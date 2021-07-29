The only thing better than new content is new free content, and the recently released New Pokémon Snap is getting just that. It's time to get up close and personal with all your favorite Pokémon once again. With this update, veterans can take their photography skills to new heights and newcomers can experience even more Pokémon firsthand. According to Nintendo, the update will be released on August 3.

With this new update, players can explore new areas and environments! Traveling through rocky terrain with cliffs and poisonous pools will allow Poképhotographers to snap pictures of their favorite rock, ground, and poison types like never before. From there, players can cool off in a lush jungle and take a ride down a flowing river. Water Pokémon thrive here and make for some excellent photoshoots. You can catch a ride with Psyduck through a watery cave.

With these new areas come new Pokémon, which means players can see how they interact with one another on a whole new scale. Speaking of scale, a new way to catch photos is coming too. Players will be able to shrink down in size and get photos from angles that were never possible before. With this new mode, players can make their way into smaller Pokémons' homes to see how they are when no one is watching. All this new content also means that players can compete with their friends and strangers alike to get new amazing shots and that coveted high score!

This new update for Pokémon Snap is completely free, which means players can enjoy all the new content without spending another dime. The update is scheduled to release on August 3. In the meantime, you may want to bring out your camera and dust it off while checking out the new update below:

