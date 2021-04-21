The official trailer for Michel Franco's film New Order is here, which shows a harsh look at wealth and the pushback against those who flaunt their lavish lifestyles. Starting at a wedding, the trailer takes a sharp twist in tone as the wedding is interrupted by people with guns. New Order looks to push the boundaries of what we accept in our world and the consequences of actions.

Starring Naian González Norvind, Diego Boneta, Samantha Yazareth Anaya, Dario Yazbek Bernal, and Patricia Bernal, we’re in for all the twists and turns of what comes from too much wealth and not enough compassion.

Image via NEON

RELATED: CHRONIC Review | Cannes 2015

New Order looks to be a social commentary that has been a long time coming. With the lavish wealth being paraded on social media, tensions continue to grow throughout the world and Franco’s vision for New Order is dark and twisted but, from the trailer alone, shows the reality we could find ourselves in sooner rather than later.

It’s one of the few trailers in recent years to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the entire thing. The official selection for the Toronto International Film Festival as well as the grand prize jury winner at the Venice Film Festival in 2020 and the AFI Official Selection for 2020, New Order is clearly a film that is worth our time.

New Order hits theaters this May 21. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for New Order below.

“Conceived six years ago, Michel Franco’s near-future dystopia feels ripped from headlines that haven’t yet been written. While protests rage in the streets, Marianne’s high society family prepares for her wedding. At first, only splatters of green paint and the appearance of Rolando, a former employee seeking emergency medical funds, intrude on the festivities. But soon the party is unable to keep the reckoning at bay, and what follows is a swift disintegration of law and order defined first by class lines, then by disastrous government recapitulation.”

KEEP READING: Ben Wheatley’s Secret Horror Flick 'In the Earth' Gets a Poster and Release Date

Share Share Tweet Email

Sony Movies Like 'Spider-Man' Find Home at Disney Following Theatrical Release and Netflix Window Get ready to have all the MCU movies under one streaming roof... eventually.

Read Next