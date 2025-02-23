This time of year often brings around some of the biggest nights in the television calendar. Recently, the latest installment of the Super Bowl drew in a global audience, followed by a record-breaking celebration of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. This coming week, another huge night on television, but for film, is on the cards, with the 97th Academy Awards ceremony airing live on Sunday, March 2. Add this to a week of exciting new and returning shows and there's simply no reason to leave your couch. So, without further ado, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — February 24, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'NCIS' Season 22

Image via CBS

In light of NCIS officially being renewed for a twenty-third season, NCIS's next Season 22 episode provides the perfect way to celebrate. With the current season seriously heating up following the January midseason premiere, episode 12, "Fun and Games", saw a fake wedding bring chaos to the team with an action-packed, dramatic episode sadly followed by a week's hiatus. Well, fear not, as NCIS is back after its short break, with episode 13, "Bad Blood", set to turn the drama dial up yet again. A synopsis for the coming episode reads:

"NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser"

Tuesday — February 25, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'The Rookie' Season 7

The Rookie's seventh season continues to impress, with Detective Nyla Harper's (Mekia Cox) suspicion of Liam Glasser (Seth Gamble) amidst the hunt for a serial killer keeping millions of viewers on the edge of their seats. With Nyla attempting to both give Liam space and stay attuned to his activity, it feels as if every chess-like move in The Rookie Season 7 could be pivotal. A synopsis for the upcoming episode 8, "Wildfire," reads:

"Nyla remains suspicious of Liam Glasser as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city. Meanwhile, James tries to help a friend, and Seth makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger."

Wednesday — February 26, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'Survivor' Season 48 Premiere

Wednesday, February 26 brings about the most exciting return to the television schedule this week, with the legendary Survivor officially premiering its staggering 48th season. In celebration of the show's return, a two-hour special episode will kick off the tribal journey, with every subsequent episode 90 minutes each. With $1 million on the line, 18 plucky contestants will push their minds and bodies to the limit on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, all in the name of both winning the prize and earning a legacy. Once again, Jeff Probst returns as host, keeping his 100% streak alive.

Thursday — February 27, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Elsbeth' Season 2

Elsbeth's impressive second season has been smashing expectations for the police procedural, averaging an incredible 11 million viewers across platforms within 35 days. Carrie Preston​​​​​​'s enigmatic but ever-so-astute attorney, Elsbeth Tascioni, is slowly becoming a modern television icon, with her every move proving effortlessly watchable. Alongside Wendell Pierce's Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson's Officer Kaya Blanke, Elsbeth's wonderful main cast has been firing on all cylinders throughout Season 2, so much so that the series has officially been renewed for a third outing. The synopsis for the upcoming Season 2, episode 13, "Tearjerker," reads:

"While investigating the death of a wealthy real estate developer, Elsbeth is led to the last person to see him alive, a lifestyle consultant named Chloe who is usually found on the arms of residents of New York City's Billionaires' Row."

Friday — February 28, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'Fire Country' Season 3

Image via CBS

February comes to a close with an exciting day of television, headlined by the latest episode of CBS's Fire Country. With just two episodes in the current third season remaining, tension is high for what looks to be a dramatic penultimate outing. After the show struggled to impress in its first season, this second has smashed all expectations, even earning a strong audience score of 78% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, leading to the recent news that a third season has been greenlit. Exactly how will Cal Fire's second season journey come to a close? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Saturday — March 1, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Saturday Night Live'

After SNL50 broke records with enormous viewership and Bad Bunny hosted to great success, the next episode of the iconic comedy series looks to keep the hype high. Comedian Shane Gillis hosts the latest SNL, with his brand of witty, unapologetic comedy sure to bring plenty of laughs. Of course, a night of laughter is joined by a top musical artist, with Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae the official musical guest for SNL Season 50's fourteenth episode. The heady heights of the SNL50 celebrations are still a tough act to follow, but there's no doubt that the latest episode will be more than worth watching.

Sunday — March 2, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'The 97th Academy Awards - Live'