Jack Reacher has been using those Thanksgiving turkey-sized fists to break bones and bust bad guys since 1997, and now the man who created the myth, Lee Child, is pulling back the curtain on how it all came to be. This September, Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories will take readers inside the creation of every Reacher novel written solely by Child, which will give fans an amazing look at just how the journey which started with Killing Floor and continues this November with Exit Strategy came to be. And what's more, the book also includes a brand-new Reacher short story—the first entirely written by Child in over five years, since he began writing alongside his younger brother Andrew Child.

For over twenty years, Reacher has consistently been one of modern fiction's most iconic, and enormous, action heroes, as a former military policeman who became a wandering hobo and turned into something of a vigilante, all while romancing hot women and saying cool things. Hard to see why he's popular, right?

In Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories, Child shares the inspirations and behind-the-scenes anecdotes that shaped each of his Reacher novels, placing them in the context of both his personal life and the larger world at the time they were written. Child gave a taste of that history when announcing the book on social media, recounting the moment in 1994 when he first put pen to paper:

"On Monday September 5th, 1994, at home, at the dining room table, I sat down to write. An hour later, I gave the first chapter to my wife. I asked, 'Should I continue?' 'Yes,' she said. 'I like it.'"

How Successful Is the Jack Reacher Series?

That pen hitting paper would then lead to Killing Floor, the debut novel that launched a global phenomenon which has now spanned nearly 30 Reacher stories, and of course, was turned into the Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher on Prime Video, the first season of which was also based on Killing Floor. Not only that, but the book series also spawned an upcoming Neagley-focused spinoff starring Maria Sten.

Along with the book’s release in September, Exit Strategy, the next Reacher novel, arrives in November, while Season 3 of Reacher, starring Ritchson and Sten, drops new episodes every Thursday on Prime Video. Neagley is currently in production. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news and updates from the expanding world of Jack Reacher and his giant fists.