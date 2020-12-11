One of the more exciting elements of tonight’s big Disney Investor Day presentation was by Pete Docter, director of the upcoming (and deeply brilliant) Soul and the chief creative officer of Pixar, who talked about several upcoming projects from the lauded animation studio, including several new feature films (all hail Lightyear!) and some exciting new projects like three new series on Disney+; two appropriate preexisting Pixar franchises and the other is a brand new, insanely Pixar concept that sounds really cool and charming.

The first series, coming in the fall of 2021, is Dug Days. A follow-up to Docter’s Up, directed by Up co-director and director of the ingenious Forky Asks a Question Disney+ series Bob Peterson, Dug Days follows everyone’s favorite talking dog Dug (voiced by Peterson) as he “discovers the dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and squirrels.” Docter played a short clip where Dug discovered a litter of puppies, who first look sweet and adorable and then start biting Dug and making his life miserable. (In the clip you can hear Ed Asner reprise his role as Carl Fredericksen.) It looks very charming and the perfect follow-up to a movie that seemingly defied a sequel or spin-off. Full transparency: if Alpha doesn’t make an appearance, we riot. Dug Days premieres on Disney+ in the fall of 2021.

Also on the docket for Disney+ is a new series that takes place in the world of Cars. The untitled series follows “Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country.” Featuring old characters as well as new characters, the series will debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2022.

And the final new series announced (and this is Pixar’s first “long form” series, with each episode clocking in at around 20 minutes) is called Win or Lose. This new series “follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game,” with each episode told from the perspective of a different character. It’s a really cool concept and feels very Pixar. Win or Lose will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

Get even more updates from the Disney Investors Day 2020 call here and Pixar updates here.

Share Share Tweet Email

Pixar's 'Toy Story' Origin Movie 'Lightyear' Recasts Buzz with Chris Evans To infinity and...back to Buzz's past?