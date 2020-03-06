New ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Trailer Stars Natalie Dormer as the Literal Devil

Anyone mourning the Gothic vibes of the original Penny Dreadful series will have a lot to love in this new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which stars Natalie Dormer as a mysterious and extremely goth leather-demon who might be the literal Christian devil. A lot going on in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Created by John Logan, this “spiritual descendant” of the original series stars Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane as LAPD partners who discover a grisly murder in 1938 Los Angeles. Soon, that case threatens to wrap them up not only in supernatural forces, but also the boiling racial tension of the Mexican-American community and the hidden threat of the Third Reich.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels also stars Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves.

Check out the trailer below. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts on Sunday, April 26. For more on the series, here is the first trailer.

Here is the official synopsis for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: