Monday - November 18
ABC
5:00 PM PST - Monday Night Football - Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys
CBS
7:30 PM PST - The Making of Gladiator II
This month marks the arrival of "Glicked", which will see Gladiator II and Wicked duke it out for the top spot at the box office. Thankfully, you'll be able to see how both movies were made from the comfort of your own home, starting with Ridley Scott's Gladiator II. The Making of Gladiator II will take fans of the anticipated sequel behind the scenes, to see how the talented cast and crew behind one of the year's biggest blockbusters brought the kingdom of Rome to life once more.
Fox
5:00 PM PST - 9-1-1: Lone Star
6:02 PM PST - Rescue: High-Surf
NBC
5:00 PM PST - The Voice
7:00 PM PST - Brilliant Minds
Tuesday - November 19
ABC
5:00 PM PST - Dancing With the Stars
CBS
5:00 PM PST - FBI
6:00 PM PST - FBI: International
7:00 PM PST - FBI: Most Wanted
The CW
5:00 PM PST - WWE NXT
Fox
5:00 PM PST - Murder in a Small Town
6:00 PM PST - Accused
NBC
5:00 PM PST - St. Denis Medical
5:30 PM PST - Night Court - Season 3 Premiere
NBC's revival of the classic courtroom comedy series has been a surefire success for the network, with Night Court returning for its third season. The sitcom follows the courtroom career of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) - an uncharacteristically happy-go-lucky night court judge who is also the daughter of the original show's protagonist, Judge Hary Stone (Harry Anderson). While struggling to have order in her courtroom, Abby enlists the services of retired grumpy prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).
6:00 PM PST - The Voice
7:00 PM PST - Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked
With Gladiator II getting their own making-of documentary, Wicked will be getting the same treatment with Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked. It's been a long yellow brick road for the Broadway adaptation, and now, it's finally hitting theaters. Before you take this new trip to Oz, you can see how Jon M. Chu and the rest of the cast and crew went to great lengths to bring this legendary magical world to life.
Wednesday - November 20
ABC
5:00 PM PST - The 58th Annual CMA Awards
CBS
5:00 PM PST - Survivor
7:00 PM PST - The Summit
The CW
5:00 PM PST - Sullivan's Crossing
Fox
5:00 PM PST - The Masked Singer
6:02 PM PST - The Floor
NBC
5:00 PM PST - Chicago Med
6:00 PM PST - Chicago Fire
7:00 PM PST - Chicago P.D.
Thursday - November 21
ABC
5:00 PM PST - 9-1-1
6:00 PM PST - Doctor Odyssey
7:00 PM PST - Grey's Anatomy
CBS
5:00 PM PST - Nugget is Dead? A Christmas Story
The CW
5:00 PM PST - Scrabble
6:00 PM PST - Trivial Pursuit
Fox
5:00 PM PST - Hell's Kitchen
6:01 PM PST - Crime Scene Kitchen
NBC
5:00 PM PST - Law & Oder
6:00 PM PST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
7:00 PM PST - Found
Friday - November 22
ABC
5:00 PM PST - Shark Tank
CBS
5:00 PM PST - S.W.A.T.
6:00 PM PST - Fire Country
7:00 PM PST - Blue Bloods
Fox
5:00 PM PST - College Football - Michigan State @ USC
NBC
5:00 PM PST - Happy's Place
5:30 PM PST - Lopez vs. Lopez
6:00 PM PST - Dateline NBC
Saturday - November 23
ABC
4:30 PM PST - College Football - Alabama @ Oklahoma
CBS
5:00 PM PST - NWSL Soccer Championship
The CW
4:00 PM PST - College Football - Washington State @ Oregon State
Fox
4:30 PM PST - College Football - Teams TBD
NBC
4:00 PM PST - College Football - Army @ Notre Dame
7:15 PM PST - College Football - USC @ UCLA
Sunday - November 24
ABC
4:00 PM PST - America's Funniest Home Videos
5:33 PM PST - Moana
To celebrate the anticipated debut of Moana 2 in theaters, Disney will be screening the original classic that started it all on ABC. Moana tells the remarkable story of a young woman (Auli'i Cravalho) as she charts an ambitious journey across the world's oceans. Eventually, she'll meet the shapeshifting demi-god Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on a quest that may very well save the world.
CBS
1:00 PM PST - NFL Football - Teams TBD
4:00 PM PST - 60 Minutes
5:00 PM PST - Tracker
6:00 PM PST - The Equalizer
Fox
1:00 PM PST - NFL Football - Teams TBD
5:00 PM PST - The Simpsons
5:30 PM PST - Universal Basic Guys
6:00 PM PST - Bob's Burgers
6:30 PM PST - Krapopolis
HBO
6:00 PM PST - Dune: Prophecy
Set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's ongoing Dune pseudo-trilogy, Dune: Prophecy aims to set the stage for the epic sci-fi saga centuries in advance. The new HBO series explores the origins of the mysterious Bene Gesserit, as they quickly rise through the ranks of the Imperium to become one of the most powerful organizations in the entire galaxy. At the center of this ambitious expansion is Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), who, in addition to leading her sisterhood, is also keen on reviving the disgraced name of the Harkonnen family.
7:05 PM PST - The Franchise - Season Finale
HBO's satirization of the superhero genre (and the turbulent process of making a superhero film) has become a certified hit with critics, as The Franchise is already gaining justified momentum as a new comedy classic. The series follows a ragtag cast and crew that is working on the latest entry in a ubiquitous and long-running superhero franchise, which sees actors getting into petty rivalries and filmmakers feeling more and more devoid of creativity. While the movie and its crew members are hell-bent on falling apart, a dedicated assistant director named Daniel (Himesh Patel) does all that he can to keep this ambitious project from collapsing in on itself.
NBC
5:20 PM PST - Sunday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams
The Paramount Network
5:00 PM PST - Yellowstone