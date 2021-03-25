A new preview for New Pokémon Snap reveals more details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, which will bring back the classic experience of the Nintendo 64, with a lot of new photo editing tools. As reported by Polygon, Nintendo revealed in new closed gameplay footage that confirms how New Pokémon Snap will allow players to tweak their photos in order to create personalized pictures.

The ability to play around with photo editing is a huge difference between the original Pokémon Snap and the upcoming sequel. In order to get better photos in the first game, the player would have to replay levels. It made sense, back in 1999, to make every click definitive. Now, more than two decades later, smartphones have become essential items in our day-to-day life, changing the way people take and share photos. The popularization of social media also helps us to get more and more used to editing our own pictures before making them public, a trend developer Bandai Namco is bringing to the game.

Image via Bandai Namco, Nintendo

After taking a picture in New Pokémon Snap, players will be able to adjust its colors and brightness, re-crop the image and even add funny stickers. French portal jeuxvideo.com has a great video example of how this will look in-game. All these options make sure players have full control over their photos in order to create a really unique experience, tailored to every kind of taste. This will be even more useful because New Pokémon Snap allows players to share their creations in the game’s online platform, with the developers promising they’ll share the best ones. We can already see a flood of #unfiltered Pokémon photos published everywhere.

Apart from this big change, New Pokémon Snap has everything else that made the N64’s experience so memorable. Players will be able to use food to lure Pokémon to a better spot, play a Pokéflute to trigger special behavior, and, above all, find out new ways to make the creatures interact with each other, in order to capture rare poses and moments. This mix between photography simulation and puzzle game gave the first Pokémon Snap the status of a cult classic, and it’s reassuring to know the new game has everything we remember so fondly.

New Pokémon Snap will offer a new way for players to explore the Pokémon franchise, by capturing memories instead of making the creatures fight among themselves. Players will be able to visit a brand new continent, the Lental Region, filled with hundreds of their favorite Pokémon. New Pokémon Snap arrives on the Switch on April 30th, and the pre-order of the game is already available.

Image via Bandai Namco, Nintendo

