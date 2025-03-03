Sunday, March 2, brought with it the high point in the film calendar, with the previous year of big-screen projects all culminating in the glitz and glamour of the 97th Academy Awards. With that now finished, attention once again turns back to television, with the coming week simply stacked with a plethora of exciting new and returning shows. From midseason premieres of our favorite shows to exciting new docuseries, the upcoming week's television schedule is nothing short of tantalizing. So, without further ado, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — March 3, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'Celtics City'

The world simply loves a sports documentary, with the coming week of television bringing with it perhaps the most exciting of this genre in some time. Set to document the rise of the most decorated team in NBA history, Celtics City pulls the curtain back on the rollercoaster ride of high-calibre sports. The Boston Celtics are a team followed from all corners of the globe, with the chance to see this iconic team from behind-the-scenes simply unmissable.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor

10:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - The Neighborhood

8:30 PM EST - Poppa's House

9:00 PM EST - NCIS

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Extracted

9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf The CW 8:00 PM EST - All American NBC 8:00 PM EST - The Voice

10:00 PM EST - The Hunting Party

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HBO 9:00 PM EST - Celtics City

Tuesday — March 4, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'WWE NXT'

One of the best tag teams in WWE's history, last week's WWE NXT live on The CW saw the iconic Hardy Boyz return to the ring in a simply explosive encounter that saw them pick up a win over NQCC. The card also saw Moose defeat Lexis King, Stephanie Vaquer retain her NXT Women's North American title against Karmen Petrovic, and Ricky Saints and Je'Von Evans defeat Wes Lee and Ethan Page. This all comes following WWE's new relationship with former rival promotion TNA, with the coming week's WWE NXT episode set to continue fostering that relationship as more performers are shared.

ABC 2:00 PM EST - General Hospital

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares The CW 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 8:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — March 5, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'The Amazing Race' Season 37 Premiere

Image via CBS

The most exciting race on reality television is back for its 37th outing, with the Emmy-winning The Amazing Race kicking off its next installment on Wednesday, March 5. Dubbed the "Season of Surprises," Season 37 is already making history by including a record number of 14 competing teams. From skydiving to street racing, Season 37 looks to have a bit of everything, with the ever-present Phil Keoghan back as host, retaining duties since the show's 2001 debut.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears

8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary

9:00 PM EST - Celebrity Jeopardy!

10:00 PM EST - What Would You Do?

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Survivor

9:30 PM EST - The Amazing Race

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - The Masked Singer

9:00 PM EST - The Floor The CW 8:00 PM EST - Wild Cards

9:00 PM EST - Good Cop/Bad Cop NBC 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med

9:00 PM EST - Chicago Fire

10:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday — March 6, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Midseason Premiere

Everyone's favorite long-running medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, is ready to return for the second half of Season 21 this March following a first eight episodes packed full of drama. With the lives of Lucas (Niko Terho) and Jo (Camila Ludington) at risk ever since the November 28 episode, "Drop It Like It's Hot," the tension from within the fanbase has been almost unbearable, with the week of Grey's Anatomy's return finally here. A synopsis for the upcoming midseason premiere, "Hit the Floor," reads:

"The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1

9:00 PM EST - Doctor Odyssey

10:00 PM EST - Grey's Anatomy

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

8:30 PM EST - Ghosts

9:00 PM EST - Matlock

10:00 PM EST - Elsbeth

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Next Level Chef

9:00 PM EST - Animal Control

9:30 PM EST - Going Dutch The CW 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Friday — March 7, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'S.W.A.T'

Image via CBS

The ongoing eighth season of S.W.A.T. has been bursting at the seams with action, drama, and high-stakes tension, with almost the entire ensemble putting in their best performances on the series yet. From the gripping relationship between Hondo and Nichelle Carmichael to a high-octane shootout at a hospital, S.W.A.T. Season 8 has had a little bit of everything, with the most recent Friday, February 28, Episode 13 seeing the duo of Powell and Gamble come face to face with a dangerous drug cartel. What will happen next? You'll have to tune in to find out.

ABC 2:00 PM EST - General Hospital

8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank CBS 8:00 PM EST - NCIS: Sydney

9:00 PM EST - Fire Country

10:00 PM EST - S.W.A.T FOX 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion NBC 8:00 PM EST - Happy's Place

9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday — March 8, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Saturday Night Live'

It's 11:30 p.m. EST, it's a Saturday night, and that can only mean one thing. On March 8, the nation is ready to go Gaga over SNL's next special guest host, with the iconic Lady Gaga taking to the SNL stage for the second time as both host and musical guest. With the show still basking in the glory of its 50th Anniversary special, Gaga's fifth time on the show in its entirety marks a perfect way to continue the celebrations, with the Oscar winner one of the biggest stars in the world.

ABC 12:25 PM EST - NHL Hockey

3:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey

8:00 PM EST - NBA Countdown

8:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics) CBS 1:30 PM EST - College Basketball

3:30 PM EST - College Basketball FOX 12:00 PM EST - College Basketball

2:30 PM EST - College Basketball

4:30 PM EST - MLS Soccer

8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 12:00 PM EST - College Basketball

2:15 PM EST - College Basketball

4:30 PM EST - NASCAR Countdown Live

5:00 PM EST - NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

8:00 PM EST - I Am Raquel Welch NBC 12:30 PM EST - Premier League Soccer ( Aston Villa at Brentford )

) 2:30 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf

11:30 PM EST - Saturday Night Live

Sunday — March 8, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4 Premiere

Prayers have been answered as this week's network television comes to an end. The fourth and, sadly, final season of The Righteous Gemstones is almost here, with the likes of Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, and the rest of this stunning ensemble cast back for one more hilarious outing. With chaos always close to this world-famous televangelist family, the promise of another nine episodes to round out one of the best comedies in recent memory is the perfect way to round out another exciting week of television.