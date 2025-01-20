Beginning Monday, January 20, the coming week of television will feature the same schedule of enticing new series and sporting events, held alongside one of the most important dates in the entire political calendar. Whether you're looking to catch the inauguration as it happens or something entirely different for an hour or two of escapism, here's a look at the best new TV ready to hit your screens.

Monday - January 20, 2025

Monday Highlight - 'The Traitors'

The world's fastest-growing reality series is back for its third season, as a group of hopeful celebrities head to the Scottish highlands to face a tense game of deception. Once again hosted by Alan Cumming, a range of celebs from reality stars to former WWE wrestlers will face the grand challenges The Traitors will throw their way. The season has already debuted on Peacock, but January 20 marks Season 3's network debut.

ABC 6:30 PM EST - ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

10:00 PM EST - The Second Inauguration of Donald J. Trump - An ABC News Special

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 10:00 PM EST - CBS News: Inauguration Day in America

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1: Lone Star

9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf NBC 8:00 PM EST - The Traitors

9:30 PM EST - The Traitors

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday - January 21, 2025

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent

9:00 PM EST - High Potential

10:00 PM EST - The Rookie

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares

9:00 PM EST - Doc HBO 9:00 PM EST - Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North The CW 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 8:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical

8:30 PM EST - Night Court

9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

10:00 PM EST - The Irrational

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday - January 22, 2025

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears

8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary

9:00 PM EST - Celebrity Jeopardy!

10:00 PM EST - What Would You Do?

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - The Price is Right at Night

9:00 PM EST - Raid the Cage

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test HBO 9:00 PM EST - An Update on Our Family NBC 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med

8:30 PM EST - Chicago Fire

9:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday - January 23, 2025

Thursday Highlight - 'C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart'

The British crime series is back again with another adaptation of one of J.K. Rowling's novels, namely her sixth and longest entry in the series, The Ink Black Heart. Split into four parts, this series dives into yet another twisting mystery, with this season focused on TV cartoon creator Edie (Mirren Mack) who becomes the figure of online harassment and seeks help to uncover the troll's identity.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:33 PM EST - Only Murders in the Building

10:12 PM EST - Only Murders in the Building

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Hollywood Squares

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Hell's Kitchen

9:00 PM EST - Animal Control

9:30 PM EST - Going Dutch HBO 9:00 PM EST - C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart The CW 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 8:00 PM EST - Law & Order

9:00 PM EST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10:00 PM EST - Found

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday - January 24, 2025

Friday Highlight - 'Penn and Teller: Fool Us - 50th Anniversary Special'

Penn and Teller are two of the most famous magicians of all time. Their mesmeric tricks have kept generations entertained for five decades, with their foray into television back in 2011 proving that their genius magic could transcend mediums. Now, with the return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the horizon, the show is set to celebrate an enormous milestone, with the upcoming premiere of Season 11 beginning with a special night marking 50 years of Penn and Teller. The episode is set to feature magic from the likes of Young & Strange, Piff, and Piero Venesia, as well as the duo themselves.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank CBS 5:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf FOX 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball HBO 10:00 PM EST - Real Time With Bill Maher The CW 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us ( 50th Anniversary Special Episode )

) 9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion NBC 8:00 PM EST - Figure Skating

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday - January 25, 2025

Saturday Highlight - 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday night brings a live party in the form of SNL, which this week features Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet. This marks the actor's third time hosting the series despite being just 29 years old, with the coming Saturday also seeing the movie man feature as SNL's musical guest. This is because of Chalamet's starring role in the current Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, with many touting the star for an Oscar this season.

ABC 3:00 PM EST - NBA Basketball ( Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves )

) 5:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball ( Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks )

) 8:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors) CBS 4:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf

10:00 PM EST - 48 Hours FOX 5:30 PM EST - Women's College Basketball

8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 12:00 PM EST - College Basketball

2:00 PM EST - College Basketball

8:00 PM EST - From Roger Moore With Love NBC 8:00 PM EST - Saturday Night's Main Event

11:30 PM EST - Saturday Night Live (Hosted by Timothée Chalamet)

