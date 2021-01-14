If you're like me and have been looking for the Coziest Game of 2021, you'll be happy to know that Nintendo's New Pokémon Snap is just around the corner! Inspired by the original Nintendo 64 title, this new photoshooting adventure will be exclusively for the Switch, as you might have guessed.

This time around, we'll be exploring the Lental Region and its beaches, jungles, deserts, and more in order to snap the perfect shot of all the Pokémon we can find across the archipelago. And we'll do this while assisting Prof. Mirror investigate the mysterious Illumina phenomenon. What is this exactly?

Pokémon and vegetation in Lental have sometimes been seen to glow. This is known as the Illumina phenomenon, which is unique to the Lental region in New Pokémon Snap.At the request of Lental’s own Professor Mirror, you’ll venture from island to island on an ecological survey, floating safely along in your trusty pod, the NEO-ONE, as you photograph Lental Pokémon and their habitats to uncover the truth behind the Illumina phenomenon.

All of that is teased in the brief but charming release date trailer which Nintendo just unveiled. Familiar elements, like getting your shots evaulated by your mentor in order to capture the most 'mons possible in a variety of poses and permutations, remain, as does building your award-winning photodex. This will all come about when New Pokémon Snap arrives on the Switch April 30th; you can pre-order the game right now should you choose to do so.

Check out the release date trailer reveal below:

Are you ready for your close-up, Trainers? Your journey through the photogenic Lental region begins on Friday, April 30! Can’t wait? Preorders begin today! https://bit.ly/2LMHcpJ

Here's the official synopsis:

Get ready for New Pokémon Snap, an all-new adventure for Nintendo Switch inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap.Explore beaches, jungles, deserts, and more as you photograph over 200 Pokémon and investigate the mysterious Illumina phenomenon in New Pokémon Snap.

Image via Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Sneider Cut' Ep. 67: Chris Evans' Captain America Returns to the MCU Way Too Soon Oh, and Hollywood is restarting local production because it's ruled by greed!