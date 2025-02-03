Monday, February 3, 2025, to Sunday, February 9, 2025, brings a whole heap of exciting new and returning television. From beloved procedural spin-offs making their delayed return to one of the biggest events of the sporting calendar, it seems the whole nation will be glued to their screens this week. So, without further ado, here's a look at all the best network TV heading your way this week.

Monday — February 3, 2025

Monday Highlight — 'The Voice' Season 27 Premiere

Everyone's favorite spinning red chairs are back in business almost as soon as they left, with Monday, February 3 bringing the arrival of the 27th season of The Voice. After becoming a staple of the show as a long-term coach for the first sixteen seasons, Adam Levine finally makes his long-awaited return since leaving to spend more time with his children in 2019. The Maroon 5 front-man will be joined in the chairs by John Legend, reigning champion Michael Bublé, and brand-new coach and welcome addition to the series, Kelsea Ballerini.

ABC 8:00 PM EST - The Bachelor

10:00 PM EST - The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - The Neighborhood

8:30 PM EST - Poppa's House

9:00 PM EST - NCIS

10:00 PM EST - NCIS: Origins

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - 9-1-1: Lone Star

9:00 PM EST - Rescue: HI-Surf The CW 8:00 PM EST - All American NBC 8:00 PM EST - The Voice

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tuesday — February 4, 2025

Tuesday Highlight — 'High Potential'

The penultimate episode of High Potential's stellar first season arrives on Tuesday, February 4. Titled "Partners", High Potential's twelfth episode will see secrets revealed and stakes raised before the finale of Drew Goddard's hit Whodunnit arrives the following week. A synopsis for the episode reads:

"The FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec to reunite with his former partner. Meanwhile, Ludo becomes overwhelmed with his increasing childcare duties."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Will Trent

9:00 PM EST - High Potential

10:00 PM EST - The Rookie

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - FBI

9:00 PM EST - FBI: International

10:00 PM EST - FBI: Most Wanted

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Kitchen Nightmares

9:00 PM EST - Doc The CW 8:00 PM EST - WWE NXT NBC 8:00 PM EST - St. Denis Medical

8:30 PM EST - Night Court

9:00 PM EST - Deal or No Deal Island

10:00 PM EST - The Irrational

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wednesday — February 5, 2025

Wednesday Highlight — 'Wild Cards' Season 2 Premiere

Although the second season of this acclaimed police procedural has already begun airing in Canada, US viewers have had to patiently wait almost a month to catch Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Max Morgan (Vanessa Morgan) back in crime-fighting action. With the series currently holding the coveted 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can rest assured that this second outing will be everything they loved from the first dialed up to eleven. A synopsis for the premiere reads:

"Begrudgingly, Ellis comes to terms with Max's betrayal knowing she risked it all to share info about his brother's killer. Now assigned to a new case, they dive into a high-speed street racing ring."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shifting Gears

8:30 PM EST - Abbott Elementary

9:00 PM EST - Celebrity Jeopardy!

10:00 PM EST - Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Hollywood Squares

9:00 PM EST - Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time

10:00 PM EST - Raid the Cage

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test The CW 8:00 PM EST - Wild Cards

9:00 PM EST - Inside the NFL NBC 8:00 PM EST - Chicago Med

9:00 PM EST - Chicago Fire

10:00 PM EST - Chicago P.D.

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Thursday — February 6, 2025

Thursday Highlight — 'Ghosts'

Thursday might be the quietest for network television this coming week, but it doesn't stop several of the country's favorite shows from returning with yet another exciting episode. Perhaps the pick of the bunch is Ghosts, with the beloved comedy hailing originally from the UK in its fourth season, having returned from a winter hiatus with a midseason premiere last week. Ghosts' second episode of 2025, "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues", promises plenty of laughs to keep your heart warm during this cold month. A synopsis for the episode reads:

"Thor returns to therapy to work through his angst over being abandoned by his Viking shipmates; Jay's sister, Bela, attempts to help him with the restaurant."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00 PM EST - Scamanda

10:00 PM EST - Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

11:35 PM EST - Jimmy Kimmel Live! CBS 8:00 PM EST - Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

8:30 PM EST - Ghosts

9:00 PM EST - Matlock

10:00 PM EST - Elsbeth

11:35 PM EST - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert FOX 8:00 PM EST - Hell's Kitchen

9:00 PM EST - NFL Honors The CW 8:00 PM EST - Police 24/7

9:00 PM EST - Crime Nation NBC 11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HBO 9:00 PM EST - C.B. Strike

Friday — February 7, 2025

Friday Highlight — 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Premiere

Originally set to premiere on Friday, January 31, 2025, the return of this NCIS spin-off was delayed by a week due to CBS' choice to air an Inside the Grammys special ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, February 2. Because of this, fans had to wait just that little bit longer for the return of NCIS: Syndey, with excitement now even more palpable than ever. After an explosive first outing, this spin-off promises chaotic characters and dramatic action aplenty, with the episode 1 synopsis reading:

"NCIS: Sydney will do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson's chaotic first day as boss."

ABC 8:00 PM EST - Shark Tank CBS 8:00 PM EST - NCIS: Sydney

9:00 PM EST - Fire Country

10:00 PM EST - S.W.A.T FOX 8:00 PM EST - College Basketball The CW 8:00 PM EST - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 PM EST - Masters of Illusion NBC 8:00 PM EST - Happy's Place

8:30 PM EST - Lopez vs Lopez

9:00 PM EST - Dateline NBC

11:35 PM EST - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday — February 8, 2025

Saturday Highlight — 'Super Bowl LIX Countdown Show'

Image via Sports Illustrated

With the Super Bowl perhaps the biggest sporting event on US calendars, the celebrations cannot be simply limited to a single day. For most people, 'Super Bowl Sunday' is more like 'Super Bowl weekend', with the networks offering an array of exciting shows and analyses to get you in the mood for the big game. On CBS on Saturday, February 8, in-depth pregame analysis and news will be offered live from New Orleans as the countdown to kick-off gets ever closer.

ABC 1:00 PM EST - NHL Hockey ( Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings )

) 3:30 PM EST - NHL Hockey ( Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins )

) 8:00 PM EST - NBA Countdown

8:30 PM EST - NBA Basketball (Boston Celtics at New York Knicks) CBS 12:00 PM EST - Super Bowl LIX Countdown Show

1:00 PM EST - College Basketball

3:00 PM EST - PGA Tour Golf FOX 2:00 PM EST - College Basketball

7:00 PM EST - Global Rise of Flag Football

8:00 PM EST - Super Bowl Soulful Celebration The CW 1:00 PM EST - College Basketball

3:00 PM EST - College Basketball

5:30 PM EST - College Basketball NBC 1:00 PM EST - College Basketball

4:00 PM EST - Track and Field

Sunday — February 9, 2025

Sunday Highlight — 'Super Bowl LIX'

Image via FOX

Grab your snacks, find the comfiest spot on the couch, and brace yourself for three-and-a-half hours of the highest level of football. For the 59th installment of the hottest prize in all of football, join the world in watching Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they look for a historic three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles. If that wasn't enough, the iconic Super Bowl commercials and a vibrant halftime show by rapper Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA will also be gracing your screens in the highlight of the television week.