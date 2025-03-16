The frozen nights of winter are finally shedding their coat as the dawn of spring begins. Out comes the sun, and, with it, comes another season's worth of exciting network television. Last week, the nation's favorite shows continued on their latest journeys, from reality series such as The Voice to beloved dramas like Grey's Anatomy. Once again, the coming week of TV offers much of the same goldust, and, with that in mind, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — March 17, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'The Voice' Season 27

The Voice's 27th season continues to impress viewers, with a plethora of talented auditionees now forming the four teams that will compete for an everlasting legacy. Last week, the battle round officially commenced following one of the best selection of blind audition episodes we've had in a long time. Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend have already faced plenty of impossible decision-making in Part 1, with Part 2 promising an even tougher bout of calls as the battles become even more intense.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor

10:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards The CW 8:00 PM EST - All American NBC 8:00 PM EST - The Voice

10:00 PM EST - The Hunting Party

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HBO 9:00 PM EST - Celtics City

Tuesday — March 18, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'Will Trent' Season 3

After death and deceit within the music industry were uncovered in the previous outing, Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10, "Regarding the Death of Whitney McAdams," promises another showstopping dive into the crime-solving mind of the titular Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez). More intricate cases are set to be uncovered this week, with the disappearance of a teenager giving Will a particularly tough time. A synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Will investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl, uncovering betrayals among those closest to her; Angie and Ormewood explore the death of a regular at the local sandwich shop; Faith and Elijah's relationship deepens."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent

9:00 PM EST - The Rookie

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - FBI

9:00 PM EST - FBI: International

10:00 PM EST - FBI: Most Wanted

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares

9:00 PM EST - Doc The CW 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

10:00 PM EST - The Irrational

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — March 19, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'The Masked Singer' Season 13

Image via FOX

Last week's Ghostbusters-themed episode, plus the inclusion of guest judge Ernie Hudson, made for one of the best episodes of the season so far. Now, the tension is ramped up a notch, as the Group B finals commence this coming week. Titled "Grand Ole Opry Night," in celebration of the Nashville live music experience's 100th anniversary, the Group B finals will see a small change in the judging lineup, with Rita Ora set to miss her second episode of the season as she is replaced by Casey Wilson. The rest of the gang will be back, however, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong readying themselves for more chaotic fun.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears

8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Survivor

9:30 PM EST - The Amazing Race

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - The Masked Singer

9:00 PM EST - The Floor The CW 8:00 PM EST - Wild Cards

9:00 PM EST - Good Cop/Bad Cop NBC 8:00 PM EST - Opry 100: A Live Celebration

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday — March 20, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Doctor Odyssey'

The jury might still be out on Doctor Odyssey, but that hasn't stopped millions from tuning in for the brand-new medical drama hailing from the so-called Murphyverse. The often ridiculous but always entertaining series has bagged yet another winner with last week's episode, with the second part of the "Shark Attack!" story brimming with indulgent chaos. In the coming week's outing, "Casino Week," a heist-like drama will unfold, with the official synopsis for the episode reading:

"During Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship's vault; enlisting Max's help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1

9:00 PM EST - Doctor Odyssey

10:00 PM EST - Grey's Anatomy

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 12:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

2:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

7:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

9:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament FOX 8:00 PM EST - Next Level Chef

9:00 PM EST - Farmer Wants a Wife The CW 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday — March 21, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' Season 11

Image via The CW

The world's best magical duo have been delighting our screens for many years, with the current 11th season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us offering the same high-quality entertainment they have never failed to provide. From the very first episode of the current season, a 50th Anniversary special, the standard has been set for perhaps the best outing yet. In this week's episode, the talented folks trying to fool the unfoolable include Harry the Gorillagician, Nicholas Ribs, Michael Dardant, and Shawn Preston.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank CBS 12:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

2:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

7:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

9:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament FOX 8:00 PM EST - NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series The CW 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion NBC 8:00 PM EST - Happy's Place

9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday — March 22, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Saturday Night Live'

Image via NBC

The world simply loves Emma Stone. One of the best actresses of her or any other generation, the two-time Oscar winner for Best Actress is gracing the Saturday Night Live stage once again this week, marking her fifth appearance as host. Alongside an array of tantalizing sketches, this week's SNL will also feature music from one of the hottest singer-songwriters on the planet right now, Noah Kahan. With both Stone and Kahan in this week's lineup, a good time is all but guaranteed.

ABC 1:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

3:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

8:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey CBS 12:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

2:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

5:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

7:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament FOX 3:00 PM EST - PBA Bowling The CW 3:30 PM EST - NASCAR Countdown Live

4:00 PM EST - NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series NBC 3:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf

10:00 PM EST - Saturday Night Live

Sunday — March 23, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4

Image via HBO

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is sadly the show's last, with the current run of episodes tinged with a bittersweet melancholy as fans prepare to find a huge hole in their viewing habits. Nevertheless, the show must go on, with Danny McBride's brilliantly crafted black comedy intent on going out with a bang. With the first two episodes of Season 4 already taking a huge new swing for the series, all eyes are on Episode 3, as the show continues to prove the critics right following their awarding of the fourth season a coveted 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.