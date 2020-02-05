Andy Samberg, Toni Collette and More Sundance Stars Pick New Oscar Categories

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We’re just days away from the 92nd Academy Awards where Oscar statues will be handed out for Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, and so much more. There will be a lot of love to give on Sunday, February 9th, but even with 25 categories in play, it still doesn’t feel like we’re honoring enough of the industry. If you sit through the credits at the end of a screening, you know that hundreds, if not thousands of people contribute to making one feature film happen and there are a few departments that feel like no-brainers for Academy Awards, but alas, there is no category for them.

While in Park City for the Sundance Film Festival, we opted to ask all of the talent visiting the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite to weigh in on the categories they think should be added to the Academy Awards line-up. Check out what Andy Samberg, Toni Collette, Will Ferrell, Carey Mulligan, Cristin Milioti, Rebecca Hall, Nicolas Braun, Jim Gaffigan, and so many more had to say in the Sundance supercut video at the top of this article.

