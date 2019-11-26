New ‘Onward’ Trailer Finds Tom Holland Looking for Yet Another Father Figure

Onward is on its way as Pixar’s new fantasy, road-trip comedy with magical stylings, and we can’t wait for it to arrive. It won’t be here until the first quarter of next year, but a new U.K. trailer for the Disney/Pixar flick is here to hold us over. It’s delightful. It highlights the journey of the teenage elf Lightfoot brothers and the incident that sets them on their path … with a surprising guest along for the ride. While it remains to be seen how audiences will respond to this curious character, the fantastical setting and on-point humor are sure to be crowd-pleasers, as teased in this new trailer.
Directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), who reunites with producer Kori Rae, Onward features the voice work Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, with John Ratzenberger (of course, it is a Pixar movie after all) and Octavia Spencer. Look for Onward in U.S. theaters (and U.K. theatres) on March 6, 2020.
Check out the new U.K. trailer for Onward below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Onward:
Set in a suburban fantasy world, “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Also featuring the voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mom, Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the voice of the Manticore, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.”