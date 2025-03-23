After a quiet couple of weeks of March television, this season springs into action with an upcoming week of network television packed with the exciting return of beloved shows. From the midseason premieres of animated comedies Family Guy and The Simpsons to the return of the likes of The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, there's plenty of reason to stay tuned to your couch this coming week. So, with that in mind, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — March 24, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Finale

Image via ABC

It's time to decide: Litia Garr or Juliana Pasquarosa? The finale of The Bachelor Season 29 is right around the corner, and, following a turbulent season full of twists and turns, Grant Ellis' final two have been decided with his biggest choice yet to come. In the finale, it's time for the two remaining women to meet Grant's family, and then have one final date to try and win his heart. After the finale, the three-hour special will go live in the segment titled "After the Final Rose," which will showcase what the winning couple have been up to since the show was filmed.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - The Neighborhood

8:30 PM EST - Poppa's House

9:00 PM EST - NCIS

10:00 PM EST - NCIS: Origins

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Extracted

9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf The CW 8:00 PM EST - All American NBC 8:00 PM EST - The Voice

10:00 PM EST - The Hunting Party

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HBO 9:00 PM EST - Celtics City

Tuesday — March 25, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 4 Premiere

Image via FOX

After a wait many have felt as too long, FOX's The Cleaning Lady is finally back on our screens this coming Tuesday. In the new season, Thony (Élodie Yung) has a new job and a new position in Jorge’s (Santiago Cabrera) cartel, which is likely to spark more detailed, brutal drama. After Season 3's cliffhanger finale, plenty of answers are likely on their way in a season premiere that promises plenty of action and entertainment. The synopsis for the premiere episode, "My Way," reads:

"With the FBI on Ramona's case, it's clear she's not as powerful as she once was, but with a reputation like hers, she still has cards left to play; as the power dynamic between Ramona and Thony shifts, Luca gives Thony the confidence to take control."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent

9:00 PM EST - The Rookie

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - The Cleaning Lady

9:00 PM EST - Alert: Missing Persons Unit The CW 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 8:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical

8:30 PM EST - Night Court

9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

10:00 PM EST - The Irrational

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — March 26, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'The Conners' Season 7 Premiere

The upcoming return of The Conners is a bittersweet affair, with the seventh season also marking the show's last. After six seasons of ups, downs, and everything in-between in the lives of this loving, dysfunctional family, The Conners will take one final bow, beginning with the season premiere, "It's Gonna Be a Great Day." All the stops are being pulled out for The Conners' last dance, with plenty of fan-favorite actors returning to their beloved roles, including Seth Green and Zoe Perry. The synopsis for the upcoming premiere reads:

"Darlene celebrates her promotion, hoping it will allow her to spend more time with Ben; Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne's addiction, which sparks a family debate."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - The Conners

8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary

10:00 PM EST - What Would You Do?

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Survivor

9:30 PM EST - The Amazing Race

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - The Masked Singer

9:00 PM EST - The Floor The CW 8:00 PM EST - Wild Cards

9:00 PM EST - Good Cop/Bad Cop NBC 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med

9:00 PM EST - Chicago Fire

10:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday — March 27, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21

Everyone's favorite medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, has been flying high ever since its midseason premiere kicked off several weeks back. The ongoing Season 21 continues to prove that life inside the walls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has plenty more entertainment to give, with one of the longest-running dramas on network television still going strong. The synopsis for the upcoming 12th episode of the 21st season, "Ridin' Solo," reads:

"Meredith and Amelia prepare a funding proposal for their Alzheimer's research; Teddy and Owen hit a breaking point in their marriage; Jules has an awkward encounter with Dr. Beltran."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1

9:00 PM EST - Doctor Odyssey

10:00 PM EST - Grey's Anatomy

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 7:00 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

9:30 PM EST - 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament FOX 8:00 PM EST - Next Level Chef

9:00 PM EST - Farmer Wants a Wife The CW 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday — March 28, 2025

