Anyone mourning the Gothic vibes of the original Penny Dreadful series will have a lot to love in this new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which stars Natalie Dormer as a mysterious and extremely goth leather-demon who might be the literal Christian devil. A lot going on in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.
Created by John Logan, this “spiritual descendant” of the original series stars Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane as LAPD partners who discover a grisly murder in 1938 Los Angeles. Soon, that case threatens to wrap them up not only in supernatural forces, but also the boiling racial tension of the Mexican-American community and the hidden threat of the Third Reich.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels also stars Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves.
Check out the trailer below. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts on Sunday, April 26. For more on the series, here is the first trailer.
Here is the official synopsis for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels:
A spiritual descendant of the original PENNY DREADFUL story, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period.