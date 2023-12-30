The New Year is nearly here, and just like any month, Paramount+ will be bringing an exciting batch of titles that will be available to stream throughout January.

Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack star in the long-awaited mystery series The Woman in the Wall. The limited series follows Lorna, a woman who wakes up one day only to find the corpse of a woman in her own home. As her past trauma comes back to haunt her, Lorna begins to question her involvement in the mysterious murder.

Sexy Beast, the acclaimed Jonathan Glazer movie, will be receiving the prequel treatment in the form of a new limited series, centering around the origin stories of Gal Dove, Don Logan, and Teddy Bass. Emun Elliot, James McArdle, Sarah Greene, and Stephen Moyer star in the new series.

Other titles making their way to Paramount+ in January include SkyMed Season 2, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards (hosted by Jo Koy), Nicole Holofcener's You Hurt My Feelings, Tropic Thunder, and The Godfather trilogy.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Paramount+ in January 2024.

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Available January 1:

Changemakers

54

5 Card Stud

A Promise*

A Single Man*

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Adore

Adventureland

Aeon Flux

Alex Cross*

Almost Famous

American Beauty

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Another 48 Hrs.

Approaching The Unknown

Atlantic City

Baby It's You

Bad Lieutenant*

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director's Cut

Bebe's Kids

Becoming Jane

Big Jake

Black Beauty

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Chocolat

Cinema Paradiso

Coach Carter

Cop Land

Days of Heaven

Death On the Nile

Deception

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Falling in Love

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Rich or Die Tryin'*

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning*

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hateship Loveship*

Headhunters*

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

High Noon

Hope Springs*

In Too Deep

Indiscreet

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jane Eyre*

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Last Vegas

Little Women*

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Miller's Crossing

Monster Trucks

My Left Foot

Narc

Norbit

Nostalgia*

Only Lovers Left Alive*

Paid in Full

Pretty In Pink

Private Parts

Reindeer Games*

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Shall We Dance?

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids*

Support the Girls*

Surviving Christmas

Suspect Zero

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

Team America: World Police

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Tintin

The African Queen

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Chumscrubber*

The Core

The Crow

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly*

The Drop

The Elephant Man

The First Wives Club

The Forgiven*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The High and the Mighty

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Peacemaker

The People vs. Larry Flynt*

The Portrait of a Lady

The Queens of Comedy*

The Score

The Stepfather

The Thing Called Love

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The Woman in Black

The Yards

Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead*

Total Recall

Tropic Thunder

True Grit

Voyagers

Warrior Strong*

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

Young Sherlock Holmes

Available January 2:

America Decides (Season 2024)**

CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)**

CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)**

Available January 6:

The Uplift (Season 2024)

Available January 7:

The Golden Globe Awards**

Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)

The Takeout (Season 8)

Available January 8:

Eye on America (Season 2024)**

All About the Benjamins

Chloe

Insomnia

Lords of Dogtown

Love & Basketball

Maggie's Plan

Menace II Society

Michael Clayton

The Exorcist

Available January 10:

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)

The Loud House (Season 6)

The Really Loud House (Season 1)

Available January 11:

SkyMed Season 2 premiere

Available January 16:

JUNE premiere

Available January 17:

Aerial Argentina (Season 1)

Available January 19:

The Woman in the Wall* premiere

Available January 24:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3)

Available January 25:

Sexy Beast premiere

Available January 26:

Clerks II*

You Hurt My Feelings*

Available January 29:

Begin Again*

Available January 31:

Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)

Combat Ships (Seasons 1,3,4)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)