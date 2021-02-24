Call it the HBO Max effect, but Paramount Pictures is now following in the footsteps of Warner Bros. and has announced that new releases will be streaming exclusively on its proprietary streaming service soon after their theatrical debut. The studio announced today that moving forward, major tentpole Paramount Pictures movies will be streaming on Paramount+ 45 days after they hit theaters, while the studio will look to a 30-day window for non-tentpole movies after the pandemic is over.

That means films like Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, and A Quiet Place Part II will be streaming shortly after they hit theaters – if you have Paramount+ that is. The new streaming service is actually just a rebranded version of CBS All Access, and is launching on March 4th. In addition to continuing original series like Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+ is adding over 2,500 library films.

This is similar to but less obscene than Warner Bros.’ current model, which sees its 2021 new releases hit HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. After 30 days those films expire from the streaming service, and it is admittedly a boon while most theaters are still closed, but looking towards the latter portion of the year many wonder if major films like Dune and The Suicide Squad will still follow this groundbreaking new model.

Universal Pictures, meanwhile, set its own standards for the theatrical window last year by which it will show films via PVOD after 17 days in theaters, but major box office boons like F9 are still being held for a mostly theatrical rollout. Disney, similarly, is holding onto a theatrical-only release for its biggest films like Black Widow while other movies like Raya and the Last Dragon are being made available to watch for a premium price on Disney+.

It’s unclear exactly how soon this new Paramount+ rollout will begin, but the next major film on their release calendar is the Mark Wahlberg/Dylan O’Brien sci-fi actioner Infinite which opens May 28, 2021 while Top Gun 2 is slated for this summer and Mission: Impossible 7 opens in November. Good luck to whoever is breaking this news to Tom Cruise right now.

