NCIS: Origins

8:35 PM PST - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

9:37 PM PST - After Midnight The CW 5:00 PM PST - Superman & Lois

6:00 PM PST - Trivial Pursuit FOX 5:00 PM PST - 9-1-1: Lone Star

6:01 PM PST - TMZ's Merry Effin' Christmas FX 7:00 PM PST - What We Do in the Shadows HBO 6:00 PM PST - Get Millie Black NBC 5:00 PM PST - The Voice

7:00 PM PST - Brilliant Minds

8:34 PM PST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday – December 3, 2024

Tuesday Highlight - 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town'

He's making a list, he's checking it twice, but how did he start finding out who's naughty or nice? December means Christmastime, and that means Christmas specials will be airing, such as the all-time classic Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. Fred Astaire narrates the definitive origin story of Santa Claus (Mickey Rooney) straight from Rankin/Bass.

ABC 5:00 PM PST - CMA Country Christmas

6:00 PM PST - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

8:35 PM PST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bravo 5:00 PM PST - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

6:00 PM PST - The Real Housewives of New York City CBS 5:00 PM PST - FBI

6:00 PM PST - FBI: International

7:00 PM PST - FBI: Most Wanted

8:35 PM PST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

9:37 PM PST - After Midnight The CW 5:00 PM PST - WWE NXT FOX 5:00 PM PST - Accused NBC 5:00 PM PST - St. Denis Medical

5:30 PM PST - Night Court

6:00 PM PST - The Voice

7:00 PM PST - The Irrational

8:34 PM PST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday – December 4, 2024

Wednesday Highlight - 'Abbott Elementary'

ABC's Emmy-winning sitcom continues to soar to new heights, with Abbott Elementary's fourth season proving it to be one of TV's best comedies. Once again, audiences are reunited with Ms. Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and the rest of the titular elementary school's dedicated staff as they try their best to teach the next generation with limited resources. With an unexpected crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on the way, there's never been a better time to enroll in Abbott Elementary.

ABC 5:00 PM PST - Abbott Elementary

5:31 PM PST - Abbott Elementary

6:02 PM PST - Celebrity Family Feud

8:35 PM PST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bravo 5:00 PM PST - The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

6:00 PM PST - Sold on SLC

7:00 PM PST - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen CBS 5:00 PM PST - Survivor

6:30 PM PST - The Summit ( Season Finale )

) 8:35 PM PST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

9:37 PM PST - After Midnight The CW 5:00 PM PST - Sullivan's Crossing FOX 5:00 PM PST - The Masked Singer

6:02 PM PST - The Floor NBC 4:00 PM PST - 92nd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

7:00 PM PST - Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular

8:34 PM PST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday – December 5

Thursday Highlight - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

Another all-time Christmas classic, there's a reason why Dr. Seuss' beloved book has been adapted multiple times. The original How the Grinch Stole Christmas sees the infamous Grinch (Boris Karloff) try to ruin Christmas in the peaceful town of Whoville. However, on this specific Christmas, the Grinch may finally realize what the true meaning of the holiday really is.

ABC 5:00 PM PST - The Great Christmas Light Fight

6:00 PM PST - The Great Christmas Light Fight

8:35 PM PST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bravo 6:00 PM PST - Southern Charm

8:30 PM PST - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen CBS 5:00 PM PST - Georgie & Manyd's First Marriage

5:31 PM PST - Ghosts

6:01 PM PST - Matlock

7:00 PM PST - Elsbeth

8:35 PM PST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

9:37 PM PST - After Midnight The CW 5:00 PM PST - Scrabble

6:00 PM PST - Trivial Pursuit FOX 5:00 PM PST - Hell's Kitchen

6:01 PM PST - Crime Scene Kitchen - (Season Finale) NBC 5:00 PM PST - How the Grinch Stole Christmas

5:30 PM PST - Frosty the Snowman

Friday – December 6

Friday Highlight - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Arguably Rankin/Bass' most popular character, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has captured the hearts of millions for generations. Rudolph (Billie Mae Richards) grows up while not being accepted by his fellow reindeer in the North Pole. However, on one foggy Christmas Eve, he'll finally have the chance to prove himself once and for all.

ABC 5:00 PM PST - American Athletic Football Championship CBS 5:00 PM PST - S.W.A.T.

6:00 PM PST - Fire Country

7:00 PM PST - Blue Bloods The CW 5:00 PM PST - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

6:00 PM PST - Children Ruin Everything FOX 5:00 PM PST - Mountain West Football Championship NBC 5:00 PM PST - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:15 PM PST - Happy's Place

6:45 PM PST - Lopez vs. Lopez

Saturday – December 7

Saturday Highlight - Lots of Sports

ABC 5:00 PM PST - ACC Football Championship CBS 5:00 PM PST - Big Ten Football Championship The CW 5:00 PM PST - A California Christmas FOX 4:00 PM PST - Women's College Basketball

Sunday – December 8

Sunday Highlight - 'Dune: Prophecy'