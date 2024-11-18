With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, it's never been a better time to be a television fan. Dare we say, there's a lot to be thankful for? Okay even we'll admit that was awful.

Regardless, there are plenty of new shows releasing this week as November continues chugging along. From major sporting events to new entries in beloved shows, there's a little something for everyone this month. In case you want to be full prepared for primetime, here are some of the biggest shows and events to watch out for.

Monday - November 18

ABC

5:00 PM PST - Monday Night Football - Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys

CBS

7:30 PM PST - The Making of Gladiator II

Image via Paramount Pictures

This month marks the arrival of "Glicked", which will see Gladiator II and Wicked duke it out for the top spot at the box office. Thankfully, you'll be able to see how both movies were made from the comfort of your own home, starting with Ridley Scott's Gladiator II. The Making of Gladiator II will take fans of the anticipated sequel behind the scenes, to see how the talented cast and crew behind one of the year's biggest blockbusters brought the kingdom of Rome to life once more.

Fox

5:00 PM PST - 9-1-1: Lone Star

6:02 PM PST - Rescue: High-Surf

NBC

5:00 PM PST - The Voice

7:00 PM PST - Brilliant Minds

Tuesday - November 19

ABC

5:00 PM PST - Dancing With the Stars

CBS

5:00 PM PST - FBI

6:00 PM PST - FBI: International

7:00 PM PST - FBI: Most Wanted

The CW

5:00 PM PST - WWE NXT

Fox

5:00 PM PST - Murder in a Small Town

6:00 PM PST - Accused

NBC

5:00 PM PST - St. Denis Medical

5:30 PM PST - Night Court - Season 3 Premiere

Image via NBC

NBC's revival of the classic courtroom comedy series has been a surefire success for the network, with Night Court returning for its third season. The sitcom follows the courtroom career of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) - an uncharacteristically happy-go-lucky night court judge who is also the daughter of the original show's protagonist, Judge Hary Stone (Harry Anderson). While struggling to have order in her courtroom, Abby enlists the services of retired grumpy prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

6:00 PM PST - The Voice

7:00 PM PST - Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

Image via Universal Pictures

With Gladiator II getting their own making-of documentary, Wicked will be getting the same treatment with Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked. It's been a long yellow brick road for the Broadway adaptation, and now, it's finally hitting theaters. Before you take this new trip to Oz, you can see how Jon M. Chu and the rest of the cast and crew went to great lengths to bring this legendary magical world to life.

Wednesday - November 20

ABC

5:00 PM PST - The 58th Annual CMA Awards

CBS

5:00 PM PST - Survivor

7:00 PM PST - The Summit

The CW

5:00 PM PST - Sullivan's Crossing

Fox

5:00 PM PST - The Masked Singer

6:02 PM PST - The Floor

NBC

5:00 PM PST - Chicago Med

6:00 PM PST - Chicago Fire

7:00 PM PST - Chicago P.D.

Thursday - November 21

ABC

5:00 PM PST - 9-1-1

6:00 PM PST - Doctor Odyssey

7:00 PM PST - Grey's Anatomy

CBS

5:00 PM PST - Nugget is Dead? A Christmas Story

The CW

5:00 PM PST - Scrabble

6:00 PM PST - Trivial Pursuit

Fox

5:00 PM PST - Hell's Kitchen

6:01 PM PST - Crime Scene Kitchen

NBC

5:00 PM PST - Law & Oder

6:00 PM PST - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

7:00 PM PST - Found

Friday - November 22

ABC

5:00 PM PST - Shark Tank

CBS

5:00 PM PST - S.W.A.T.

6:00 PM PST - Fire Country

7:00 PM PST - Blue Bloods

Fox

5:00 PM PST - College Football - Michigan State @ USC

NBC

5:00 PM PST - Happy's Place

5:30 PM PST - Lopez vs. Lopez

6:00 PM PST - Dateline NBC

Saturday - November 23

ABC

4:30 PM PST - College Football - Alabama @ Oklahoma

CBS

5:00 PM PST - NWSL Soccer Championship

The CW

4:00 PM PST - College Football - Washington State @ Oregon State

Fox

4:30 PM PST - College Football - Teams TBD

NBC

4:00 PM PST - College Football - Army @ Notre Dame

7:15 PM PST - College Football - USC @ UCLA

Sunday - November 24

ABC

4:00 PM PST - America's Funniest Home Videos

5:33 PM PST - Moana

Image via Disney

To celebrate the anticipated debut of Moana 2 in theaters, Disney will be screening the original classic that started it all on ABC. Moana tells the remarkable story of a young woman (Auli'i Cravalho) as she charts an ambitious journey across the world's oceans. Eventually, she'll meet the shapeshifting demi-god Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on a quest that may very well save the world.

CBS

1:00 PM PST - NFL Football - Teams TBD

4:00 PM PST - 60 Minutes

5:00 PM PST - Tracker

6:00 PM PST - The Equalizer

Fox

1:00 PM PST - NFL Football - Teams TBD

5:00 PM PST - The Simpsons

5:30 PM PST - Universal Basic Guys

6:00 PM PST - Bob's Burgers

6:30 PM PST - Krapopolis

HBO

6:00 PM PST - Dune: Prophecy

Image via HBO

Set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's ongoing Dune pseudo-trilogy, Dune: Prophecy aims to set the stage for the epic sci-fi saga centuries in advance. The new HBO series explores the origins of the mysterious Bene Gesserit, as they quickly rise through the ranks of the Imperium to become one of the most powerful organizations in the entire galaxy. At the center of this ambitious expansion is Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), who, in addition to leading her sisterhood, is also keen on reviving the disgraced name of the Harkonnen family.

7:05 PM PST - The Franchise - Season Finale

Image via HBO

HBO's satirization of the superhero genre (and the turbulent process of making a superhero film) has become a certified hit with critics, as The Franchise is already gaining justified momentum as a new comedy classic. The series follows a ragtag cast and crew that is working on the latest entry in a ubiquitous and long-running superhero franchise, which sees actors getting into petty rivalries and filmmakers feeling more and more devoid of creativity. While the movie and its crew members are hell-bent on falling apart, a dedicated assistant director named Daniel (Himesh Patel) does all that he can to keep this ambitious project from collapsing in on itself.

NBC

5:20 PM PST - Sunday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

The Paramount Network

5:00 PM PST - Yellowstone