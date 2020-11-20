Surprise news about the Predator that nobody saw coming, how...incredibly on-brand for the big guy. Deadline reports that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg has been tapped by 20th Century Studios to helm a fifth Predator film. Patrick Aison, most known for TV series like Jack Ryan and Kingdom, is on script duties.

The yet-untitled film will follow Shane Black's The Predator, which debuted in 2018 to a resounding meh from all sides. Which is a bummer, because that movie also featured Jacob Tremblay crashing an alien space-ship with a helmet he found. That also might be the reason that, according to the report, Trachtenberg's movie won't pick up the ending of The Predator, which saw the U.S government developing "Predator killer" technology to fight back against the super-hunter extraterrestrials.

Trachtenberg is an interesting choice to helm a Predator movie. 10 Cloverfield Lane is fantastic, but it's also largely confined to one underground bunker, with the tension coming more from claustrophobia and paranoia. There is, however, one heck of a fight between Mary Elizabeth Winstead and an alien during the films' third act, so it's not a huge stretch to imagine Trachtenberg taking on the iconic sci-fi creature. (Also, what is John Goodman if not Hollywood's most dangerous hunting machine?) The director has also tackled an episode of Amazon's The Boys and a pretty gnarly episode of Black Mirror, the Wyatt Russell-starring "Playtest."

The Predator franchise first started in 1987 as the story of an elite crew of U.S. army commandos—led by a peak-80s Arnold Schwarzenegger—are hunted down and killed one by one by an invisible monster intent on capturing Earth's most dangerous prey. A sequel starring Danny Glover followed in 1990, but the Predators mostly stayed off Earth until 2010's Predators, as well as two Alien v. Predator films in 2004 and 2007.

For more on the Predator franchise, here's our deep-dive into why none of the sequels ever quite lived up to the 1987 original. Here's hoping Trachtenberg surprises us.

The Problem with the ‘Predator’ Franchise We dive deep into the failures and the future of film's most iconic manhunter.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jack Dylan Grazer Talks 'We Are Who We Are,' 'Shazam 2,' and Working with Luca Guadagnino The actor also talks a bit about the unexpected success of the first 'Shazam' and explains how he uses music to get into character.