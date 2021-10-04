'For Auld Lang Syne' will be the first 'Peanuts' special in over a decade.

For the first time in over a decade, the Peanuts gang will have a new animated special this year. For Auld Lang Syne will be the first new original holiday special for the Peanuts through Apple’s partnership with WildBrain, who also made Apple TV+’s Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show, and the Charles M. Schultz documentary, Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

For Auld Lang Syne will follow the Peanuts characters after a disappointing Christmas where Grandma is unable to visit. To end the year on a positive note, Lucy decides to throw the greatest New Year’s Eve party ever, as Charlie Brown attempts to fulfill one of his resolutions for the year before it’s too late.

Image via Apple TV+

In addition to For Auld Lang Syne, three classic Peanuts specials will be available on Apple TV+ and on PBS and PBS Kids this holiday season. Coming to PBS and PBS Kids on October 24th is It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, while A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on November 21st, with A Charlie Brown Christmas showing on December 19th.

For Auld Lang Syne is directed by Clay Kaytis, who previously directed The Christmas Chronicles and co-directed The Angry Birds Movie. The new special is from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and was written by Kayttis, Galatis, and Montgomery. For Auld Lang Syne is the first Peanuts special since 2011’s Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown. For Auld Lang Syne will be the 46th Peanuts special since the first Peanuts special, A Charlie Brown Christmas debuted in 1965.

For Auld Lang Syne comes to Apple TV+ on December 10.

