After the sporting celebrations of Super Bowl LIX the week previous, network television is back with another major celebration this week, only this time in the comedy industry. Perhaps the most iconic show of its kind, Saturday Night Live is officially celebrating its 50th anniversary on February 16, with a special three-hour-long episode to commemorate the occasion. This, plus plenty of other new and returning shows, makes the coming week an exciting one for TV fans. So, without further ado, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.
Monday — February 10, 2025
Monday Highlight — 'The Voice' Season 27
Last Monday saw the long-awaited return of NBC's flagship singing competition The Voice, with the blind audition back in all their vocal powerhouse glory. Returning to his hosting duty was mainstay Carson Daly, with the coaching panel getting the usual revolving door treatment. Back was reigning champion Michael Bublé, alongside the always brilliant John Legend, new coach Kelsea Ballerini, and the hotly-anticipated return of Adam Levine, who returned for the first time since 2019. After a showstopping return to the auditions featuring an iconic set of performances - including a gorgeous cover of Noah Kahan's "Northern Attitude" - excitement is high for the second installment as the best talent in America promises to be uncovered.
Tuesday — February 11, 2025
Tuesday Highlight — 'High Potential' Finale
Also showing on Hulu, Drew Goddard's hit Whodunnit series High Potential bows out this coming Tuesday after a strong opening season. With the series going from strength to strength with each episode, the finale looks to be the biggest and best of the lot, with the team facing their toughest challenge yet. Titled "Let's Play", episode 13's synopsis reads:
"An anonymous tip to the LAPD sparks an unusual multiple-victim kidnapping investigation, forcing the team to rely on board games and puzzles to track down their suspect."
Wednesday — February 12, 2025
Wednesday Highlight — 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 Premiere
After another game-changing success with Season 12, The Masked Singer returns to Fox on Wednesday, February 12. Each of the previous panelists are set to return, including Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, alongside Nick Cannon reprising his role as host. Season 13 sees the return of themed nights on the show, with excitement high as to just what sort of chaos these masked performers will get involved with. Of course, above all, it's the famous faces behind the mask that are garnering the most speculation, with the best way to find out simply by tuning in live.
Thursday — February 13, 2025
Thursday Highlight — 'Next Level Chef' Season 4 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's hunt for the very best of the culinary world is back for its fourth season, with the demanding tasks of this tense kitchen back in all its flaming glory. Also back is, of course, Ramsay himself, with the foul-mouthed chef ready to turn budding culinary hopefuls into the next best kitchen prodigy. Ramsay is joined by prestigious mentors Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, each giving their expertise to a variety of skilled professionals and self-taught home cooks.
Friday — February 14, 2025
Friday Highlight — 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 11
Fire Country's third season has proven beyond any doubt that Cal Fire is one of the hottest shows on network television. Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, Fire Country follows the redemption of Thieriot's Bode, who volunteers for the aforementioned Cal Fire in an attempt to redeem himself following a prison sentence. After episode 10 featured one of the most eye-catching sequences yet, as a daring rescue is attempted on a fishing trip, episode 11 ,"Fare Thee Well", promises to raise the bar yet again, with a synopsis that reads:
"The crew responds to a call from the local renaissance fair after a fire breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks."
Saturday — February 15, 2025
Saturday Highlight — 'Premier League Soccer'
Tensions rise as the Premier League season enters its final third, with almost all teams now having played 25 of their total 38 games. Liverpool sit top of the tree as it stands following an incredible run of form, with Arsenal chasing behind following their historic 5-1 defeat of champions Manchester City. NBC hosts the 12:30 p.m. EST game of the day in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15, featuring Everton - now with legend David Moyes back at the helm - heading to Crystal Palace, with both teams close to each other in the table.
Sunday — February 16, 2025
Sunday Highlight — 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary Special
It's hard to believe that the iconic Saturday Night Live is officially turning 50, with the first cast, including Chevy Chase, John Belushi, and Dan Aykroyd, now half a century old. To celebrate 50 years of SNL, a special three-hour-long episode of the legendary series is airing to commemorate the anniversary. Two days prior, on February 14, streamer Peacock are also hosting a special SNL50: The Homecoming Concert live, marking the perfect way to get ready for the comedic festivities on Sunday, February 16, as well as an SNL50: The Red Carpet episode airing just before the special.
