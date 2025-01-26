Beginning Monday, January 27, the coming week of network television is oozing with eye-catching viewing. Whether you're looking to hunker down and catch the biggest sporting events or are enticed by the prospect of many a returning drama for their midseason premiere, the week ahead is full of exciting television. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best new TV ready to hit your screens.

Monday – January 27, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 Midseason Premiere

Alongside the return of NCIS to our viewing schedules, brand-new spin-off NCIS: Origins will be making its midseason premiere this coming Monday, and the stakes simply couldn't be higher. After a flashback-filled festive episode back in December saw out the first season's opening half, NCIS: Origins will return and turn up the heat as the second half of Season 1 looks to continue this spin-off's impeccable streak of top episodes. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed."

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Neighborhood
  • 8:30 PM EST - Poppa's House
  • 9:00 PM EST - NCIS
  • 10:00 PM EST - NCIS: Origins
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1: Lone Star
  • 9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf

The CW
  • 9:00 PM EST - Hunting UFOs: The Crash Retrieval Whistleblower

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Ladies and Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday — January 28, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'FBI' Season 7 Midseason Premiere

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom in 'FBI'
Image via CBS

On the December 17 episode of FBI, fans were left begging for more after three officers were shot dead in a cargo heist. Now, after what feels like months away, FBI is back and ready to bring explosive action and character drama in abundance. We know the episode will be a big one for Scola Stuart (John Boyd), with the actor admitting to TV Insider, "What is in that letter is a huge cathartic answer and piece of his story that everyone’s always wondered that we’ve never gotten to know."

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent
  • 9:00 PM EST - High Potential
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Rookie
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - FBI
  • 9:00 PM EST - FBI: International
  • 10:00 PM EST - FBI: Most Wanted
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares
  • 9:00 PM EST - Doc

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical
  • 8:30 PM EST - Night Court
  • 9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Irrational
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — January 29, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'Paradise'

Also set to stream on Hulu and air on FX on February 1, this Wednesday brings about the network premiere of Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and Julianne Nicholson. An eight-episode series promising tension and drama to keep the world entertained, an official synopsis for the show reads:

"‘Paradise’ is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds."

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears
  • 8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary
  • 9:00 PM EST - Celebrity Jeopardy!
  • 10:00 PM EST - Paradise
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - Hollywood Squares
  • 9:00 PM EST - The Price is Right at Night
  • 10:00 PM EST - Raid the Cage
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - All American
  • 9:00 PM EST - Inside the NFL

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med
  • 9:00 PM EST - Chicago Fire
  • 10:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday — January 30, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 Midseason Premiere

The third series in The Big Bang Theory franchise, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows the turbulent but always hilarious marriage of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), with the show thus far managing to maintain a consistent viewership of over 6 million per episode. Now, after a short winter hiatus, the series is back with episode 8, "Diet Crap". A synopsis of the episode reads:

"Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy's new sales gig; Audrey's conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor."

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
  • 9:00 PM EST - Scamanda
  • 10:00 PM EST - Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
  • 8:30 PM EST - Ghosts
  • 9:00 PM EST - Matlock
  • 10:00 PM EST - Elsbeth
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Hell's Kitchen
  • 9:00 PM EST - Animal Control
  • 9:30 PM EST - Going Dutch

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7
  • 9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Law & Order
  • 9:00 PM EST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • 10:00 PM EST - Found
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday — January 31, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Midseason Premiere

Eve and Francine smiling together in Fire Country Season 3
Image via CBS

Fire Country are quickly gaining a reputation for being the masters of the cliffhanger, with the ending of December 13's episode "Promise Me" putting almost all characters in jeopardy and leaving viewers screaming for answers. Well, the hottest procedural on TV is ready to bring those answers to light, with the Season 3 midseason premiere debuting this Friday. A synopsis for the episode, titled "Coming in Hot", reads:

"With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves. Manny risks his freedom for Gabriela. Eve tries to protect her father and their family's ranch."

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank
  • 9:00 PM EST - 20/20

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards
  • 9:00 PM EST - Fire Country
  • 10:00 PM EST - S.W.A.T

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us
  • 9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Happy's Place
  • 8:30 PM EST - Lopez vs Lopez
  • 9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday — February 1, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Premier League Soccer'

Following an intense Christmas period that saw matches coming thick and fast, the Premier League continues gaining momentum as the season's final stretch looms. On Saturday, February 1, 2025, a selection of pivotal matches are to be played, including surprising high-flyers Nottingham Forest taking on Brighton on USA Network at 7:30 a.m. ET, the exciting Bournemouth facing league leaders Liverpool at 10:00 a.m. ET on the USA Network, and the gameday rounded out with the tensely-fought Black Country derby between Aston Villa and Wolves on NBC.

ABC
  • 1:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey (Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers)
  • 3:30 PM EST - NHL Hockey (New York Rangers at Boston Bruins)
  • 8:00 PM EST - NBA Countdown
  • 8:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks)

CBS
  • 1:00 PM EST - College Basketball
  • 3:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf

FOX
  • 3:30 PM EST - College Basketball
  • 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball

The CW
  • 1:30 PM EST - College Basketball
  • 3:30 PM EST - College Basketball

NBC
  • 12:30 PM EST - Premier League Soccer (Aston Villa at Wolverhampton Wanderers)
  • 3:00 PM EST - LPGA Tour Golf

USA Network

  • 7:30 AM EST - Premier League Soccer (Brighton and Hove Albion at Nottingham Forest)
  • 10:00 AM EST - Premier League Soccer (Liverpool at Bournemouth)

Sunday — February 2, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'The 67th Annual Grammy Awards'

grammys
Image via Recording Academy

Held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 22nd year running, Trevor Noah will play host for his fifth year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The likes of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, The Beatles, Sabrina Carpenter, and more battle it out for record of the year, whilst Charlie XCX and Taylor Swift are many people's favorites to take home plenty of gold.

ABC
  • 3:00 PM EST - 2025 Pro Bowl Games

CBS
  • 1:00 PM EST - College Basketball
  • 3:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf
  • 8:00 PM EST - The 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles)

FOX
  • 4:00 PM EST - PBA Bowling
  • 6:00 PM EST - NASCAR Cup Series
  • 7:30 PM EST - NASCAR RaceDay
  • 8:00 PM EST - NASCAR Cup Series

The CW
  • 3:00 PM EST - Women's College Basketball

NBC
  • 2:00 PM EST - LPGA Tour Golf
  • 8:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island
  • 9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC