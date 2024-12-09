Get your tissues out. This is going to be a brutal week for television. Some of your favorite shows will be coming to an end this week, most notably some of the all-time classics from CBS and the Paramount Network. Are you wondering when you can see these major events and more? Read below for this week's TV guide:

Monday – December 9, 2024

Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals travel to Jerry World in hopes of stealing a road win from the Dallas Cowboys. While both teams had disappointing seasons, the matchup is still one of the more interesting games as we close out this week of NFL games.

ABC 5:15 PM PST - Monday Night Football (Cincinnati @ Dallas) CBS 5:00 PM PST - The Neighborhood

5:30 PM PST - Poppa's House

6:00 PM PST - NCIS

7:00 PM PST - NCIS: Origins The CW 5:00 PM PST - Best Christmas Movies Ever! FOX 5:00 PM PST - The Real Full Monty FX 7:00 PM PST - What We Do in the Shadows HBO 6:00 PM PST - Get Millie Black NBC 5:00 PM PST - The Voice

7:00 PM PST - Brilliant Minds

8:34 PM PST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

9:36 PM PST - Late Night With Seth Myers

Tuesday – December 10, 2024

Tuesday Highlight - 'The Voice' Season Finale

Once again, America's most popular singing competition will conclude with The Voice Season 26. With Part 1 of the finale debuting the night before, now the show's finalists will find out who will have their singing careers launched into the stratosphere. Also present will undoubtedly be the talented panel of coaches, which includes Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani.

The complete Tuesday guide is below.

ABC 5:00 PM PST - Olaf's Frozen Adventure

5:30 PM PST - Toy Story That Time Forgot

6:00 PM PST - Disney Prep & Landing

6:30 PM PST - Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice CBS 5:00 PM PST - FBI

6:00 PM PST - FBI: International

7:00 PM PST - FBI: Most Wanted The CW 5:00 PM PST - WWE NXT FOX 5:00 PM PST - LEGO Masters ( Season Premiere )

) 6:00 PM PST - LEGO Masters HBO 6:00 PM PST - Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North NBC 6:00 PM PST - The Voice ( Season Finale )

) 8:34 PM PST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

9:36 PM PST - Late Night With Seth Myers

Wednesday — December 11, 2024

CBS 5:00 PM PST - Survivor The CW 5:00 PM PST - Sullivan's Crossing

6:00 PM PST - Inside the NFL FOX 5:00 PM PST - The Masked Singer

6:02 PM PST - The Floor NBC 5:00 PM PST - Frosty the Snowman

5:30 PM PST - Shrek the Halls

6:00 PM PST - A Motown Christmas

8:34 PM PST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

9:36 PM PST - Late Night With Seth Myers

Thursday — December 12, 2024

ABC 5:00 PM PST - The Great Christmas Light Fight

6:00 PM PST - The Great Christmas Light Fight CBS 5:00 PM PST - Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

5:31 PM PST - Ghosts

6:01 PM PST - Matlock

7:00 PM PST - Elsbeth The CW 5:00 PM PST - Scrabble

6:00 PM PST - Trivial Pursuit FOX 5:00 PM PST - Billboard Music Awards 2024 NBC 5:00 PM PST - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:15 PM PST - E! News Presents NBC's Hot 1- of 2024

8:34 PM PST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

9:36 PM PST - Late Night With Seth Meyers

Friday — December 13, 2024

Friday Highlight - 'Blue Bloods' Series Finale

Friday is certainly going to be a bittersweet day for fans of crime procedurals. One of the most popular police shows on TV, Blue Bloods, has been on the air for well over a dozen seasons. Now, to the shock of many, Tom Selleck's beloved series will be coming to an end, so be sure to see what's in store for the grand finale of the Reagan family.

The complete Friday guide is below.

ABC 5:00 PM PST - Shark Tank CBS 5:00 PM PST - S.W.A.T.

6:00 PM PST - Fire Country

7:00 PM PST - Blue Bloods (Series Finale) The CW 5:00 PM PST - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

5:30 PM PST - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

6:00 PM PST - Children Ruin Everything

6:30 PM PST - Children Ruin Everything FOX 5:00 PM PST - Men's College Basketball NBC 5:00 PM PST - Happy's Place

5:30 PM PST - Lopez vs. Lopez

6:00 PM PST - Dateline NBC

Saturday — December 14, 2024

Saturday Highlight - 'Saturday Night Live'

After a stellar episode with Paul Mescal, Saturday Night Live is back in it's regularly scheduled slot on NBC. This time, the show will see the return of a legendary veteran from its long-running and prestigious cast. Comedian Chris Rock will be this weeks host, bringing with him his signature brand of laugh-out-loud humor.

ABC 5:30 PM PST - NBA Cup Basketball CBS 5:00 PM PST - Nugget is Dead? A Christmas Story

7:00 PM PST - 48 Hours The CW 5:00 PM PST - The 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade FOX 5:00 PM PST - Men's College Basketball (Gonzaga Vs. Connecticut) NBC 5:00 PM PST - Saturday Night's Main Event

8:29 PM PST - Saturday Night Live

Sunday — December 15, 2024

Sunday Highlight - 'Yellowstone' Series Finale