Starz’s revival of 2009 sitcom Party Down has added four new characters to its lineup. Joining the cast as season regulars is Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Zoë Chao (Strangers), and Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire). James Marsden (Dead to Me) has been tapped for a recurring role in the show’s six-episode revival.

Party Down ran for two seasons on Starz between 2009 and 2010. The show focused on a Los Angeles Catering team made up of aspiring Hollywood actors, writers, and entertainers. Each episode saw the gang working a new event as they attempt to break into the industry and impress their affluent guests. Main players Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, and Megan Mullally are set to return to the revival. The show’s first iteration also starred Lizzy Caplan who was unable to return due to scheduling conflicts.

The new cast fits right in with their lineup of eccentric, characters. Garner is set to play Evie, a successful movie producer who reevaluates her life choice sin the midst of a breakup. Her character pursues a fledgling relationship with Henry (Scott) as she explores new paths. Chao stars as Lucy, a creative and passionate chef-to-be as she struggles to find the resources to advance her career. Rounding out the series regulars is Williams as Sackson, a handsome, confident, aspiring influencer with specific knowledge on his internet niche yet lacks experience in the rest of his life. Marsden’s recurring role will see him as Jack Botty, a leading actor in a popular superhero franchise. He is confident and always the center of attention.

RELATED: Why 'Party Down' Deserves a Rewatch Before Its ReturnDuring their initial run Party Down struggled to maintain its audience despite its praise from critics and fans. The show subsequently garnered a cult following after ending its second season. Many believe Lynch’s commitment to Glee and losing Scott to Parks and Recreation, both immensely popular shows, is what ultimately led to the series’ cancellation.

The original cast aren’t the only returning members. Coming back to executive produce the show are original creators and executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge. Enbom will act as the series showrunner with Scott joining as an executive producer as well. No details yet on when production will begin and bring this cult favorite show back to life with its lovable hijinks and aspiring Hollywood wannabees. All twenty episodes of the workplace comedy are available to stream on Hulu.

