Audiences are eagerly awaiting the return of the world's most charismatic bear in Paddington in Peru, and StudioCanal has released a new poster ahead of the sequel's release. The character can be seen holding on to a boat in the illustration. Paddington (Ben Whishaw) has been through some complicated adventures in the past, but nothing can prepare him for the journey he will embark on when he comes back to the big screen early next year.

The previous Paddington movies have shown just how important the concept of family is for the talking bear. And Paddington in Peru will see the protagonist traveling far away from his home in order to look for his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton). With the help of his adoptive family, Paddington will need to dive deep into a country he isn't familiar with if he wishes to see his relative again. Hopefully, it won't be too late. The fate of Aunt Lucy will be revealed in the sequel directed by Dougal Wilson.

Paddington in Peru will feature a major change when it comes to the human cast of the story. Emily Mortimer will be replacing Sally Hawkins in the role of Mary Brown. The Shape of Water star stepped into the role in the previous two installments of the franchise. But Mortimer is more than ready to play the comprehensive mother in the upcoming film. The actress played Jane Banks in Mary Poppins Returns, and she's also scheduled to appear in Noah Baumbach's next project.

Who Directed 'Paddington in Peru'?

The previous movies featuring the charismatic bear voiced by Ben Whishaw were directed by Paul King. But the filmmaker was busy with the development of Wonka while the third Paddington installment was being planned. The studio hired Dougal Wilson to take over directing duties, as Paddington prepares to live through the most dangerous adventure of his life. Wilson previously worked in several music videos from a wide variety of artists, effectively turning Paddington in Peru into the biggest project of his career.

Paddington in Peru will also feature some wonderful inclusions when it comes to the human side of the cast. Olivia Colman will step into the shoes of the Reverend Mother. The character will be one of the first people to provide Paddington with clues regarding the location of his aunt. Antonio Banderas will play Hunter Cabot. The legendary star was seen on the big screen during last summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

You can check out the new poster from Paddington in Peru above, before the sequel premieres in theaters in the United States on January 17, 2025. You can watch the original Paddington on Prime Video.

