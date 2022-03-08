NBC has announced that Ernie Hudson has been cast in a leading role for their upcoming Quantum Leap pilot, a reboot of the 90s sci-fi series of the same name. Deadline reports that Hudson will lead opposite Raymond Lee in the one-hour pilot as Herbert “Magic” Williams, a Vietnam veteran that is heading up the time travel project known as Quantum Leap.

It has been 30 years since the original series and Scott Bakula's character, Dr. Sam Beckett, stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared into the past. Now, a new team has been brought together to restart the decades-old project to try and figure out the truth behind the machine. After Lee's character, renowned physicist Dr. Ben Seong, previously described as a man of "both science and faith," steps into Quantum Leap accelerator and is sent to the 1980s with amnesia, Williams uses his military rank and some politicking to keep the Pentagon away from the project long enough to rescue Ben.

The original Quantum Leap aired for five seasons from 1989 to 1993 on NBC, spanning ninety-seven episodes, and is a much-beloved cult classic. The series followed Beckett on his journeys to the past, where he would "leap" into people in order to correct past events, all in an attempt to return to his time. During its five-season run, the series won seventeen awards, including multiple Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys. The series won the Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Series in 1989, 1990, and 1991.

Along with this role, Hudson recently reprised his role as Winston Zeddemore in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and played Jacob in the comedy series Grace and Frankie. Hudson both executive produces and stars in the BET series The Family Business and is also set to be in the upcoming third season of Showtime's City on the Hill. He is also starring opposite Woody Harrelson in Bobby Farrelly's Champions, which is currently in post-production.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt serve as writers on the reboot pilot, as well as executive producers alongside original series creator Don Bellisario through his Belisarius Productions, and Deborah Pratt, who voiced Ziggy the A.I. in the original series, and Quinn’s House Productions' Martin Gero.

