New ‘Power Rangers’ Reboot Coming from ‘The End of the F***ing World’ Director

In 2017, Dean Israelite directed a feature film reboot of the Power Rangers franchise, that lovably corny 1990s teen action show Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers made from combining a Japanese kaiju show’s aesthetics (and literal footage) with American high school shenanigans and drama. I was a huge fan of the show growing up and saw the new film with cautious anticipation. And friends — it was real bad. Precisely one scene is good — when the newfound Rangers “fight” each other over a Krispy Kreme donut. Everything else is drenched with pretentiously bombastic “darkness” and “edginess” and “unintelligibly shot action.” But hope springs eternal. Which is why I’m, again, cautiously anticipating the just-announced on the Hollywood Reporter Power Rangers reboot film, coming from The End of the F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle.

The upcoming film will be written by Patrick Burleigh (Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway), with a script that promises to return the property to its 1990s charms by literally having the main characters travel through time back to the 1990s before trying to get back to the present. It will be produced jointly by Paramount Pictures and Hasbro. And while Entwistle’s work on World is known for its darkness and edginess — qualities that sank the 2017 take — it feels genuine and real, rather than an ill-fitting stylistic coat. His aesthetics combined with Burleigh’s family-friendly script sound like quite the curious combo. Currently, Entwistle is in post-production on his second Netflix show I’m Not Okay With This — which is, coincidentally, a show about a teenager with superpowers…

Who will play the new Power Rangers? When will it release? Will Zordon be hanging out in his dank tube? We’ll keep you updated as news about the new Power Rangers reboot morphs into our plane of existence. In the meantime, check out our reviews of the 2017 film and of season 2 of The End of the F***ing World. Plus — play the Power Rangers video game, why don’tcha?