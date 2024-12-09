Get your tissues out. This is going to be a brutal week for television. Some of your favorite shows will be coming to an end this week, most notably some of the all-time classics from CBS and the Paramount Network. Are you wondering when you can see these major events and more? Read below for this week's TV guide:
Monday – December 9, 2024
Monday Highlight - 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals travel to Jerry World in hopes of stealing a road win from the Dallas Cowboys. While both teams had disappointing seasons, the matchup is still one of the more interesting games as we close out this week of NFL games.
ABC
CBS
The CW
FOX
FX
HBO
NBC
Tuesday – December 10, 2024
Tuesday Highlight - 'The Voice' Season Finale
Once again, America's most popular singing competition will conclude with The Voice Season 26. With Part 1 of the finale debuting the night before, now the show's finalists will find out who will have their singing careers launched into the stratosphere. Also present will undoubtedly be the talented panel of coaches, which includes Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani.
The complete Tuesday guide is below.
ABC
CBS
The CW
FOX
HBO
NBC
Wednesday — December 11, 2024
CBS
The CW
FOX
NBC
Thursday — December 12, 2024
ABC
CBS
The CW
FOX
NBC
Friday — December 13, 2024
Friday Highlight - 'Blue Bloods' Series Finale
Friday is certainly going to be a bittersweet day for fans of crime procedurals. One of the most popular police shows on TV, Blue Bloods, has been on the air for well over a dozen seasons. Now, to the shock of many, Tom Selleck's beloved series will be coming to an end, so be sure to see what's in store for the grand finale of the Reagan family.
The complete Friday guide is below.
ABC
CBS
The CW
FOX
NBC
Saturday — December 14, 2024
Saturday Highlight - 'Saturday Night Live'
After a stellar episode with Paul Mescal, Saturday Night Live is back in it's regularly scheduled slot on NBC. This time, the show will see the return of a legendary veteran from its long-running and prestigious cast. Comedian Chris Rock will be this weeks host, bringing with him his signature brand of laugh-out-loud humor.
ABC
CBS
The CW
FOX
NBC
