From the best in live sport to new episodes of your favorite dramas, the upcoming week of network television is set to be stacked. Although there are now major talking points similar to previous weeks, with the recent Super Bowl LIX and the 97th Academy Awards marking two huge dates in the calendar. Instead of major events, this coming week is simply all about the best of recurring television, from the continuation of beloved procedurals and the next episodes of the world's best reality shows. So, without further ado, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — March 10, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'The Voice' Season 27

After last week's episode officially completed each of the four coaches' teams, NBC's beloved singing competition The Voice is ready to step into the battle round, as those who have been successful so far face their toughest challenge yet. Alas, it isn't just tough for the competitors, with this possibly the trickiest round for the coaches too, with Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend having to dig into the minutiae in the performances to find the smallest deciding factor. Tension and drama are always guaranteed, with The Voice Season 27 now in full gear.

ABC 7:00 PM EST - The Bachelor

9:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

10:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 7:00 PM EST - Ringo & Friends at the Ryman

10:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 7:00 PM EST - Extracted

8:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf The CW 7:00 PM EST - All American NBC 7:00 PM EST - The Voice

9:00 PM EST - The Hunting Party

10:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35 PM EST - Late Night With Seth Meyers HBO 8:00 PM EST - Celtics City

Tuesday — March 11, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'Doc'

Fox's hottest new property, Doc, is the medical drama on everyone's mind. Just two episodes in the series now remain, with the upcoming penultimate outing, "What Goes Up..." set to give Amy (Molly Parker) her most difficult patient yet in TJ's (Patrick Walker) father. For those upset that Doc is now coming to an end, fear not, as it has only recently been announced that the show has been greenlit for a massive 22-episode second season. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Amy, finally allowed to practice medicine again without supervision, struggles to diagnosed her most complicated patient yet -- TJ's dad; a single mom is reluctant to stay in the hospital; Richard tries to contain the truth about Dixon."

ABC 7:00 PM EST - Will Trent

8:00 PM EST - The Rookie

10:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 7:00 PM EST - FBI

8:00 PM EST - FBI: International

9:00 PM EST - FBI: Most Wanted

10:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 7:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares

8:00 PM EST - Doc The CW 7:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 7:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical

7:30 PM EST - Night Court

8:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

9:00 PM EST - The Irrational

10:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35 PM EST - Late Night With Seth Meyers

Wednesday — March 12, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'The Masked Singer'

When there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? The Masked Singer, of course, with the coming Wednesday's episode set to celebrate all things Ghostbusters. In particular, the episode is a dedication to this week's guest judge, Ernie Hudson. The Ghostbusters icon will be joining the regular panel of Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong for more chaotic, tuneful fun, with performances on the night including "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper," "Disturbia," and "Radioactive". Make sure to tune in at 7:00 p.m. on FOX to catch the action.

ABC 7:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears

7:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary

8:00 PM EST - Celebrity Jeopardy!

9:00 PM EST - What Would You Do?

10:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 7:00 PM EST - Survivor

8:30 PM EST - The Amazing Race

10:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 7:00 PM EST - The Masked Singer

8:00 PM EST - The Floor The CW 7:00 PM EST - Wild Cards

8:00 PM EST - Good Cop/Bad Cop NBC 10:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35 PM EST - Late Night With Seth Meyers

Thursday — March 13, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital was back in business for 2025 last week, with everyone's favorite medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, returning for the second half of Season 21. So far, the season has been going from strength to strength, with a top ensemble of talented actors and typically tearjerking storylines keeping millions of viewers gripped from week to week. After last week's return reminded us of the chaos inside Grey Sloan's walls, the upcoming episode 10, "Jump (For My Love)," is ready to turn the madness-dial even more. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Meredith and Nick return to Grey Sloan to treat a liver transplant patient; Bailey hosts an intern retreat at her home; Winston and Ben aid an unexpected crash victim."

ABC 7:00 PM EST - 9-1-1

8:00 PM EST - Doctor Odyssey

9:00 PM EST - Grey's Anatomy

10:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 7:00 PM EST - Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

7:30 PM EST - Ghosts

8:00 PM EST - Matlock

9:00 PM EST - Elsbeth

10:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 7:00 PM EST - Next Level Chef

8:00 PM EST - Animal Control

8:30 PM EST - Going Dutch The CW 7:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

8:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 7:00 PM EST - Law & Order

8:00 PM EST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9:00 PM EST - Found

10:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35 PM EST - Late Night With Seth Meyers

Friday — March 14, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'S.W.A.T.'

Image via Bill Inoshita/CBS

Internal mishaps and a wild chase to catch robbers after they stole almost a billion dollars' worth of treasure made last week's episode of S.W.A.T. yet another highly enjoyable romp through the ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department's busiest team. However, with a night of exciting television on CBS also including the likes of NCIS: Sydney and Fire Country, why is S.W.A.T. the highlight? Well, that reason came just this past Friday, and caught many of the show's millions of fans off guard. Sadly, CBS decided to cancel S.W.A.T., for the third time, making the upcoming May finale the last. With that in mind, the best way to remember this show's legacy is to enjoy its final few episodes.

ABC 7:00 PM EST - Shark Tank CBS 7:00 PM EST - NCIS: Sydney

8:00 PM EST - Fire Country

9:00 PM EST - S.W.A.T FOX 5:30 PM EST - College Basketball

8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 7:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

8:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion NBC 7:00 PM EST - Happy's Place

8:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC

10:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35 PM EST - Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday — March 15, 2025

Saturday Highlight — NBA Basketball

Weekends for many are all about sports, with this coming weekend's highlight hailing from Chase Center in San Francisco as the New York Knicks take on the Golden State Warriors. Back on Tuesday, March 4, the two faced off in Madison Square Garden to a raucous crowd, with the game going right down to the wire. Incredibly, the Warriors pulled off a double-digit comeback, defeating the Knicks 114-102. Will revenge be on the cards? You'll have to tune into ABC on Saturday, March 15 to find out.

ABC 2:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey

7:00 PM EST - NBA Countdown

7:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors) CBS 12:00 PM EST - College Basketball

2:30 PM EST - College Basketball

5:00 PM EST - College Basketball FOX 5:30 PM EST - College Basketball

8:00 PM EST - Women's College Gymnastics The CW 3:00 PM EST - NASCAR Countdown Live

3:30 PM EST - NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series NBC 11:00 AM EST - Six Nations

1:00 PM EST - 2025 Players Championship

Sunday — March 16, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'Suits LA'

After a frankly incredible renaissance on streaming for the iconic series Suits in recent years, the excitement for this currently airing spinoff was through the roof. Now three episodes in, there is some disappointment from within the fanbase that Suits LA simply isn't living up to the standard of its predecessor. However, lest we forget that the original Suits also received mixed reviews upon its debut, with time the best healer of shows off to a stuttering start. The upcoming fourth episode of the season, "Batman Returns," certainly looks enticing, and might help rebuild the show's reputation with fans. A synopsis reads:

"Ted and Erica take on Samantha to save Lester's movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial; Rick enlists Stuart's help when a difficult actor is arrested; in the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend."