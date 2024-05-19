The Big Picture Director Paul Schrader plans to film a new project, Non Compos Mentis, focusing on sexual obsession this fall.

Schrader has secured financing for the film before casting, with Jamie Dornan initially considered for the lead role.

The new project reunites Schrader with producer David Gonzales who also worked on his upcoming feature Oh Canada.

Paul Schrader, the iconic director known for his profound and often provocative films, has unveiled details about his next project during a roundtable interview at the Cannes Film Festival. The revelation came as he was promoting his latest movie, Oh Canada, which is appearing in the prestigious festival.

During the roundtable discussion, Collider's Steve Weintraub asked Schrader if he was working on any scripts. Schrader revealed he's got a new movie he's planning to film this fall titled Non Compos Mentis about sexual obsession. Describing the film, Schrader said, “I’ve written a noir, as a kind of a sexual obsession, called Non Compos Mentis about the stupid things men do for love.” Schrader also revealed that he's managed to secure financing for the film before locking in a cast, given that it's "plot-driven." According to Schrader, Jamie Dornan was up for the lead role but given the film's sexual nature, he stepped away from the project.

The project is set to reunite Schrader with producer David Gonzales from Northern Lights, who also produced Oh Canada, with Schrader noting that Gonzales had procured most of the funding for the upcoming project already in contrast to Oh, Canada. During a press conference at Cannes, Schrader confirmed his financing comments saying, “David has most money for the next one already and we’re not even cast, we just out to actors right now. So on this one (Oh Canada) we couldn’t get the money until we were cast, but now we’re getting it before we cast.”

Who Is Paul Schrader and What is 'Oh, Canada' About?

Schrader has had a long and successful career in filmmaking. He first became known for writing the screenplay for Taxi Driver (1976), directed by Martin Scorsese. Schrader has directed several notable films himself, including American Gigolo (1980), Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985), and First Reformed (2017), which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Schrader's films often explore deep and complex themes, such as moral conflict and redemption.

Oh Canada, Schrader's latest film, tells the story of Leonard Fife, a writer and filmmaker who is near death. Leonard, played by Richard Gere in the present and Jacob Elordi in flashbacks, is a Canadian-American who moved to Canada to avoid being drafted into the Vietnam War. In the film, Leonard agrees to have his life story recorded by documentary filmmakers Malcolm (Michael Imperioli) and Diana (Victoria Hill). However, his memory is failing and unreliable, making the story more complicated.

Schrader's work is consistently thought-provoking, and the complex subjects on display in both Oh, Canada and Non Compos Mentis show that, as he approaches his 78th year, Schrader's mind for the storytelling and filmmaking business is still as sharp as ever. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Schrader's future projects.