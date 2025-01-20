Beginning Monday, January 20, the coming week of television will feature the same schedule of enticing new series and sporting events, held alongside one of the most important dates in the entire political calendar. Whether you're looking to catch the inauguration as it happens or something entirely different for an hour or two of escapism, here's a look at the best new TV ready to hit your screens.
Monday - January 20, 2025
Monday Highlight - 'The Traitors'
The world's fastest-growing reality series is back for its third season, as a group of hopeful celebrities head to the Scottish highlands to face a tense game of deception. Once again hosted by Alan Cumming, a range of celebs from reality stars to former WWE wrestlers will face the grand challenges The Traitors will throw their way. The season has already debuted on Peacock, but January 20 marks Season 3's network debut.
Tuesday - January 21, 2025
Wednesday - January 22, 2025
Thursday - January 23, 2025
Thursday Highlight - 'C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart'
The British crime series is back again with another adaptation of one of J.K. Rowling's novels, namely her sixth and longest entry in the series, The Ink Black Heart. Split into four parts, this series dives into yet another twisting mystery, with this season focused on TV cartoon creator Edie (Mirren Mack) who becomes the figure of online harassment and seeks help to uncover the troll's identity.
Friday - January 24, 2025
Friday Highlight - 'Penn and Teller: Fool Us - 50th Anniversary Special'
Penn and Teller are two of the most famous magicians of all time. Their mesmeric tricks have kept generations entertained for five decades, with their foray into television back in 2011 proving that their genius magic could transcend mediums. Now, with the return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the horizon, the show is set to celebrate an enormous milestone, with the upcoming premiere of Season 11 beginning with a special night marking 50 years of Penn and Teller. The episode is set to feature magic from the likes of Young & Strange, Piff, and Piero Venesia, as well as the duo themselves.
Saturday - January 25, 2025
Saturday Highlight - 'Saturday Night Live'
Saturday night brings a live party in the form of SNL, which this week features Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet. This marks the actor's third time hosting the series despite being just 29 years old, with the coming Saturday also seeing the movie man feature as SNL's musical guest. This is because of Chalamet's starring role in the current Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, with many touting the star for an Oscar this season.
Sunday - January 26, 2025
