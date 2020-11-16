During this morning’s IAPPA (that’d be the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) virtual event, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro showed photos of a fully mocked-up room for their upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the Star Wars-themed hotel project currently under construction at Walt Disney World, along with some new pieces of concept art (via the Disney Parks blog).

If you’re late to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser story, it’s basically an immersive experience where you board an intergalactic cruise ship and spend several days “at sea,” with a “port day” that connects you to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney’s spiffy new Star Wars-themed land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World (presumably with exclusive access or experiences). All the things that were once promised for the Star Wars actual land before unenviable budget cuts and short-sighted decisions – run-ins with alien creatures, a “reputation” that follows you around the ship depending on what you engage with, the ability to personally connect with the Force and the existence free-roaming droids – will all now be a part of this luxury hotel experience.

According to the official rundown: “In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where guests will live aboard a starship for a 2-day, 2-night experience. Unlike any typical cruise, though, you can become the heroes of your own Star Wars story in a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create. Guests will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu and much more.”

Honestly, it sounds deeply amazing but also strikes many Disney fans as unfair considering so much of what the hotel is offering should have just been available to park guests when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge originally opened. The images shared by D’Amaro are undoubtedly beautiful, with clean lines and a decidedly Star Wars-y feel. While no timetable has been revealed for the hotel’s opening, it seems likely that it will debut before the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, to coincide with the resort-wide 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World. That’s right – the Vacation Kingdom of the World is middle aged!

