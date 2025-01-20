Beginning Monday, January 20, the coming week of television will feature the same schedule of enticing new series and sporting events, held alongside one of the most important dates in the entire political calendar. Whether you're looking to catch the inauguration as it happens or something entirely different for an hour or two of escapism, here's a look at the best new TV ready to hit your screens.

Monday - January 20, 2025

Monday Highlight - 'The Traitors'

The world's fastest-growing reality series is back for its third season, as a group of hopeful celebrities head to the Scottish highlands to face a tense game of deception. Once again hosted by Alan Cumming, a range of celebs from reality stars to former WWE wrestlers will face the grand challenges The Traitors will throw their way. The season has already debuted on Peacock, but January 20 marks Season 3's network debut.

ABC
  • 6:30 PM EST - ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Second Inauguration of Donald J. Trump - An ABC News Special
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 10:00 PM EST - CBS News: Inauguration Day in America
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1: Lone Star
  • 9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Traitors
  • 9:30 PM EST - The Traitors
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday - January 21, 2025

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent
  • 9:00 PM EST - High Potential
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Rookie
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares
  • 9:00 PM EST - Doc

HBO
  • 9:00 PM EST - Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical
  • 8:30 PM EST - Night Court
  • 9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Irrational
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday - January 22, 2025

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears
  • 8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary
  • 9:00 PM EST - Celebrity Jeopardy!
  • 10:00 PM EST - What Would You Do?
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Price is Right at Night
  • 9:00 PM EST - Raid the Cage
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

HBO
  • 9:00 PM EST - An Update on Our Family

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med
  • 8:30 PM EST - Chicago Fire
  • 9:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday - January 23, 2025

Thursday Highlight - 'C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart'

The British crime series is back again with another adaptation of one of J.K. Rowling's novels, namely her sixth and longest entry in the series, The Ink Black Heart. Split into four parts, this series dives into yet another twisting mystery, with this season focused on TV cartoon creator Edie (Mirren Mack) who becomes the figure of online harassment and seeks help to uncover the troll's identity.

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
  • 9:33 PM EST - Only Murders in the Building
  • 10:12 PM EST - Only Murders in the Building
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - Hollywood Squares
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Hell's Kitchen
  • 9:00 PM EST - Animal Control
  • 9:30 PM EST - Going Dutch

HBO
  • 9:00 PM EST - C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7
  • 9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Law & Order
  • 9:00 PM EST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • 10:00 PM EST - Found
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday - January 24, 2025

Friday Highlight - 'Penn and Teller: Fool Us - 50th Anniversary Special'

Magicians Penn and Teller and host Alyson Hannigan pose for a promotional image for 'Penn and Teller: Fool Us'
Image via The CW

Penn and Teller are two of the most famous magicians of all time. Their mesmeric tricks have kept generations entertained for five decades, with their foray into television back in 2011 proving that their genius magic could transcend mediums. Now, with the return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the horizon, the show is set to celebrate an enormous milestone, with the upcoming premiere of Season 11 beginning with a special night marking 50 years of Penn and Teller. The episode is set to feature magic from the likes of Young & Strange, Piff, and Piero Venesia, as well as the duo themselves.

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank

CBS
  • 5:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball

HBO
  • 10:00 PM EST - Real Time With Bill Maher

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (50th Anniversary Special Episode)
  • 9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Figure Skating
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday - January 25, 2025

Saturday Highlight - 'Saturday Night Live'

timothee-chalamet-snl-monologue
Image via NBC

Saturday night brings a live party in the form of SNL, which this week features Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet. This marks the actor's third time hosting the series despite being just 29 years old, with the coming Saturday also seeing the movie man feature as SNL's musical guest. This is because of Chalamet's starring role in the current Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, with many touting the star for an Oscar this season.

ABC
  • 3:00 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • 5:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks)
  • 8:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors)

CBS
  • 4:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf
  • 10:00 PM EST - 48 Hours

FOX
  • 5:30 PM EST - Women's College Basketball
  • 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball

The CW
  • 12:00 PM EST - College Basketball
  • 2:00 PM EST - College Basketball
  • 8:00 PM EST - From Roger Moore With Love

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Saturday Night's Main Event
  • 11:30 PM EST - Saturday Night Live (Hosted by Timothée Chalamet)

Sunday - January 26, 2025

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - America's Funniest Home Videos

CBS
  • 6:30 PM EST - NFL Football
  • 10:00 PM EST - Watson
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 3:00 PM EST - NFL Football

The CW
  • 2:00 PM EST - Women's College Basketball

NBC
  • 9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC