Beginning Monday, January 27, the coming week of network television is oozing with eye-catching viewing. Whether you're looking to hunker down and catch the biggest sporting events or are enticed by the prospect of many a returning drama for their midseason premiere, the week ahead is full of exciting television. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best new TV ready to hit your screens.

Monday – January 27, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 Midseason Premiere

Alongside the return of NCIS to our viewing schedules, brand-new spin-off NCIS: Origins will be making its midseason premiere this coming Monday, and the stakes simply couldn't be higher. After a flashback-filled festive episode back in December saw out the first season's opening half, NCIS: Origins will return and turn up the heat as the second half of Season 1 looks to continue this spin-off's impeccable streak of top episodes. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor

10:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - The Neighborhood

8:30 PM EST - Poppa's House

9:00 PM EST - NCIS

10:00 PM EST - NCIS: Origins

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1: Lone Star

9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf The CW 9:00 PM EST - Hunting UFOs: The Crash Retrieval Whistleblower NBC 8:00 PM EST - Ladies and Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday — January 28, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'FBI' Season 7 Midseason Premiere

Image via CBS

On the December 17 episode of FBI, fans were left begging for more after three officers were shot dead in a cargo heist. Now, after what feels like months away, FBI is back and ready to bring explosive action and character drama in abundance. We know the episode will be a big one for Scola Stuart (John Boyd), with the actor admitting to TV Insider, "What is in that letter is a huge cathartic answer and piece of his story that everyone’s always wondered that we’ve never gotten to know."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent

9:00 PM EST - High Potential

10:00 PM EST - The Rookie

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - FBI

9:00 PM EST - FBI: International

10:00 PM EST - FBI: Most Wanted

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares

9:00 PM EST - Doc The CW 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 8:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical

8:30 PM EST - Night Court

9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

10:00 PM EST - The Irrational

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — January 29, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'Paradise'

Also set to stream on Hulu and air on FX on February 1, this Wednesday brings about the network premiere of Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and Julianne Nicholson. An eight-episode series promising tension and drama to keep the world entertained, an official synopsis for the show reads:

"‘Paradise’ is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears

8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary

9:00 PM EST - Celebrity Jeopardy!

10:00 PM EST - Paradise

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Hollywood Squares

9:00 PM EST - The Price is Right at Night

10:00 PM EST - Raid the Cage

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test The CW 8:00 PM EST - All American

9:00 PM EST - Inside the NFL NBC 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med

9:00 PM EST - Chicago Fire

10:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday — January 30, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 Midseason Premiere

The third series in The Big Bang Theory franchise, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows the turbulent but always hilarious marriage of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), with the show thus far managing to maintain a consistent viewership of over 6 million per episode. Now, after a short winter hiatus, the series is back with episode 8, "Diet Crap". A synopsis of the episode reads:

"Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy's new sales gig; Audrey's conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00 PM EST - Scamanda

10:00 PM EST - Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

8:30 PM EST - Ghosts

9:00 PM EST - Matlock

10:00 PM EST - Elsbeth

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Hell's Kitchen

9:00 PM EST - Animal Control

9:30 PM EST - Going Dutch The CW 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 8:00 PM EST - Law & Order

9:00 PM EST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10:00 PM EST - Found

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday — January 31, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Midseason Premiere

Image via CBS

Fire Country are quickly gaining a reputation for being the masters of the cliffhanger, with the ending of December 13's episode "Promise Me" putting almost all characters in jeopardy and leaving viewers screaming for answers. Well, the hottest procedural on TV is ready to bring those answers to light, with the Season 3 midseason premiere debuting this Friday. A synopsis for the episode, titled "Coming in Hot", reads:

"With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves. Manny risks his freedom for Gabriela. Eve tries to protect her father and their family's ranch."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank

9:00 PM EST - 20/20 CBS 8:00 PM EST - Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

9:00 PM EST - Fire Country

10:00 PM EST - S.W.A.T FOX 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion NBC 8:00 PM EST - Happy's Place

8:30 PM EST - Lopez vs Lopez

9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday — February 1, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Premier League Soccer'

Following an intense Christmas period that saw matches coming thick and fast, the Premier League continues gaining momentum as the season's final stretch looms. On Saturday, February 1, 2025, a selection of pivotal matches are to be played, including surprising high-flyers Nottingham Forest taking on Brighton on USA Network at 7:30 a.m. ET, the exciting Bournemouth facing league leaders Liverpool at 10:00 a.m. ET on the USA Network, and the gameday rounded out with the tensely-fought Black Country derby between Aston Villa and Wolves on NBC.

ABC 1:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey ( Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers )

) 3:30 PM EST - NHL Hockey ( New York Rangers at Boston Bruins )

) 8:00 PM EST - NBA Countdown

8:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks) CBS 1:00 PM EST - College Basketball

3:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf FOX 3:30 PM EST - College Basketball

8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 1:30 PM EST - College Basketball

3:30 PM EST - College Basketball NBC 12:30 PM EST - Premier League Soccer (Aston Villa at Wolverhampton Wanderers)

3:00 PM EST - LPGA Tour Golf USA Network 7:30 AM EST - Premier League Soccer ( Brighton and Hove Albion at Nottingham Forest )

) 10:00 AM EST - Premier League Soccer (Liverpool at Bournemouth)

Sunday — February 2, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'The 67th Annual Grammy Awards'

Image via Recording Academy

Held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 22nd year running, Trevor Noah will play host for his fifth year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The likes of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, The Beatles, Sabrina Carpenter, and more battle it out for record of the year, whilst Charlie XCX and Taylor Swift are many people's favorites to take home plenty of gold.