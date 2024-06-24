The Big Picture Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed the development of two potential Pirates of the Caribbean scripts.

Creatives like Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin are involved in the latest script, while a female-led spin-off with Margot Robbie is still in the works.

Disney's ongoing interest in Margot Robbie's involvement suggests a turning tide for the Pirates franchise.

We might yet get to take to the seven seas again soon, fellow pirates. In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer provided tantalizing updates on the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, while promoting his upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. With two potential scripts in the works, Bruckheimer expressed optimism about the series' return to the big screen, revealing that Disney remains committed to the swashbuckling saga.

Bruckheimer revealed the current state of the franchise's development, noting the simultaneous progression of two scripts. "We are working on it," he said. "Jeff Nathanson is working on a script. We have another one… We have two, and we don't know who's gonna win the horse race at this point. But hopefully in the next month, I'll have a script, and maybe Disney will want to make it." Bruckheimer has also confirmed recently that it's the intention of the team to reboot the franchise and begin telling new stories, which may mean the end of Johnny Depp's time aboard the Black Pearl.

The 'Pirates' Franchise Has Had to Navigate Stormy Seas

Following the 2017 release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, speculation about a sixth installment began almost immediately. The film's post-credits scene, featuring the return of iconic characters Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), left fans eager for more high-seas adventures. Disney seemed to share this enthusiasm, quickly moving forward with plans for a new film.

Initially, Joachim Rønning, co-director of the fifth film, was set to return, with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick brought on board to pen the script. However, creative differences led to their departure, prompting a shift towards what was then described as a "reboot." In late 2019, Disney enlisted Pirates veteran Ted Elliott and The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin to draft a new script. By September 2023, Mazin confirmed that Disney had purchased their script, though progress was hampered by the Writers Guild of America strike.

Amid these developments, a separate, female-led spin-off starring Margot Robbie was announced in 2020. Christina Hodson, known for her work on Birds of Prey and Bumblebee, was attached to write the screenplay. Despite Robbie's 2022 comments suggesting the project was dead, Bruckheimer later countered, affirming that the spin-off was still in the pipeline, and, last month, Bruckheimer shared encouraging news that could signal a turning tide for the franchise. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he confirmed Disney's ongoing interest in Robbie's involvement, hinting that the Oscar-nominated actress might still take the helm of her own Pirates film.

Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.