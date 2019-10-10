New ‘Onward’ Trailer Has Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Hanging with Their Dead Dad’s Legs

0

Disney-Pixar has released a new trailer for their upcoming film Onward, which will mark the studio’s first non-sequel release in nearly three years when it hits theaters next spring. Directed by Monsters University filmmaker Dan Scanlon, the original story takes place in a suburban fantasy world and revolves around two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out in the world. For Scanlon, this story was inspired by his relationship with his own brother, and the film reunites him with Monsters University producer Kori Rae. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt lead the voice cast as the two brothers, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus providing the voice of their mother.

Vinnie Mancuso got to see some footage from the film at D23 earlier this year and said it was the same blend of humor and pathos we’ve come to expect from Pixar:

“In classic Pixar fashion, this entire thing manages to be funny and heartbreaking at the same time. Ian, the younger brother, never got to know his father, and seeing him tearfully interact with a pair of his dad’s ghost legs sticking out from the afterlife is 100% more emotionally moving than it sounds. The legs sweep the floor, trying to find the son it never got to know and still can’t see. Killed me.”

Onward looks way weirder than I expected, and I mean that in a good way. The spell the brothers cast to bring their father back for a day only works halfway so they’re just hanging out with legs. It’s bizarre and I kind of love it. I’m also excited to dive into a new Pixar world after getting on onslaught of sequels for the larger part of this decade. If we can have three movies where we ask, “What are cars up to?” we should be able to get this fun suburban fantasy.

Check out the new Onward trailer below. The film opens March 6, 2020, and also features the voice of Octavia Spencer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Onward: