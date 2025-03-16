The frozen nights of winter are finally shedding their coat as the dawn of spring begins. Out comes the sun, and, with it, comes another season's worth of exciting network television. Last week, the nation's favorite shows continued on their latest journeys, from reality series such as The Voice to beloved dramas like Grey's Anatomy. Once again, the coming week of TV offers much of the same goldust, and, with that in mind, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — March 17, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'The Voice' Season 27

The Voice's 27th season continues to impress viewers, with a plethora of talented auditionees now forming the four teams that will compete for an everlasting legacy. Last week, the battle round officially commenced following one of the best selection of blind audition episodes we've had in a long time. Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend have already faced plenty of impossible decision-making in Part 1, with Part 2 promising an even tougher bout of calls as the battles become even more intense.

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - All American

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Voice
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Hunting Party
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

HBO
  • 9:00 PM EST - Celtics City

Tuesday — March 18, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'Will Trent' Season 3

After death and deceit within the music industry were uncovered in the previous outing, Will Trent Season 3, Episode 10, "Regarding the Death of Whitney McAdams," promises another showstopping dive into the crime-solving mind of the titular Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez). More intricate cases are set to be uncovered this week, with the disappearance of a teenager giving Will a particularly tough time. A synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Will investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl, uncovering betrayals among those closest to her; Angie and Ormewood explore the death of a regular at the local sandwich shop; Faith and Elijah's relationship deepens."

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent
  • 9:00 PM EST - The Rookie
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - FBI
  • 9:00 PM EST - FBI: International
  • 10:00 PM EST - FBI: Most Wanted
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares
  • 9:00 PM EST - Doc

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT

NBC
  • 9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Irrational
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — March 19, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'The Masked Singer' Season 13

Robin Thicke dressed up for 'Ghostbusters' Night on 'The Masked Singer.'
Image via FOX

Last week's Ghostbusters-themed episode, plus the inclusion of guest judge Ernie Hudson, made for one of the best episodes of the season so far. Now, the tension is ramped up a notch, as the Group B finals commence this coming week. Titled "Grand Ole Opry Night," in celebration of the Nashville live music experience's 100th anniversary, the Group B finals will see a small change in the judging lineup, with Rita Ora set to miss her second episode of the season as she is replaced by Casey Wilson. The rest of the gang will be back, however, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong readying themselves for more chaotic fun.

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears
  • 8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - Survivor
  • 9:30 PM EST - The Amazing Race
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Masked Singer
  • 9:00 PM EST - The Floor

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - Wild Cards
  • 9:00 PM EST - Good Cop/Bad Cop

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Opry 100: A Live Celebration
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday — March 20, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Doctor Odyssey'

The jury might still be out on Doctor Odyssey, but that hasn't stopped millions from tuning in for the brand-new medical drama hailing from the so-called Murphyverse. The often ridiculous but always entertaining series has bagged yet another winner with last week's episode, with the second part of the "Shark Attack!" story brimming with indulgent chaos. In the coming week's outing, "Casino Week," a heist-like drama will unfold, with the official synopsis for the episode reading:

"During Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship's vault; enlisting Max's help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand."

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1
  • 9:00 PM EST - Doctor Odyssey
  • 10:00 PM EST - Grey's Anatomy
  • 11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CBS
  • 12:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 2:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 7:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 9:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Next Level Chef
  • 9:00 PM EST - Farmer Wants a Wife

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7
  • 9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation

NBC
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday — March 21, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' Season 11

Magicians Penn and Teller and host Alyson Hannigan pose for a promotional image for 'Penn and Teller: Fool Us'
Image via The CW

The world's best magical duo have been delighting our screens for many years, with the current 11th season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us offering the same high-quality entertainment they have never failed to provide. From the very first episode of the current season, a 50th Anniversary special, the standard has been set for perhaps the best outing yet. In this week's episode, the talented folks trying to fool the unfoolable include Harry the Gorillagician, Nicholas Ribs, Michael Dardant, and Shawn Preston.

ABC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank

CBS
  • 12:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 2:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 7:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 9:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The CW
  • 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us
  • 9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - Happy's Place
  • 9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC
  • 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday — March 22, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Saturday Night Live'

Emma Stone giving a Monologue during Saturday Night Live
Image via NBC

The world simply loves Emma Stone. One of the best actresses of her or any other generation, the two-time Oscar winner for Best Actress is gracing the Saturday Night Live stage once again this week, marking her fifth appearance as host. Alongside an array of tantalizing sketches, this week's SNL will also feature music from one of the hottest singer-songwriters on the planet right now, Noah Kahan. With both Stone and Kahan in this week's lineup, a good time is all but guaranteed.

ABC
  • 1:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
  • 3:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
  • 8:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey

CBS
  • 12:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 2:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 5:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
  • 7:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

FOX
  • 3:00 PM EST - PBA Bowling

The CW
  • 3:30 PM EST - NASCAR Countdown Live
  • 4:00 PM EST - NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NBC
  • 3:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf
  • 10:00 PM EST - Saturday Night Live

Sunday — March 23, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4

The Righteous Gemstone Children at the Nascar Track in Righteous Gemstones Season 3
Image via HBO

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is sadly the show's last, with the current run of episodes tinged with a bittersweet melancholy as fans prepare to find a huge hole in their viewing habits. Nevertheless, the show must go on, with Danny McBride's brilliantly crafted black comedy intent on going out with a bang. With the first two episodes of Season 4 already taking a huge new swing for the series, all eyes are on Episode 3, as the show continues to prove the critics right following their awarding of the fourth season a coveted 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

ABC
  • 1:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
  • 3:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
  • 7:00 PM EST - America's Funniest Home Videos
  • 8:00 PM EST - American Idol
  • 10:00 PM EST - The $100,000 Pyramid

CBS
  • 8:00 PM EST - Tracker
  • 9:00 PM EST - Watson
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Equalizer

FOX
  • 8:00 PM EST - Family Guy
  • 8:30 PM EST - Grimsburg
  • 9:00 PM EST - The Great North
  • 9:30 PM EST - Krapopolis

NBC
  • 8:00 PM EST - The Americas
  • 9:00 PM EST - Suits LA
  • 10:00 PM EST - Grosse Pointe Garden Society

HBO
  • 9:00 PM EST - The White Lotus
  • 10:00 PM EST - The Righteous Gemstones