After Saturday Night Live officially turned 50 in the last viewing week, network television is on a high, with viewers across the country basking in the glory of our past and present viewing habits. The coming week may look more subdued - especially considering the week before SNL50 was all about the Super Bowl - but that doesn't stop plenty of exciting new and returning series from lighting up our screens. So, without further ado, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — February 17, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'The Bachelor' Season 29

Remarkably, ABC's The Bachelor is in its 29th season, and it is yet to lose its charm. After finishing fifth in Season 21 of The Bachelorette, 30-year-old Grant Ellis is swapping sides on his hunt for love, becoming this season's Bachelor and the second-ever Black male lead on the series. After 2.36 million tuned in for both weeks 2 and 3, similar numbers are expected following Valentine's Day, with Monday, February 17's episode titled "Week 4: Madrid" seeing the competition take a turn for the sunnier and, most likely, the hotter.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor

10:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - On TV: A Black History Month Special

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Extracted

9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf The CW 8:00 PM EST - All American

9:00 PM EST - Trivial Pursuit

9:30 PM EST - Scrabble NBC 8:00 PM EST - The Voice

10:00 PM EST - The Hunting Party HBO 9:00 PM EST - We Beat the Dream Team

Tuesday — February 18, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'FBI' Season 7

FBI's seventh season has been seriously heating up following the show's return for its midseason premiere in late January. After Season 7, Episode 11, "Shelter," raised the stakes and introduced an ever-so-relevant anti-immigrant villain, Episode 12, "Manhunt", sees the team tackle another terrifyingly relevant topic in sex trafficking. Of course, Tuesday nights don't only host FBI, with spin-offs International and Most Wanted directly following the original at 8:00 p.m. A synopsis for the episode reads:

"When the team's sex trafficking sting operation goes sideways, they race to recover a victim."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent

9:00 PM EST - The Rookie

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - FBI

9:00 PM EST - FBI: International

10:00 PM EST - FBI: Most Wanted

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares

9:00 PM EST - Doc The CW 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 8:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical

8:30 PM EST - Night Court

9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

10:00 PM EST - The Irrational

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — February 19, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'The Masked Singer' Season 13

Following on from the wonderfully successful Season 12, The Masked Singer returned to Fox on Wednesday, February 12, and returned with a bang. The "Group A premiere" wowed audiences with an array of talent and a sprinkle of comedy, with judges Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg proving they hadn't missed a beat. In episode 2 of this thirteenth season, it is officially "Shrek Night" as the hidden performers indulge in all things ogre on the hunt for Masked Singer supremacy.

ABC 10:00 PM EST - What Would You Do?

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Hollywood Squares

9:00 PM EST - The Price is Right at Night

10:00 PM EST - Raid the Cage

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - The Masked Singer

9:00 PM EST - The Floor The CW 8:00 PM EST - Wild Cards

9:00 PM EST - Good Cop/Bad Cop NBC 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med

9:00 PM EST - Chicago Fire

10:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.

Thursday — February 20, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Ghosts' Season 4

One of the most exciting episodes of the current fourth season of the successful American spin-off of Ghosts is almost here. Titled "It's the End of the World as We Know It and What Were We Talking About?," the most recent Ghosts Season 4 episode followed Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) on the brink of opening his restaurant. However, former cult member Flower (Sheila Carrasco) was less-than-pleased, especially when realizing that the restaurant opened on the same day she had been told the world would end. Now, Jay and his restaurant face a fresh challenge, although his own morality is called into question in the upcoming episode 13, "Ghostfellas". The episode also marks the directorial debut of series star Rose McIver, who is behind the camera for the very first time. An official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Jay upsets a restaurant owner after using a recipe in his restaurant that Pete had shared with him."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00 PM EST - Scamanda

10:00 PM EST - Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

8:30 PM EST - Ghosts

9:00 PM EST - Matlock

10:00 PM EST - Elsbeth

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Next Level Chef

9:00 PM EST - Animal Control

9:30 PM EST - Going Dutch The CW 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 8:00 PM EST - Law & Order

9:00 PM EST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10:00 PM EST - Found

Friday — February 21, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2

Image via CBS

Following a delayed return to our screens, NCIS: Sydney welcomed back its international audience two weeks ago with an explosive premiere that saw action and drama galore. After the Valentine's Day episode "Fire in the Hole" saw the team aptly head to a wedding - albeit with anything but romance on their minds - it reminded audiences of the importance of partnership in a series such as this. This also goes for the palpable tension between Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance). Although romance might not be on the cards this season, Swann discussed with TV Insider the dynamic of the pair's relationship, saying:

"Honestly, I find it so hard to call just because the dynamic of their relationship always seems to kind of shift and change, and we see lightness, we see trust building, but then we also see this season as well, which is very cool, it getting tested and it kind of breaking a bit."

ABC 2:00 PM EST - General Hospital CBS 8:00 PM EST - NCIS: Sydney

9:00 PM EST - Fire Country

10:00 PM EST - S.W.A.T FOX 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion NBC 8:00 PM EST - Happy's Place

9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday — February 22, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Premier League Soccer'

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa's rise to the Champions League has been nothing short of remarkable, although their league form has taken a dip thanks to the strain put on their squad. With reinforcements recruited in January, including the eye-catching signing of Marcus Rashford on loan, Villa will be ready to take on all comers as they look to bounce back into the European spots in the league table. However, on February 22 live on NBC, the Villains face the almighty challenge of Chelsea, as the Blues head to Villa Park on their own search to re-find form.

ABC 12:25 PM EST - NHL Hockey

3:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey

8:00 PM EST - NBA Countdown

8:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets) CBS 4:00 PM EST - College Basketball

8:00 PM EST - 56th NAACP Image Awards FOX 12:00 PM EST - College Basketball

4:00 PM EST - MLS Soccer

7:00 PM EST - FOX College Hoops Tip-Off

8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 12:00 PM EST - College Basketball

2:00 PM EST - College Basketball

4:30 PM EST - NASCAR Countdown Live

5:00 PM EST - NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

8:00 PM EST - I Am Joe Frazier NBC 12:30 PM EST - Premier League Soccer ( Chelsea at Aston Villa )

) 2:30 PM EST - Premier League Goal Zone

3:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf

Sunday — February 23, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'Suits LA' Premiere

There's no denying just how successful Suits was. The show is regarded by many as one of the best of the past 20 years, establishing itself as a must-watch for millions across the world and leaving a large hole in viewing habits following its eventual end. Now, following a huge surge in popularity after streaming debuts in 2023, a spin-off could not be more timely, with Suits LA certainly the viewing highlight of a stacked week. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."