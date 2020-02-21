New Pixar Toys from Mattel Include Plushes, Minifigs, and an Animatronic WALL-E

Mattel has unveiled a brand new line of Pixar toys in concert with the 2020 New York Toy Fair, and we’ve got a bevy of images that offer a look at the new products. They run the gamut from collectible mini figures to talking character figures to plushes, as well as highly collectible figures in what’s called a “Pixar Spotlight Series” and an animatronic WALL-E figure that you can control.

Chiefly there’s what’s called a Pixar Alien Remix assortment, which finds the beloved Pixar Aliens donning costumes that resemble iconic Pixar characters from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, and even Inside Out.

Check out all the information and imaging below. These brand new Mattel Pixar toys will be released throughout 2020.

Fisher-Price® Imaginext® Toy Story™ Slammers™ Assortment (GPJ16)

SRP: $7.99 | Ages 3 – 8Y | Available Fall 2020

Young fans can really get in on the action with these Imaginext® Slammers™ vehicle and mystery figure sets, providing a unique premium blind bag experience!

Rip the tab, slam the box down and surprise. Discover the mystery Toy Story figure inside.

Then use the pieces inside to build a super-fun vehicle to zoom the figure all around.

Collect all the Slammers™ mystery figure and vehicle sets featuring Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story™ to create all sorts of surprising stories.

Toy Story Mini Asst. (GCY17)

SRP: $3.49 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story films are bursting with exciting adventures starring funny and lovable characters that everyone can relate to.

Fans can collect all their favorites with our vast variety of adorable minis! Each surprise package contains a beloved character. Whether it’s new stars like Forky or Bo Peep from Toy Story 4 or Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, there are so many to enjoy! Over 60 figures to choose from.

The mini figures can stand on their own making it easy for collectors to create an awesome display.

They are the perfect compact size for fun at home and on the go. Each mini figure has authentic details and expressions making them perfect for collectors.

Toy Story Figure Assortment (GDP65)

SRP: $9.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Get ready to celebrate 25 years of Disney and Pixar Toy Story adventures with a vast variety of characters!

Each highly posable figure comes in movie-inspired relative scale and features iconic styling. They’re the perfect size for action storytelling play.

New to the line are friends like Zurg, Karen Beverly and the Space Aliens, joining favorites Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Jessie, Forky, Duke Caboom, Slinky® and Rex.

Toy Story True Talkers (GDP80)

SRP: $14.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story fans enjoy exciting, authentic play with these talking character figures!

Each beloved character comes to life with iconic designs, a unique talking expression and 15+ phrases!

Re-create your favorite adventures with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Forky, Jessie and Rex as they speak actual phrases from the movies.

Each delightful figure is highly posable, in movie-inspired relative scale and ready for exciting action play.

Toy Story Galaxy Explorer (GRG28)

SRP: $34.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Get ready to embark on the ultimate Space Ranger mission with the Galaxy Explorer Spacecraft and Buzz Lightyear figure!

The vehicle features 3 modes of play for epic adventures!

Fly through the cosmos and explore other galaxies in space shuttle mode. Rotate the ship’s wings to engage in hover mode.

In missile mode, utilize the working claw for thrilling rescues or blast projectiles to take the enemy down and save the day!

Pixar Mini Figure Asst. (GMC43)

SRP: $3.49 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Re-create exciting movie adventures with beloved characters from Disney and Pixar’s Cars, The Good Dinosaur, Inside Out, Finding Nemo, WALL•E and Monsters, Inc.

Each adorable figure features a dynamic pose with signature designs and an iconic expression.

Their compact size is perfect for play at home and on the go. Collect, display and gift them to Pixar fans!

Pixar Figures Assortment (GLX80)

SRP: $9.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Re-create exciting movie adventures with beloved characters from the world of Pixar!

Each detailed figure celebrates iconic moments and features 12 points of articulation so fans can re-create signature action and dynamic poses.

Choose from an array of heroes like Merida from Brave with her bow, quiver and arrows, Mr. Incredible or Elastigirl with Jack-Jack from The Incredibles, Mike Wazowski with Boo or Sulley from Monsters, Inc., WALL•E with Eve from WALL•E, Miguel with Dante from Coco, and be on the lookout for more fan-favorites coming soon.

Together, these authentic action figures create a dynamic display and a special Pixar collection.

Pixar Spotlight Series (GPB98)

SRP: $29.99 | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2020

Special features ensure that each deluxe Pixar character in this series is highly collectible.

Pixar Alien Remix Assortment (GMJ30)

SRP: $5.99 | 6Y+ | Available Spring 2020

It’s the beloved Pixar Aliens like you’ve never seen before – in disguise as stars from across the Pixar universe!

These hilarious mashups include Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Mr. Incredible, Boo, Sulley, Miguel, Remy, Nemo, Anger, Merida and more to come – each in their iconic character outfits with stylized Alien faces.

Adorable, colorful and totally unique, the 3-inch scale figures will inspire creative movie play and new ways of storytelling.

Pixar Basic Plush (GMJ87)

SRP: $9.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2020

Kids will love to snuggle and play out favorite movie stories with iconic characters from Disney and Pixar films.

Each super soft plush toy is made of colorful fabric with attention to the details that fans of the classic films will appreciate.

Choose favorites like Dory and Nemo from Finding Nemo, Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc., Lotso from Toy Story 3, Bing Bong from Inside Out and more.

Pixar Hello WALL•E (GPN30)

SRP: $49.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2020