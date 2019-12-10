Here Are All the PS4 Games Sony Announced at Today’s “State of Play” Event

0

Today, December 10 2019, Sony put on a streamed conference called State of Play, showing off some brand new PlayStation 4 games and reveling in the 25th anniversary of Sony PlayStation as an entity. While there were no new announcements about the hotly anticipated 2020 release of the PlayStation 5, the new PS4 games are still exciting and diverse enough to intrigue every type of gamer. Here’s every new game announced at Sony’s December 2019 State of Play.

Resident Evil 3 remake: Hot off the smashing success of their 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2, Sony’s releasing a remake of the next title in the classic zombie horror franchise: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, originally released for PlayStation in 1999. The title will boast brand-new graphics and contemporized gameplay, just like the RE2 remake. Plus, it’ll come with a new online mode called Project Resistance, which promises cooperative survival action and its own campaign mode. The Resident Evil 3 remake drops April 3, 2020.

Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind: New DLC titled Re:Mind is coming to the popular Disney-meets-anime JRPG franchise, boasting a new storyline, new characters, new boss battles, new difficulty settings, and for those willing to spend a little more, a friggin’ concert film of the soundtrack recorded in Osaka, Japan. Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind will be available January 23, 2020.

Untitled Goose Game : Previously only available for Nintendo Switch and computers, the goose-causing-havoc game that's swept the nation's imagination will be available for PS4 users December 17, 2019. Getcha honk on.

Dreams : Ever wanted to create your own video game? Dreams is the game for you. Feeling like an open-minded Super Mario Maker , Dreams allows users to create all kinds of content — including games, music, sculptures, and more — and share it with the Dreams community to be experienced, played with, and even remixed. Is this the start of a video game revolution, or is Sony biting off more than they can chew? We'll all find out February 14, 2020.

Spellbreak : Combining the forceful popularity of battle royale shooters like Fortnite with the ability to cast magical spells like Diablo , Spellbreak will become a certain gamer's absolute new favorite multiplayer game in spring 2020.

Paper Beast: Eccentric video game creator Éric Chahi (Another World) is back with a new VR-focused experience. Paper Beast features a series of origami-inspired creatures exploring all kinds of unique terrains, and it comes to PS4 early 2020.

Eccentric video game creator Éric Chahi (Another World) is back with a new VR-focused experience. Paper Beast features a series of origami-inspired creatures exploring all kinds of unique terrains, and it comes to PS4 early 2020. Predator: Hunting Grounds: Based on the ultraviolent action franchise, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an ultraviolent online shooter/hack-and-slasher where players can select different classes of Predator or human, and shoot or slash the bejeezus out of each other, with bloody results. In other words, it looks fun as hell. It comes to PS4 April 24, 2020.

Babylon’s Fall: While no release date was announced for the third-person actioner, Sony released new footage, boasting beautifully fantastical, medieval settings serving as a backdrop for brutally fluid combat.

Superliminal : A unique first-person puzzle game based on messing with physics and perspectives comes to PS4 to melt all our brains April of 2020.

: A unique first-person puzzle game based on messing with physics and perspectives comes to PS4 to melt all our brains April of 2020. Ghost of Tsushima: While no release date was announced for the open-world samurai action game, a brief piece of new footage was teased, with the promise that more would be coming at The Game Awards.

Whew! That’s a lot of reasons to stay inside and play video games all day! What are you the most excited for? For more video game news, here’s the deets on the brand new BioShock game coming. And feel free to watch the full State of Play event below.