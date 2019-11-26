New ‘Onward’ Trailer Finds Tom Holland Looking for Yet Another Father Figure

0

Onward is on its way as Pixar’s new fantasy, road-trip comedy with magical stylings, and we can’t wait for it to arrive. It won’t be here until the first quarter of next year, but a new U.K. trailer for the Disney/Pixar flick is here to hold us over. It’s delightful. It highlights the journey of the teenage elf Lightfoot brothers and the incident that sets them on their path … with a surprising guest along for the ride. While it remains to be seen how audiences will respond to this curious character, the fantastical setting and on-point humor are sure to be crowd-pleasers, as teased in this new trailer.

Directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), who reunites with producer Kori Rae, Onward features the voice work Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, with John Ratzenberger (of course, it is a Pixar movie after all) and Octavia Spencer. Look for Onward in U.S. theaters (and U.K. theatres) on March 6, 2020.

Check out the new U.K. trailer for Onward below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Onward: