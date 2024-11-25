We are a mere few days away from Thanksgiving, and the television world is set to usher in the holiday season at warp speed. From major sporting events to unique holiday specials, there are plenty of new shows and specials now that December is approaching. For a full breakdown of the most significant televised programs airing this week, read below for some of our chief recommendations:
Monday - November 25, 2024
Monday Highlight - 'Get Millie Black'
British murder-mystery fans will find much to like about HBO's new detective series, Get Millie Black, which debuts this Monday. Since leaving the prestigious crime-stopping bureau at Scotland Yard, Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance) has dedicated her life to finding missing individuals as a private detective. However, one uncharacteristically peculiar case sees Black back in the fold, with her teaming up with another detective named Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie). That being said, Millie-Jean Black left the service because of rampant corruption in the department, so she'll need to be cautious of who she decides to trust.
The complete Monday guide is below.
Tuesday - November 26, 2024
Tuesday Highlight - 'Dancing With the Stars'
ABC's long-running dance competition show is on the cusp of turning twenty years old, but not before the finale of Season 33. Once again, a talented cast of celebrities assembled to see who the best ballroom dancer was. The winner takes home a massive and prestigious trophy and bragging rights practically for life.
The complete Tuesday guide is below.
Wednesday - November 27, 2024
Wednesday Highlight - 'The Summit'
While Survivor may still have the market cornered on the reality competition circuit, The Summit has come in as a promising new contender. Where Survivor tasks contestants with living on their own in a usual island setting, The Summit takes things to a literal peak by being in the treacherous and inhospitable mountains. Taking place in the infamously dangerous New Zealand Alps, participants will need to make it to the very top if they want to take home a cash price of a million dollars.
The complete Wednesday guide is below.
Thursday - November 28, 2024
Thursday Highlight - '98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'
For almost a century now, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an American institution. For its 98th iteration, New York residents and those watching from home will see elaborate floats, massive balloons, standout musical numbers, and much more. In case you don't want to get up too early to watch the festivities, the show will be playing again at 11:00 AM PST.
The complete Thursday guide is below.
Friday - November 29, 2024
Friday Highlight - 'Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy'
As hard as it might be to believe, Blue Bloods is finally coming to an end, with the final episode set to air by the end of 2024. Since 2010, audiences have been captivated by the daily lives and numerous cases of the Reagans - a family of New York cops who are consistently dealing with department scandals and heinous crimes. Their journey may be coming to an end soon, but this special event should help bring some closure to fans of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his family.
The complete Friday guide is below.
Saturday - November 30, 2024
Sunday - December 1, 2024
Sunday Highlights - 'Dune: Prophecy'
The expansive galaxy of Dune continues to expand with Dune: Prophecy, which infuses the Shakespearean sci-fi franchise with that Game of Thrones flair that HBO is so well-known for. Set thousands of years before the events of the 2021 film, Dune: Prophecy shows how a humble sisterhood grew to become the mighty Bene Gesserit. While Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) tries to shape the galaxy's future, other conspiracies are at play that will change the Imperium forever.
Set in the universe of Frank Herbert's Dune series, this sci-fi epic follows the political and spiritual struggles on the desert planet of Arrakis. As factions vie for control of the prized spice melange, a prophesied hero emerges, challenging the balance of power and the fate of the galaxy.
- Release Date
- November 17, 2024
- Cast
- Emily Watson , Olivia Williams , Jodhi May , Travis Fimmel , Mark Strong , Jade Anouka , Chris Mason , Sarah-Sofie Boussnina , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Faoileann Cunningham , Aoife Hinds , Chloe Lea , Josh Heuston , Edward Davis , Tabu , Yerin Ha
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator(s)
- Diane Ademu-John , Alison Schapker
- Writers
- Diane Ademu-John , Kevin J. Anderson , Brian Herbert , Frank Herbert
- Streaming Service(s)
- Max
- Franchise(s)
- Dune
- Directors
- Anna Foerster
- Showrunner
- Alison Schapker